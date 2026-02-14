2025-26 Boys High School Wrestling National Rankings - Feb. 14, 2026
The updates the last two weeks have been relatively subtle compared to all the shifting when the super tournaments and mixing of states were occurring weekly. As we settle into state tournament time, local competitions don’t offer most nationally ranked guys many challenges.
State Competitions in California, New Jersy and Pennsylvania Should Offer Some National Clashes
The more competitive and deeper states like California, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania will have the difficulty ratcheted up each step of the way and especially at the state tournament. Some of these district and region tournaments have an abundance of talent in the field.
Many Inactive Wrestlers Have Been Removed from the Rankings
For the boys, we have removed most of the inactive wrestlers, but there are some who suffered early season injuries that may return. As the qualifiers for states come up, we’ll be checking to see if these guys are back. We want the rankings to have only wrestlers who have completed the high school season present at the end.
From our recollections, we need to have the final report done the week after the last state tournament (Ohio) as the postseason events start right away. Of course, by then quite a few states would have been idle for weeks with some already finished now and others reaching the end this week, as are the public schools in Tennessee and Texas, plus Utah.
The private schools in Tennessee and Texas will take their qualifiers to the National Prep Tournament next weekend, so they will not be packing up just yet.
Current Top-Ranked Wrestlers
- 106: Kooper Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) FR
- 113: Rylan Seacrist (Brecksville, OH) SR
- 120: Landon Sidun (Norwin, PA) JR
- 126: Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, OH) JR
- 132: Jayden Raney (Union County, KY) SR
- 138: Moses Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) SR
- 144: Jordyn Raney (Union County, KY) SR
- 150: Bo Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
- 157: Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
- 165: Jayden James (Delbarton, NJ) SR
- 175: Mario Carini (Poway, CA) JR
- 190: Michael White (Lawrence North, IN) SR
- 215: Jimmy Mastny (Marian Central Catholic, IL) JR
- 285: Dreshaun Ross (Fort Dodge, IA) SR
106-Pounds
1-Kooper Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) FR
2-Michael Bernabe (Clovis, CA) FR
3-Thales Silva (Buchanan, CA) FR
4-Connor Maddox (Westfield, IN) SO
5-Tyler Sweet (Clovis North, CA) SO
6-Luke Loren (St. John Bosco, CA) FR
7-Lincoln Valdez (Pomona, CO) SO
8-Liam McGettigan (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
9-Cohen Reer (Milan Edison, OH) FR
10-Brody Compau (Rockford, MI) FR
11-Cruz Gannon (Dowling Catholic, IA) SO
12-Thomas Blewett (Middletown North, NJ) SO
13-Arav Pandey (Trinity, PA) FR
14-Niko Odiotti (Loyola Academy, IL) SO
15-Louie Keneson (Crown Point, IN) FR
16-Hudson Chittum (Cleveland, TN) SO
17-Lucas Forman (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR
18-Jack Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) FR
19-Evan Cies (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
20-Shaefer Hoffman (Downingtown West, PA) SO
21-Max Quarry (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) FR
22-Colton Wyller (Marmion Academy, IL) JR
23-Nathan Schuman (Honesdale, PA) SO
24-Brandon Eisenhour (Montoursville, PA) SO
25-Lee Dreshman (Canon-McMillan, PA) FR
26-Miro Parr-Coffin (Gonzaga Prep, WA) FR
27-Garrett Bjerga (Staples Motley, MN) FR
28-Amir Winfrey-Newman (Southeast Polk, IA) FR
29-Kingston Cruzat (Folsom, CA)
30-Alex Hall (St. Pius X, MO) FR
HM:
Giovani Suarez (Esperanza, CA)
Jaxon Moralez (Rio Rancho, NM) FR
Onofre Gonzalez (Ponderosa, CO) FR
Nathan Hoopman (Saint Thomas Academy, MN) FR
Abe Heysinger (Dubuque Hempstead, IA) SO
Santino Edgar (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) FR
113-Pounds
1-Rylan Seacrist (Brecksville, OH) SR
2-Ariah Mills (Buford, GA) FR
3-Jorge Rios (St. John Bosco, CA) SO
4-Anthony Garza (Clovis, CA) JR
5-Justin Farnsworth (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
6-Caleb Noble (Warren Township, IL) JR
7-Chase Karenbauer (Grove City, PA) SO
8-Loc Webber (Dublin Coffman, OH) SO
9-Braiden Lotier (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR
10-Liam Davis (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
11-Charles Esposito (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR
12-Turner Ross (Edmond North, OK) JR
13-Thiago Silva (Buchanan, CA) FR
14-Jarreau Walker (Streetsboro, OH) JR
15-Jackson Wells (Harrison County, KY) JR
16-Camden Rugg (Union Grove, WI) JR
17-Cason Craft (Coweta, OK) SO
18-Killian Coluccio (Lacey Township, NJ) JR
19-Lazarus McEwen (Capital, WA) SO
20-Cooper Sandoval (McQueen, NV) JR
21-Gabe Benyo (Hazelton Area, PA) SO
22-John Segata (Council Rock South, PA) JR
23-Tanner Tran (Father Ryan, TN) SR
24-Chance Wuhr (Lake Catholic, OH)
25-Shiloh Joyce (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) FR
26-Brock Humphrey (Linsly School, WV) SO
27-Traevon Ducking (Brownsburg, IN) SO
28-MJ Rundell (Oak Park River Forest, IL) JR
29-Eric Bocanegra (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
30-Max Murillo (Esperanza, CA) JR
HM:
Cruz Little (Faith Christian Academy, PA) FR
Phillip Hernandez (Clovis North, CA) FR
Eli Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) SO
Ryan Hirchert (Nampa, ID) SR
Cache Williams (Choctaw, OK) SO
Dom Powell (Upper Dublin, PA) JR
Camron Smith (Trinty (Camp Hill), PA) SO
Cael Muller (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA)
Nicholas McGarrity (Peters Township, PA) JR
Diego Robertty (Iowa City, West, IA) FR
Carew Christensen (Waukee Northwest, IA) JR
Jack Wallukait (Dowling Catholic, IA) JR
Preston “James” Morrison (Marmion Academy, IL) JR
Erik Klichurov (Lombard Montini, IL) SO
120-Pounds
1-Landon Sidun (Norwin, PA) JR
2-Rocklin Zinkin (Buchanan, CA) SR
3-Dominic Munaretto (St. Charles East, IL) SR
4-Cam Sontz (Delbarton, NJ) JR
5-Michael Batista (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
6-Jovanni Tovar (Miami Southridge, FL) SO
7-Alex Rozas (Teurlings Catholic, LA) SR
8-Dunia Sibomana (Long Beach, NY) SR
9-Cooper Merli (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
10-Dominick Morrison (Hatboro Horsham, PA) JR
11-Brayden Wenrich (Northampton, PA) SO
12-Mateo Gallegos (DuBois, PA) SO
13-Brock Rothermel (Line Mountain, PA) JR
14-Case Bell (Brownsburg, IN) SO
15-Jarrett Smith (Lowell, MI) SR
16-Julian Ríos (Phillips Academy, MA) SR
17-Roman Luttrell (Cleveland, NM) SR
18-Sam Wolford (North Lebanon, PA) SR
19-Keegan Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) SO
20-Aiden Garcia (Palma, CA) JR
21-Ayden Dodd (Perrysburg, OH) SR
22-Brandon Bickerton (Highland, OH) JR
23-Johnathon McGinty (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR
24-Layne Martin (Rockford, MI) JR
25-Christopher Swann (Baylor School, TN) SR
26-Alexander Pierce (Iowa City, West, IA) SR
27-Tommy Gretz (Connellsville, PA) JR
28-Cade Collins (Southern Regional, NJ) SO
29-Bradley Bauman (St. Edward, OH) FR
30-Cruzer Dominguez (Creighton Prep, NE) SO
HM:
Derion Williams (Trinity, OH) JR
Max Tancini (Perkiomen Valley, PA SR
Rocco Lombardo (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
Chazz Robinson (Homewood-Flossmoor, IL) JR
Laz Soto (Southwest Miami, FL) JR
Tee Mills (Mill Creek, GA) SR
Nathan Lyttle (Harmony, FL) SR
Joel Friederichs (Watertown, MN) SR
Zahn Beal (Arrowhead, WI) SO
Kaleb Pratt (Barrington, IL) JR
126-Pounds
1-Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, OH) JR
2-Paul Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) JR
3-Ignacio Villasenor (Stillwater, OK) JR
4-Freddy Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO
5-Samuel Sanchez (Esperanza, CA) SO
6-Hayden Schwab (Don Bosco, IA) JR
7-Paul Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) SO
8-Siraj Sidhu (Clovis North, CA) SR
9-Mikey Ruiz (Canyon Randall, TX) SR
10-Tommy Wurster (Dublin, OH) SO
11-Mason Jakob (Dobyns Bennett, TN) SR
12-Isaiah Jones (Bixby, OK) SR
13-Owen Marshall (Tahoma, WA) JR
14-Cooper Mathews (Cherokee Trail, CO) JR
15-Sean Willcox (St. John Bosco, CA) SR
16-Max Dinges (Penns Valley, PA) SO
17-Lukas Littleton-Mascaro (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
18-Dominic Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) SR
19-Cam Baker (Burrell, PA) SR
20-Titan Friederichs (Watertown, MN) SR
21-Nicolas Enzminger (Bismarck Legacy, ND) SR
22-Cael Floerchinger (Great Falls, MT) JR
23-Austin Bickerton (Highland, OH) JR
24-Lincoln Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) JR
25-Tommy Marchetti (Delbarton, NJ) SO
26-Lander Bosh (Layton, UT) SR
27-Van Smith (Mustang, OK) JR
28-Thunder Lewis (Clovis, CA) SR
29-Corey Brown (Chesapeake-AA, MD) SO
30-Blake Getz (Roncalli, IN) SR
HM:
Dominic Brown (Center Grove, IN) SR
Maximus Hay (Brown Deer, WI) SR
Carter Chunko (Saucon Valley, JR
Emilio Albanese (Emmaus, PA) JR
Santino Sloboda (Butler, PA) SR
Mikey Bautista (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR
Anthony LaGala Ryan (Longwood, NY) JR
Jack Cole (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) FR
Eli Gabrielson (Archbishop Spalding, MD) JR
Conner Whitely (St. Edward, OH) SO
CJ Caines (Hanover, PA) SO
Zaiyahn Ornelas (Creighton Prep, NE) SR
Jax Fuhrman (Delone Catholic, PA) FR
Christian Ramirez (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SO
Nolan Rice (Connellsville, PA) JR
Alex Marchetti (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR
Finn O’Brien (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
Jack Baron (Germantown Academy, PA) SR
Isaac Novod (Belmont Hill, MA) JR
132-Pounds
1-Jayden Raney (Union County, KY) SR
2-Ashton Besmer (Buchanan, CA) SR
3-Antonio Mills (Mill Creek, GA) SR
4-JoJo Uhorchuk (Signal Mountain, TN) JR
5-Shamus Regan (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
6-Henry Aslikyan (Birmingham, CA) SR
7-Slater Hicks (Valencia, CA) JR
8-Nicholas Garcia (Marmion Academy, IL) SR
9-Nicholas Sorrow (Hudson Area, MI) SR
10-Evan Sanati (Brentsville, VA) SR
11-Vincenzo Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
12-Liston Seibert (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
13-Will Detar (Trinity, PA) SR
14-Sammy Spaulding (Camden Catholic, NJ) SR
15-Nathan Rioux (Avon, IN) SR
16-Christopher Noto (Honeoye Falls-Lima, NY) SR
17-Nathan Carillo (St. John Bosco, CA) SR
18-Willmont Kai (Whitehall, PA) SR
19-Kavin Muyleart (Cedar Cliff, PA) JR
20-Jake Knight (Bettendorf, IA) SR
21-Miklo Hernandez (Pipestone Area, MN) SO
22-Salvatore Borrometi (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR
23-Eric Casula (Stillwater, OK) SR
24-Anthony DiAndrea (Watchung Hills, NJ) SR
25-Arno Vardanyan (Birmingham, CA) SR
26-Cael Humphrey (Sultana, CA) JR
27-Jensen Boyd (Delta, IN) JR
28-Alex Denkins (Perrysburg, OH) SR
29-Wyatt Lees (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) SR
30-Mason Carlson (Syracuse, UT) SR
HM:
Max Cumbee (IC Catholic Prep, IL) JR
Tanner Telford (Corner Canyon, UT) JR
Richard DeLorenzo II (Toms River East, NJ) JR
Erik Carlile (Penns Valley, PA) JR
Stephen Myers (Parkersburg, WV) JR
Curtis “Zion” Borge (Bixby, OK) SR
Mason Whitney (Abington Heights, PA) JR
Braiden Weaver (Altoona, PA) SR
Jason Hampton (Joliet Catholic, IL) SR
Brady Collins (East Troy, WI) SR
Royce Malone (Center Grove, IN) JR
Bradley Wagner (Mifflinburg Area, PA) JR
Blaze Van Gundy (Dublin Coffman, OH) JR
Brenden Jorden Agcaoili (SLAM! Academy, NV) JR
138-Pounds
1-Moses Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) SR
2-Karson Brown (St. Edward, OH) SR
3-Israel Borge (Bixby, OK) JR
4-Dale Corbin (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
5-Camden Baum (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR
6-Deven Lopez (Pueblo East, CO) JR
7-Tyler Conroy (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
8-Yandel Morales (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
9-Brian Little III (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) JR
10-Keanu Dillard (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SR
11-Zachary Stewart (Marmion Academy, IL) SR
12-Mathius Garza (Etiwanda, CA)
13-Justin Beauvais (Mountain View, AZ) SR
14-Chris “CJ” Huerta (Buchanan, CA) SR
15-Vinnie Gutierrez (Fountain Valley, CA) JR
16-Matthew Orbeta (Poway, CA) JR
17-Trey Beissel (Hastings, MN) SR
18-Gavin Landers (Denver, IA) JR
19-Kiernan Meink (Millard South) SR
20-Bodie Abbey (Hartland, MI) SR
21-Urijah Lopez (Perrysburg, OH) SO
22-Amari Vann (Delsea, NJ) JR
23-Gino Schinina (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR
24-Griff Powell (Lyons, IL) SR
25-JoJo Gigliotti (South Carroll, MD) SR
26-Elijah Collick (Stephen Decatur, MD) SR
27-Nico DeSalvo (Southeast Polk, IA) JR
28-Ryan Rios (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
29-Ryan DeGeorge (Delbarton, NJ) JR
30-Chase Hansen (Lower Cape May, NJ) SR
HM:
Mason Goelz (Avon, IN) SR
Blake Bartos (Buckeye, OH) SR
Evan Stanley (Lowell, IN) JR
Lorenzo Gallegos (Volcano Vista, NM) SR
Blake Boyer (Kennett, PA) SR
Cody Trevino (Bettendorf, IA) SR
Aiden Herndon (Cedar Cliff, PA) JR
Chase Mills (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SR
Gage Bjerga (Staples Motley, MN) SO
Bryar Hooks (Stillwater, OK) SO
DJ Clarke (Buford, GA) SR
Aiden Hahn (Farmington, MO) SR
Brody Kell (North Point, MO) JR
144-Pounds
1-Jordyn Raney (Union County, KY) SR
2-Tyler DeKraker (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
3-Brandt Harer (Montgomery, PA) SR
4-Jesse Grajeda (St. John Bosco, CA) JR
5-Arseni Kikiniou (Poway, CA) JR
6-Tyler Traves (Mountain View, VA) SR
7-Kai Vielma (Connellsville, PA) JR
8-Greyson Music (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR
9-Robert Duffy (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SR
10-Matt O’Neill (Malvern Prep, PA) SO
11-Weston Borgers (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
12-Braylon Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) JR
13-Gavin Mangano (Shoreham-Wading River, NY) JR
14-Dawson Youngblut (Jessup, IA) JR
15-Miller Sipes (Staley, MO) SR
16-Nathan Gugelman II (American Falls, ID) SR
17-Thomas Verrette (Edmond North, OK) SR
18-Lincoln Sledzianowski (St. John Neumann, FL) JR
19-Jovani Solis (South Dade, FL) SO
20-Justin Williamson (Mt. Carmel, IL) JR
21-Drake Hooiman (SLAM! Academy, NV) SR
22-Grayson Davis (Cape Henlopen, DE) FR
23-Gideon “3G” Gonzalez (Bergen Catholic, NJ) SO
24-Joseph Toscano (Buchanan, CA) SR
25-Mason Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
26-Peyton Hornsby (Center Grove, IN) JR
27-Michael Lopez (Ponderosa, CO) SR
28-Garrison Weisner (Oregon Clay, OH) SR
29-Lincoln Robideau (St. Michael Albertville, MN) SO
30-Cole Speer (Brecksville, OH) SO
HM:
Chris Arreola (Clovis North, CA) SO
Laudan Henry (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR
James Ruiz (Esperanza, CA) JR
Ames-Michael Hoevker (Granite Hills, CA) SR
Owen Proper (Marana, AZ) SR
Austin Ellis (Davis, UT) JR
Derek Barrows (Pomona, CO) SR
Jackson Butler (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
Samson McKissick-Staley (Pittsford, NY) SR
Anthony DePaul (Delsea, NJ) SR
Ashten Haley (Cobleskill-Richmondville, NY) JR
Trey Wagner (Northampton, PA) SR
Wil Oberbroeckling (Southeast Polk, IA) SR
Vince Jasinski (Grant, IL) SR
Quincey Crawford (Hickman, MO) SO
Josh Kerr (Maize South, KS) JR
Chris Lalonde (Roosevelt, CO) SR
150-Pounds
1-Bo Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
2-Kellen Wolbert (Oconomowoc, WI) SR
3-Clinton Shepherd (Crown Point, IN) JR
4-Michael Romero (St. John Bosco, CA) JR
5-Joe Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
6-Rocco Cassioppi (Hononegah, IL) JR
7-Charlie DeSena (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
8-Bentley Sly (Stuart Cramer, NC) SR
9-Noah Bull (Layton, UT) SR
10-Sonny Amato (Rumson-Fair Haven, NJ) JR
11-Brady Hand (Christiansburg, VA) SR
12-Grayson Fuchs (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) JR
13-Jason Dube (Spire Academy, OH) SO
14-Colin Rutlin (Christian Brothers College, MO) JR
15-Van Rosauer (Yorkville, IL) JR
16-Hunter Stevens (Mt. Horeb, WI) SR
17-Michael Turi (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
18-Kane Shawger (St. Xavier, OH) JR
19-Nick Schwartz (Delbarton, NJ) SO
20-Ivan Arias (Buchanan, CA) SR
21-Garrison Sartain (Edmond North, OK) JR
22-Alias Raby (Anderson, CA) SR
23-Luke Knox (Perkiomen Valley, PA) JR
24-Tommy Holguin (Bellarmine Prep, CA) SR
25-Xavier Chavez (Santa Cruz Valley Union, AZ) JR
26-Davis Parrow (Farmington, MN) SR
27-Valentine Popadiuc (St. Pius X, NM) JR
28-Jackson Weller (Delran, NJ) JR
29-Hudson Hohman (Grove City, PA) SR
30-Declan O’Byrne (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
HM:
Tommy Gibbs (Brownsburg, IN) SR
Michael Ruane (Franklin Regional, PA) JR
Dominic Way (Parkersburg, WV) JR
Ashton Hobson (Marmion Academy, IL) SR
John Stewart (Scottsboro, AL) SR
Carter Price (Ripley, WV) JR
Chance Ruble (Seckman, MO) JR
Max Gonzalez (East Troy, WI) JR
Preston Crone (Carolina Forest, SC) SR
Kayson White (Highlands, KY) SO
Rhett Washleski (Immaculata, NJ) SR
Armand Williams (South Dade, FL) JR
Daniel Blanke (Barrington, IL) JR
Maverick Beckwith (Norwich, NY) JR
Sean Hall (Canyon Ridge, ID) SR
157-Pounds
1-Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
2-Wyatt Medlin (Washington, IL) SR
3-Justus Heeg (Providence Catholic, IL) SO
4-Dallas Russell (Jefferson, GA) SR
5-Zeno Moore (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
6-Jake Miller (Broken Arrow, OK) SR
7-Christopher Creason (El Diamante, CA) SR
8-Austin Paris (Layton, UT) SR
9-Griffin LaPlante (St. Francis, NY) SR
10-Blake Cosby (Dundee, MI) SR
11-Reagan Milheim (Warrior Run, PA) SR
12-Marcus Killgore (Sahuarita, AZ) SO
13-Jet Brown (Odessa, MO) JR
14-Justin Wardlow (Lockport Township, IL) SR
15-Gabe Ballard (Northampton, PA) JR
16-Gage Lohr (Watertown, SD) JR
17-Cooper Rowe (Mound-Westonka, MN) SR
18-Joe Monticello (Hanover Park, NJ) JR
19-Mason Petersen (Columbus, NE) SR
20-Grayson Eggum (Stillwater, MN) SO
21-Bradley Williams (Spain Park, AL) SR
22-Jacob Perez (Everett Alvarez, CA) SR
23-James Whitbred (State College, PA) JR
24-Daniel Acosta (Canyon Randall, TX) SR
25-Gavin Ciampoli (Altoona, PA) JR
26-Nathaniel Replogle (Central York, PA) SO
27-Jordan Thompson (Bradford, PA) SR
28-Thunder Page (Rose Hill, KS) SO
29-Jake Hughes (Beaver, OH) SO
30-Eli Esguerra (Dublin Coffman, OH) JR
HM:
Kage Jones (Camden Catholic, NJ) SR
Brian Chamberlain (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
Cade Campbell (Nazareth, PA) SR
Drew Moro (Brecksville, OH) SO
Zane Leitzel (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SR
Brooklyn Pickett (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) SO
James Tildsley (Shawsheen, MA) SR
Jackson Bradley (Cowan, IN) SR
William Vander Luitgaren (Center Grove, IN) SR
Parker Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) SR
Wyatt Lewis (Del Norte, CA) JR
Aiden Arnett (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SO
Joseph Schinder (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
Kawayran Vazquez (Jesuit, FL) JR
Nolan Fellers (Bondurant-Farrar, IA) SR
Jon Smith (Oxford Area, PA) JR
Linkin Carter (Eastside, IN) SR
Matthew Arndt (Battlefield, VA) SR
Josiah Sykes (Skyline, VA) SR
165-Pounds
1-Jayden James (Delbarton, NJ) SR
2-Slava Shahbazyan (Birmingham, CA) SR
3-Camryn Howard (Bellport, NY) SO
4-Mac Crosson (Indianola, IA) JR
5-Liam Kelly (Mt. Carmel, IL) SR
6-Haakon Peterson (Dodgeville, WI) SR
7-Jordan Fincher (Hickman, MO) SR
8-Bruno Cassioppi (Hononegah, IL) JR
9-Josh Piparo (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) JR
10-Arment Waltenbaugh (Hill School, PA) SR
11-JayDen Williams (Roseville, MI) SR
12-Maximus Fortier (University, WV) JR
13-Matthew Staples (New Prairie, IN) SO
14-Tucker Roybal (Union, UT) SR
15-McKaden Speece (Wilson West Lawn, PA) SR
16-Titus Norman (Baylor School, TN) SR
17-Barry Norman (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
18-Lucas Boe (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
19-Zane Gerlach (South Anchorage, AK) JR
20-Kaleo Garcia (Gilroy, CA) SR
21-James Curoso (Clovis, CA) SO
22-Joel Welch (St. Frances DeSales, OH)
23-Kross Cassidy (Fairfax, VA) SR
24-Harrison Murdock (Christian Heritage, GA) SO
25-Declan Koch (Neenah, WI) SR
26-Jackson Barron (Shakopee, MN) SR
27-Brian Denamen (West Geauga, OH) SR
28-Zack Aquila (Brecksville, OH) JR
29-Royce Lopez (Warren Township, IL) SR
30-Billy Tyler (Brentsville District, VA) SR
HM:
Julius Pacheo (Davison, MI) JR
Don Beaufait (Dundee, MI) SR
Jake Maddox (Newtown, CT)
Evan Schibi (Gilbert/Torr, CT) SR
Shane Wagner (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
Nicky Negron (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR
Samuel Almedina (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
Mason Horwat (Derry Area, PA) SR
Steel Meyers (Allen, TX) JR
Gunner Lopez (Grandview, CO) SR
Tre Haines (Arlington, WA) SR
Augustus Smith (Central Arkansas Christian, AR) JR
Boden White (Denver, IA) SR
Kalias Nazaro (Mater Lakes Academy, FL) SR
Gavin Regis (Layton, UT) SR
JD Minder-Broeckaert (Hudson, WI) SR
175-Pounds
1-Mario Carini (Poway, CA) JR
2-Mason Ontiveros (John H Pitman, CA) SR
3-Joseph Jeter (Edmond North, OK) SR
4-Nicholas Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
5-Brody Kelly (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SR
6-Gabriel Logan (Delbarton, NJ) JR
7-Brennan Warwick (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
8-Jaxon Miller (Carlisle, IA) SR
9-Maximus Dhabolt (Ankeny Centennial, IA) JR
10-Santino Rodriguez (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) SR
11-Gage Wentzel (Montoursville, PA) SR
12-David Perez (Ponaganset, RI) SR
13-Isai Fernandez (St. John Bosco, CA) SO
14-Max Wirnsberger (Warrior Run, PA) SR
15-Ryder Schulte (Liberty, AZ) SO
16-Liam Crook (Kaukauna, WI) SR
17-Brody Sendele (Hononegah, IL) JR
18-Kyler Walters (Shakopee, MN) SR
19-Colin Wooldridge (La Salle, OH) SR
20-Chris Dennis (Central Bucks West, PA) SR
21-Kalob Ybarra (Pomona, CO) SR
22-Travis Grace (Gilroy, CA) SR
23-Luke Hamiti (Stillwater, OK) SR
24-Noah Tucker (Bullis School, MD) JR
25-CJ Pensiero (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
26-Jake Robie (Christiansburg, VA) SR
27-Lorenzo Alston (Uwharrie Charter Academy, NC) SR
28-Nate Moore (Grassfield, VA) SR
29-Brock Frable (Southern Lehigh, PA) JR
30-Tyler Whitford (St. Joseph Metuchen, NJ) SR
HM:
Sawyer Jones (Woodgrove, VA) SR
Chase Hetrick (Malvern Prep, PA) SO
Brock Oizerowitz (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) JR
Brodie Melzoni (Nolensville, TN) SR
Elijah Ornelas (Clovis North) SO
Anthony Verdi (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR
Blake Hostetter (Oxford Area, PA) JR
Tate Sailer (Mandan, ND) SO
Carter Fielden (Garrett, IN) SR
Ethan Secoy (Columbus, GA) SR
AJ Corp (West Chester, PA) JR
Isaak Chavez (Mullen, TX) SR
Matthew Mann (Broken Arrow, OK) SR
Sean Breedlove (Center Grove, IN) JR
190-Pounds
1-Michael White (Lawrence North, IN) SR
2-Adam Waters (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
3-Ladd Holman (Juab, UT) JR
4-Carl “CJ” Betz (Delbarton, NJ) SR
5-Ryder Wilder (Camden County, GA) SR
6-Lucas Ricketts (Union County, KY) SR
7-Salah Tsarni (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
8-Tanner Hodgins (Howell, NJ) JR
9-Dominic Sumpolec (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) SR
10-Eli Leonard (Mt. Horeb, WI) SR
11-Aaron Stewart (Warren Township, IL) SR
12-Jonathan Rocha (Clovis North, CA) SR
13-Nevin Mattessich (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) SR
14-Brayden Zuercher (Nazareth, PA) SR
15-Kyle Scott (Tyrone, PA) SR
16-Jaxon Penovich (Mt. Prospect, IL) SR
17-Alexander Reyes (Holmdel, NJ) SR
18-John Murphy (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SR
19-Mason Savidan (St. John Bosco, CA) SO
20-Carter Vannest (John H. Pitman, CA) SR
21-Dominic Dotson (Poway, CA) SR
22-Michael Spielman (Strath Haven, PA) SR
23-Luke Fugazzotto (Northwestern Lehigh, PA) SR
24-Frankie Pieffer (St. Edward, OH) JR
25-Elijah Hawes (Layton, UT) SR
26-Riley Johnson (Omaha Skutt, NE) SR
27-Mario Hutcherson (Kiski Area, PA) SO
28-Trey Craig (Christian Brothers College, MO) SR
29-Peter Snyder (Stephen Decatur, MD) SR
30-Everett Joyce (Maize, KS) JR
HM:
Hunter Snyder (Greater Latrobe, PA) JR
Xander Dossett (Ola, GA) SR
Sean Perez (Humble, TX) JR
Raymond Shaw (George Jenkins, FL) SR
Braeden Simoneaux (New York Military Academy, NY) JR
Jaden Simpson (Camden Catholic, NJ) SR
Tavio Hoose (St. Francis, NY)
Mason Chamberlain (Malvern Prep, PA)
Jackson Angelo (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
Eli Knight (Bridgeport, WV) JR
Caige Horak (Massillon Perry, OH) JR
Kyle Gallo (Zephyrhills Christian, FL) JR
JT Smith (Creighton Prep, NE) JR
Brady Brown (Derry Area, PA) JR
215-Pounds
1-Jimmy Mastny (Marian Central Catholic, IL) JR
2-William Ward (Moorhead, MN) SR
3-Michael Boyle (Bishop Watterson, OH) JR
4-Elijah Brown (Belle Vernon, PA) SR
5-Maximus Konopka (Greens Farms Academy, CT) JR
6-Wes Burford (Oakdale, CA) SR
7-David Calkins (Liberty-Brentwood, CA) SR
8-Cael Weidemoyer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
9-Nicolas Gonzalez (Mt. Olive, NJ) SR
10-Cash Colbert (Paul VI, VA) SR
11-Aiden Cooley (Allen, TX) SR
12-Daniel Moylan (Poway, CA) JR
13-Ceasar Salas (Crown Point, IN) SO
14-Carter Brown (Lafayette (Wildwood), MO) JR
15-Noah Mathis (Lansing, KS) JR
16-Decker Bechtold (Owen J. Roberts, PA) SO
17-Kai Calcutt (Loyola Academy, IL) SR
18-Kendahl Hoare (DuBois, PA) SO
19-Peter Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) SO
20-Bruno Pallone (Hardin, MT) SO
21-Kade Splinter (Stoughton, WI) FR
22-Xander Horak (Massillon Perry, OH) SO
23-Cooper Reves (Salina-Central, KS) SR
24-Tyler Palumbo (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SR
25-Adan Castillo (Clovis, CA) JR
26-Theron Davis (Mustang, OK) SO
27-Brian Haran (Gilroy, CA) JR
28-Wyatt Hanssen (Wasatch, UT) JR
29-Satoshi Davis (SLAM! Academy, NV) SO
30-Bradley DiMiglio (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
HM:
Colton Bell (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SO
Sal Marchese (Delsea, NJ) SR
Rocco Salerno (Seton Hall Prep, NJ) SR
Devin Downes (Plainedge, NY) SR
Connor Smalley (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) SR
Daniel Hoke (St. Paris Graham, OH) JR
Lincoln Jipp (Bettendorf, IA) SR
Josh Hoffer (Washington, IL) SR
Ronan An (North Cobb, GA) JR
Cael Dunn (Avery County, NC) SR
Garrett Kawczynski (Port Washington, WI) SR
Aiden Peterson (St. Edward, OH) SR
Cooper Roscosky (Kiski Area, PA) SR
Sutton Kenning (St. Cloud Tech, MN) SR
Danny Zmorowski (Lake Catholic, OH) JR
Colton Tupper (Reynolds, PA) SR
Zach Caldwell (St. Francis, NY) SR
Mason Koehler (Glenwood, IA) SR
Matt Harrold (Haverhill, MA) SR
Victor Marks-Jenkins (Perry Hall, MD) SR
285-Pounds
1-Dreshaun Ross (Fort Dodge, IA) SR
2-Coby Merrill (John W. North, CA) SR
3-Michael Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) SR
4-Dean Bechtold (Owen J. Roberts, PA) SR
5-Mark Effendian (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
6-Alex Taylor (Mount Vernon, OH) SR
7-Cristian Alvarez (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR
8-Jonathan Rulo (Belleville East, IL) SR
9-Ashton Honnold (Nodaway Valley, IA) SR
10-Tyson Martin (Aquinas, WI) SR
11-Cael Mielnik (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
12-Lukas Zalota (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
13-Kameron Hazelett (Lowell, IN) SO
14-Mateo Vinciguerra (Woodstown, NJ) SR
15-Zayne Candelaria (Sunnyside, AZ) SR
16-Isaiah Taylor (AIM Academy, PA) SR
17-Bradyn McConneha (North Allegheny, PA) SR
18-Colin Whyte (West Greene, PA) SR
19-Ryder Smith (Chattanooga Christian School, TN) SR
20-Eaghan Fleshman (Alburnett, IA) SO
21-Preston Wagner (Fremont, NE) SR
22-Cael Leisgang (Seymour, WI) SR
23-Logan Tollison (Grand Ledge, MI) SR
24-Trayvn Boger (South Summitt, UT) SR
25-Sammy Seja (Buchanan, CA) SO
26-Andrew Arroyo (Clovis, CA)
27-Redmond Lindsey (Bixby, OK) JR
28-Matthew Cooley (Oakdale, CA)
29-Joseph Favia (Marmion Academy, IL) SR
30-Ryan Schneider (Greens Farms Academy, CT) JR
HM:
Tony Brooks (Crown Point, IN) JR
Caleb Rodriguez (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
James Hartleroad (Dekalb, IN) SR
Nehemiah Lendobeja (Kaukauna, WI) SR
Kaz Morosetti (North Kingston, RI) SR
Chris Belmonte (New Hartford, NY) SR
Blake Elder (Jensen Beach, FL) SR
Noah Larios (Imperial, CA) JR
Michael Mauro (John Jay, NY) SR