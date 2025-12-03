The Ultimate National High School Wrestling Schedule: Every Major Tournament, Power Program and Must-See Match
What we are going to lay out below is not all encompassing but it highlights each week’s events that will feature teams in the High School on SI Top 40 Team Rankings.
One thing you will notice when looking at each event is how many of the same teams are at each of these events. There is a reason they stand above the pack. They are out there week after week, going after the big dogs, and leaving excuses for the lesser teams.
We start with this week then go up until the beginning of February when things take a more local turn as the postseason and state tournaments arrive across the country. Please bookmark this article so you can refer to it throughout the 2025-26 high school wrestling season.
Dec. 5: No. 1 Faith Christian at No. 10 Wyoming Seminary
Dual meet in Pennsylvania featuring two Top 10 national ranked programs.
December 5-6: The Dan Gable Donnybrook
Marque Iowa event featuring two teams in our rankings, No. 12 Marmion Academy of Illinois and No. 39 Creighton Prep out of Nebraska, as well as a slew of nationally ranked individuals.
December 6: Gardener Edgerton Tournament
No. 29 Allen (Texas) and No. 34 Southeast Polk (Iowa) are among the teams who will be in Kansas for this event.
December 9: No. 21 Gilroy at No. 28 Clovis North
A dual meet in California featuring two squads in the national Top 30.
December 12-13: Walsh Jesuit Ironman
This is a Big Boy Tournament. The Ironman is on tap with an unbelievable number of nationally ranked wrestlers plus the following national powers:
- No. 1 Faith Christian Academy of Pennsylvania
- No. 2 Bishop McCort, Pennsylvania
- No. 3 Lake Highland Prep of Florida
- No. 6 Malvern Prep of Pennsylvania
- No. 7 Blair Academy of New Jersey
- No. 8 Delbarton of New Jersey
- No. 9 Christian Brothers Academy, of New Jersey
- No. 10 Wyoming Seminary of Pennsylvania
This list gives us every Top 10 nationally ranked team, with exception of California’s two highest rated teams, No. 4 Buchanan and No. 5 St. John Bosco.
Also in the Ironman field are:
- Marmion Academy of Illinois
- No. 11 Brownsburg from Indiana
- No. 14 Dublin Coffman from Ohio
- No. 15 Crown Point of Indiana
- No. 16 Massillon Perry of Ohio
- No. 20 Edmond North from Oklahoma
- No. 23 Layton of Utah
- No. 25 Center Grove of Indiana
- No. 26 St. Edward of Ohio
- Allen of Texas
- No. 27 Pomona of Colorado
- No. 30 Stillwater of Oklahoma
- No. 31 Perrysburg of Ohio
- No. 37 SLAM! Academy of Nevada
- No. 38 Notre Dame-Green Pond of Pennsylvania
- Creighton Prep of Nebraska
December 19-20: Zinkin Classic
This California event includes state powers Buchanan, No. 18 Clovis and Clovis North.
December 19-20: KC Stampede
In Missouri, Edmond North, Stillwater, and Creighton Prep amongst others, will compete.
December 19-20: Fab 50 Duals
New Jersey is the home of this event formerly known as the National Hall of Fame Duals. It has been scaled back a bit, with just five teams in our rankings in attendance – Blair Academy, Delbarton, Wyoming Seminary, No. 13 Poway from California and Massillon Perry.
December 19-20: The Reno Tournament of Champions
This is Nevada's version of Beast of the East, in the West if you will, but it is not as stacked. The highest ranked team is No. 5 St. John Bosco, then a drop-off to No. 21 Gilroy, followed by Pomona, Layton, Allen, and SLAM!.
December 20: Carnahan Memorial
Hosted by Crown Point in Indiana the event includes Brownsburg, Marmion Academy and No. 32 Detroit Catholic Central from Michigan.
December 20-21: The Beast of the East
The University of Delaware event will have Bishop McCort, Lake Highland Prep, Malvern Prep, Notre Dame-Green Pond, plus three from New Jersey with No. 24 St. Peter’s Prep, No. 36 Bergen Catholic, and No. 40 Camden Catholic.
December 29-30: PowerAde
Pennsylvania's Canon McMillan will once again host PowerAde. It is the big event of the Christmas Break and it’s loaded as usual with Bishop McCort, Lake Highland, Malvern, Christian Brothers, Wyoming Seminary, No. 17 Bishop McDevitt of Pennsylvania, New Jersey’s No. 19 St. Joseph Regional, St. Edward, SLAM!, and Notre Dame-Green Pond.
December 29-30: Brecksville Holiday Invitational
Buchanan fly from California to Ohio to join Dublin Coffman, Massillon Perry, and Perrysburg as nationally ranked teams on the mats.
January 2-3: Catholic School Duals
Top New Jersey squads like Delbarton, Christian Brothers Academy, St. Joseph Regional, St. Peter’s Prep and Bergen Catholic will tangle.
January 2-3: Al Smith Invitational
This Indiana event will have Crown Point and Center Grove.
January 9-10: Doc Buchanan Classic
Perhaps pushing the date back, for California’s Doc Buchanan Classic, was the catalyst for some of the top teams from the east hopping on a plane, but whatever the reason, this edition of Doc B will be the toughest we’ve yet to cover in our four years on the beat. The country’s No. 1 team Faith Christian Academy joins host Buchanan, St. John Bosco, Delbarton, Poway, Clovis, Edmond North, Gilroy, Layton, St. Peter’s Prep, Pomona, Clovis North, Stillwater from Oklahoma, Bergen Catholic, and SLAM! Academy.
January 9-10: Eastern States
A team list is not yet available for this New York event, but this is typically a humdinger of a tournament.
January 9-10: Mid-Winter Mayhem
Bishop McCort attends this a deep, mostly Pennsylvania Tournament.
January 10: Lake Highland Prep hosts Blair Academy and St. Edward
January is a nice time to visit Florida for this heavyweight tri-meet of national powers.
January 10: 4A IHSWCA State Duals
Indiana powers Brownsburg, Crown Point and Center Grove will battle in the Hoosier State.
January 15: Three Top Duals
There are three big dual meets on this day with two involving teams that will be at the same tournament over that weekend.
- Clovis North travels to Brecksville, Ohio
- Broken Arrow takes on Stillwater in Oklahoma
- SLAM! faces Layton in Utah.
January 16-17: The Top Gun
This Ohio event will have Clovis North and Brecksville in attendance.
January 16-17: The Rockwell Rumble
This Utah event welcomes Layton and SLAM! into their fold.
January 16-17: COAC Tournament
This Oklahoma event has Edmond North and Stillwater.
January 17: DCC Super Duals
Hosted by Detroit Catholic Central in Michigan, the field will also include Bishop McCort and St. Edward.
January 17: St. Peter’s Prep at Faith Christian Academy
New Jersey faces Pennsylvania in this national dual showdown.
January 17-18: Escape the Rock
In Pennsylvania, this is the last of the “Big” Tournaments for the campaign and will have Lake Highland Prep, Malvern Prep, Blair Academy, Christian Brothers Academy, Wyoming Seminary, Bishop McDevitt, St. Joseph Regional, Bergen Catholic, Notre Dame-Green Pond, and Camden Catholic on hand.
January 17-18: 5 Counties Tournament
A California classic. Teams have not yet been revealed for this year, but last season Buchanan, St. John Bosco and Gilroy attended.
January 21: Buchanan at Clovis
One of California's biggest dual matchups.
January 22: Two Top Duals
Two big dual meets on the East Coast feature Wyoming Seminary at Bishop McCort and Faith Christian at Delbarton.
January 23: Two Top Duals
Another day with two big duals, this time in New Jersey, as Blair Academy heads to St. Peter’s Prep and Malvern Prep (PA) goes to Jersey to tangle with Delbarton.
January 23-24: Mid-Cals Tournament
California event featuring Buchanan, Clovis, Gilroy and Clovis North.
January 24: St. Edward Quad
St. Edward hosts a quad which includes Wyoming Seminary and Marmion Academy.
January 24: Bergen Catholic vs. St. Joseph Regional
Two New Jersey powers square off for a dual.
January 24: Wadsworth GIT Tournament
This Ohio event features Perrysburg and Detroit Catholic Central.
January 29: Delbarton at Blair Academy
This big showdown in New Jersey has Delbarton traveling to the Blair Academy. Delbarton got the best of Blair last year.
January 30: Malvern Prep at Lake Highland Prep
A North-South power dual in Florida.
January 31: Poway at Buchanan
- Another national showdown in California.
January 31: Rieman Invitational
Dublin Coffman and Massillon Perry on hand for this Ohio event.
February 6: Delbarton at Wyoming Seminary
February 7: Blair Academy at Wyoming Seminary
February 7: Central Section Duals
California event featuring Buchanan, Clovis and Clovis North.