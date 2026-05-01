Brett Ungar Returns Home, Joins Rutgers Wrestling for Final NCAA Season

Brett Ungar’s decision to leave Cornell and join Rutgers wrestling for his final season of eligibility adds a new dynamic to the Big Ten.

A Journey That Comes Full Circle

His journey has never followed a straight line, but has always pointed back to New Jersey. Now, after building a resume that spans two states, the Ivy League, and the national stage, the two-time NCAA qualifier is coming home to finish what he started - joining Rutgers wrestling for his final season where, with his undergraduate degree from Cornell in tow, he will pursue a one-year MBA in finance at Rutgers’ graduate business school.

For Ungar, the decision is equal parts timing, opportunity, and something deeper. “Definitely the main reason to be at Rutgers is to be back home, where I grew up,” he said. “I get to be near my parents and my family again. My grandma lives in Piscataway, which is really cool being right by her again.”

Roots at Hunterdon Central

Long before the national accolades, Ungar was just a skinny kid growing up in Flemington, N.J. sharpening his edge at Hunterdon Central Regional High School. The environment shaped him as much as any result. “I grew up around a bunch of friends there. Jack Bauer and Pasquale Vizzoni were my best friends,” Ungar said. “They were really good mentors for me.”

As a freshman, he burst onto the scene at 106 pounds with a 41-2 record and a sixth-place finish at the state despite injury. By his sophomore year, he was untouchable – 42-0 and a state champion. But beyond the wins, it was the belief around him that left a mark. “Everyone just really believed in me,” he said. “The support I got from my coaches and teammates really made it special.”

A Perfect Season, A Rising Star

That undefeated sophomore campaign didn’t just establish Ungar as one of the best in New Jersey, it announced him as a national prospect. He dominated tournaments, controlled matches late, and showed a rare poise for his age. Hunterdon Central’s team success mirrored his individual rise, including a Group 5 runner-up finish during his freshman year that set the tone for what was coming.

The Move That Changed Everything

After his sophomore title, Ungar made a pivotal decision, transferring to Notre Dame-Green Pond High School in Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley. The move was driven by both familiarity and ambition. “One of my practice partners, Brandon Chletsos, who is at Rutgers now, went to Notre Dame and I saw the success they were having,” Ungar said. “And I grew up knowing Coach Matt Veres and his intensity and attention to detail. That was really attractive to me.”

What he found was more than a program – it was a culture. “They just ran a really good room and Coach Matt and his father, Matt, Sr., really love all their guys. They are still family to me.”

Tested in Pennsylvania’s Crucible

Pennsylvania wrestling sharpened Ungar in new ways. As a junior, he went 46-3 and placed third in the state, pushing his career wins past 100. The following year, a season shortened by COVID-19, he left no doubt - 14-0, and a PIAA state title.

Competing on big stages like the Beast of the East and Ironman became routine, but the pinnacle came at the states in Hershey. “Competing in the state championships in Hershey was special to me,” he said. “Being on a powerhouse team, those are memories that really stick out.” He capped his career with a signature win at the Dapper Dan Classic, defeating Richard Figueroa, the No.1-ranked wrestler in state - a fitting exclamation point on a 143-5 high school record.

Battling Through at Cornell

Ungar’s transition to Cornell Big Red wrestling brought immediate success, followed by adversity. He posted 20-win seasons as a freshman and sophomore at 125 pounds, qualifying for the NCAA Championships twice. But injuries interrupted his momentum at 133 pounds, limiting him to abbreviated junior and senior campaigns. Even so, his body of work reflected resilience, featuring 47-28 record with most of that work coming against elite Ivy League competition.

Why Rutgers, Why Now

The move to Rutgers is about more than geography - it’s about fit. Ungar’s ties to the program run deep, from training with the Scarlet Knight Wrestling Club to relationships with the coaching staff. “Coach (Joe) Pollard has been a really good role model for me my whole life,” he said. “He reminds me a lot of Coach Matt with his intensity and you can tell he loves the sport and the guys.”

Add in the leadership of head coach Scott Goodale and the return of Anthony Ashnault to the staff, and the pull became undeniable. “I’ve had a lot of success in Jersey,” Ungar said. “So I figured let’s finish the job there.”

Rekindled Rivalries, New Opportunities

Ungar’s arrival also reunites him with familiar faces, including the highly regarded rising star Anthony Knox. The two trained together briefly at Cornell, building a competitive bond that now shifts into a shared mission. “We had some scraps up here together,” Ungar said. “It’ll be good to do that again. He’ll be a good practice partner for me for sure.” With Knox at 125 and Ungar at 133, Rutgers gains a formidable one-two punch.

One Last Chapter

From Flemington to Hershey to Ithaca and now Piscataway, Ungar’s path has been defined by both excellence and evolution. A two-time state champion in two states. A two-time NCAA qualifier. A competitor who has won everywhere he’s stepped on the mat. Now, with one season left and a graduate degree within reach, the mission is clear. Rutgers isn’t just another stop. It’s the place where everything comes full circle, and where Brett Ungar intends to chase the finish he’s been building toward all along.