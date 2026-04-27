JoJo Burke Headlines Breakout Stars as U17 Freestyle Wrestling Finals Deliver Drama in Las Vegas

The U.S. Open Wrestling Championships held at The Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada concluded with Sunday’s Freestyle finals in the U17 and U20 Divisions. Competition began last Wednesday.

Our focus is on the high school age groups and on Freestyle because it most closely resembles folkstyle, which is the primary style in the United States. This report will be on the U17 Freestylers.

Three stood out as shining stars, New Jersey’s JoJo Burke (60 kilograms), Georgia’s Ariah Mills (51 kg), and California's Arseni Kikiniou (65 kg).

Burke Blew Up in Vegas

Burke, didn’t represent a club, just his state where the last time he competed him he was finishing as a state runner-up for St. Joseph Regional at 120 pounds to Cam Sontz (Delbarton). When we noticed the sophomore up at 60 kilograms (roughly 132 pounds), we slotted him in at No. 22 in our most recent rankings update.

Burke had a breakout performance in Vegas. In the round of 16 he faced off with Minnesota’s Fargo Champ, No. 19 Miklo Hernandez, and edged him with a 5-4 count. In an interesting twist, one of Hernandez’s Fargo victims was No. 6 Paul Ruiz of California’s SilvaBack Training Center, who would be Burke’s final opponent with a world team spot on the line.

The U17 Finals doubled as the World Team Trials, so their finals were contested in a best-of-three format with the winner gaining a position on the World Team for the U17 World Championships in Azerbaijan at the end of July. The U17 periods were only two minutes as opposed to three for U20.

After taking care of No. 31 Finn O’Brien (New York), 6-1, in the semifinals, Burke hung with Ruiz in their opener before succumbing, 9-6. Burke took control of their second meeting and never looked back en route to an 11-3 win. There would be less points in the final encounter, but the tally favored Burke, 4-1.

World Champ Mills Back for an Encore

Mills competed for Roundtree Wrestling Academy and easily secured his second consecutive U17 National Championship over Pennsylvania’s middle school sensation, Evan Restivo (M2 Training Center). Mills is ranked number one at 113 pounds, and young Restivo will need to wait until after Fargo to join our list.

Restivo glimpsed his immense promise with wins over two highly rated high schoolers, No. 8 Michael Bernabe (Dethrone Wrestling Club, CA) and No. 13 Connor Maddox (Maurer Coughlin Wrestling Club, IN). Mills did not allow the upset Restivo hoped to pull off and swept the challenger in two straight, 9-2 and with a 10-0 technical fall, in 2:28.

Mills will look to replicate the repeat theme on the world stage and bring home a second consecutive U17 World Gold.

Kikiniou Times Two, Again

Kikiniou will be hanging with Mills once again this summer after claiming his second National Title with a sweep of Minnesota’s Gage Bjerga (Pinnacle Wrestling Club). Bjerga, who came in unranked due to two losses at the PanAm Trials, challenged Kikiniou in the first before falling 4-3.

Kikiniou had an easier time closing the deal as he kept Bjerga off the board with a 6-0 shutout in which he scored all the points on an early sequence of a takedown and exposure rolls. Also, like last year, Kikiniou will be doubling up while abroad as he also secured the Greco Roman position. The 2025 trip ended with a silver medal in Freestyle and a bronze medal in Greco.

Two of Pennsylvania’s three champions were silver medalists here a year ago, Orchard Wrestling Club’s Kooper Deputy (48 kilograms) and Bad Karma Wrestling Club’s Chase Karenbauer (55 kilograms).

Debuty Without a Doubt

Deputy reinforced his status as the nation’s top ranked 106-pounder when he defeated Iowa’s No. 9 Amir Newman-Winfrey (Sebolt Wrestling Academy) without spending much time on the mat with a 10-0 tech, in 1:10, and a 32 second pin on an arm bar.

Karenbauer Second Fiddle No More

In 2025, Deputy was tripped up by Bishop McCort’s Keegan Bassett on his way to winning an U17 World Gold Medal. Bassett, who came in ranked 22nd, had his dreams of a second world crown pending on the outcome of a showdown with No. 8 Karenbauer, who finished as a runner-up to Mills a year ago.

A repeat trip looked like it may need to be arranged when Bassett gained the early edge on Karenbauer, but it turned in the second period when Karenbauer hit Bassett for a four-point exposure and his first lead on the way to an 11-9 decision. The second one wasn’t easy either, but Karenbauer won the series in two matches with an 8-5 tally.

The final Pennsylvanian to make the world voyage will keep McCort represented as Bassett’s high school mate, No. 2 Jayden O’Farrill (M2 Training Center) earned his spot at 80 kilograms in two differing manners.

O’Farrill’s initial encounter with No. 14 Ryder Schulte (Grindhouse Wrestling Club, AZ) ended early with a 14-4 tech in 3:28. The follow-up was won with a push-out point in a 3-3 score (typically the last one to score in the Olympic Styles wins on criteria as there are no ties).

Tsarni Sheds Silver

Maryland’s No. 6 Salah Tsarni (Blairstown Wrestling Club, NJ) reached the finals last year and fell to Illinois’ Aaron Stewart. It appeared Tsarni may be denied again after he dropped the opener at 92 kilograms with No. 9 Caleb Hutcherson (Young Guns Wrestling Club, PA), 4-4. Tsarni was holding a 4-0 lead before it went sideways.

The two were in a dead heat in the second round of what would be three installments when Tsarni exploded with a powerful five-point throw where he manhandled Hutcherson as he launched him off his feet and backwards. That would hold and the 6-1 score evened it up. Tsarni kept that momentum into their tiebreaker and posted a poised and impressive, 5-2, mark.

Howard's Change of Fortune

Neither of the 71-kilogram finalists placed here in 2025, so hunger wasn’t an issue for No. 2 Camryn Howard (KD Training Center, NY) or No. 17 Jason Dube (Spire RTC, OH). From the perspective of our rankings, they were the top-rated guys on each side of their brackets, so business was handled as expected to deliver them to the finals.

Dube was incredibly close to pulling off the upset when things kicked off but with time almost gone, Howard pulled off a late takedown in the form of a late takedown to steal a 4-3 win. Ultimate Victory was easier to achieve when they ran it back and Howard blanked Dube, 5-0.

Peter Mocco (ATT/Mocco Wrestling Academy, FL) was in a hotly contested final with Satoshi Davis (Gold Rush Wrestling, NV). Their proximity in the rankings with Mocco at 21 and Davis at 24 showed out with Mocco winning 9-7 and 3-0 to gain the gold at 110 kilograms.

Miracle Finish

On the other end of the spectrum, Ohio’s Rylen Wax (Beast Mode Wrestling) will be representing Team USA at the lowest weight of 45 kilograms. But it was not as easy as the first result suggested with an 11-1 tech for Wax over Iowa’s Cyrus Millage (Sebolt Wrestling Academy).

Millage won the subsequent entry 7-3 and was on his way to doing it again in the rubber match with Wax. After closing the first period up 5-2, Millage saw Wax tie it up in the second frame. As the time was running out, Millage took the lead and was up 9-5 with three seconds remaining.

What happened next should be shown for years to come as Wax hit a textbook ankle pick with enough force and authority to also gain two exposure points with a decisive sequence and a 10-9 win (an extra point was gained on a failed appeal by Millage’s camp). Wax is also taking to the world mats in Greco Roman after winning that crown here.

U17 Medal Match Results

45

1st - Rylen Wax (Beast Mode Wrestling) Rule Cyrus Millage (Sebolt Wrestling Academy),

3rd - Johnathan Thompson (Sebolt Wrestling Academy) Dec. Ty Martin (Immortal Athletics WC), 10-6

5th - Grady Moos (Burnett Trained Wrestling) T.F. John Ross (Triumph Wrestling), 15-4 (3:22)

7th - Stephen Bagocius (Steller Trained Wrestling) T.F. Ryker Leonard (Eagle Club), 10-0 (1:40)

45 Finals

Champ. Round 1 - Rylen Wax (Beast Mode Wrestling) T.F. Cyrus Millage (Sebolt Wrestling Academy), 11-1 (3:37)

Champ. Round 2 - Cyrus Millage (Sebolt Wrestling Academy) Dec. Rylen Wax (Beast Mode Wrestling), 7-3

Champ. Round 3 - Rylen Wax (Beast Mode Wrestling) Dec. Cyrus Millage (Sebolt Wrestling Academy), 10-9

48

1st - Kooper Deputy (Orchard Wrestling Club) Rule Amir Newman-Winfrey (Sebolt Wrestling Academy),

3rd - Carter Smith (Burnett Trained Wrestling) Dec. Lucas Forman (Wyoming Seminary College Preparatory High School Wrestling), 8-0

5th - Knox Ayala (Sebolt Wrestling Academy) Dec. Brody Compau (Michigan Premier WC), 13-9

7th - Sebastian Gutierrez (SilvaBack Training Center) T.F. Jaden Uhde (Rampage Wrestling), 12-2 (1:18)

48 Finals

Champ. Round 1 - Kooper Deputy (Orchard Wrestling Club) T.F. Amir Newman-Winfrey (Sebolt Wrestling Academy), 10-0 (1:10)

Champ. Round 2 - Kooper Deputy (Orchard Wrestling Club) F. Amir Newman-Winfrey (Sebolt Wrestling Academy), 0:32

Champ. Round 3 - Kooper Deputy (Orchard Wrestling Club) Rule Amir Newman-Winfrey (Sebolt Wrestling Academy),

51

1st - Ariah Mills (Roundtree Wrestling Academy) Rule Evan Restivo (M2 Training Center),

3rd - Michael Bernabe (Dethrone Wrestling Club) Dec. Connor Maddox (Maurer Coughlin Wrestling Club), 9-6

5th - Cruz Gannon (Sebolt Wrestling Academy) Dec. Cohen Reer (Burnett Trained Wrestling), 10-3

7th - Shiloh Joyce (New Jersey) Dec. Jett Kline (Cowboy Wrestling Club), 8-0

51 Finals

Champ. Round 1 - Ariah Mills (Roundtree Wrestling Academy) Dec. Evan Restivo (M2 Training Center), 9-2

Champ. Round 2 - Ariah Mills (Roundtree Wrestling Academy) T.F. Evan Restivo (M2 Training Center), 10-0 (2:28)

Champ. Round 3 - Ariah Mills (Roundtree Wrestling Academy) Rule Evan Restivo (M2 Training Center),

55

1st - Chase Karenbauer (Bad Karma Wrestling Club) Rule Keegan Bassett (Bishop McCort High School Wrestling),

3rd - Traevon Ducking (Contenders Wrestling Academy) Dec. Izayiah Chavez (Best Trained Wrestling), 7-2

5th - Thiago Silva (SilvaBack Training Center) T.F. Paden Alyea (Virginia), 10-0 (3:47)

7th - Lazarus McEwen (Mat Demon Wrestling Club) Dec. Michael Rundell (The Wrestling Academy), 3-2

55 Finals

Champ. Round 1 - Chase Karenbauer (Bad Karma Wrestling Club) Dec. Keegan Bassett (Bishop McCort High School Wrestling), 11-9

Champ. Round 2 - Chase Karenbauer (Bad Karma Wrestling Club) Dec. Keegan Bassett (Bishop McCort High School Wrestling), 8-5

Champ. Round 3 - Chase Karenbauer (Bad Karma Wrestling Club) Rule Keegan Bassett (Bishop McCort High School Wrestling?

60

1st - Jojo Burke (New Jersey) Rule Paul Ruiz (SilvaBack Training Center),

3rd - Tommy Wurster (Beast Mode Wrestling) Dec. Lukas Foster (Izzy Style Wrestling), 9-0

5th - Finnegan O'Brien (New York) Med. For. Angel Cejudo Jr. (Valiant Wrestling Club),

7th - Robert Ruscitti (The Wrestling Academy) Dec. Eddie Woody, Jr. (Sebolt Wrestling Academy), 8-1

60 Finals

Champ. Round 1 - Paul Ruiz (SilvaBack Training Center) Dec. Jojo Burke (New Jersey), 9-6

Champ. Round 2 - Jojo Burke (New Jersey) Dec. Paul Ruiz (SilvaBack Training Center), 11-3

Champ. Round 3 - Jojo Burke (New Jersey) Dec. Paul Ruiz (SilvaBack Training Center), 4-1

65

1st - Arseni Kikiniou (Poway Wrestling) Rule Gage Bjerga (Pinnacle Wrestling Club),

3rd - Reece Movahed (American Dream Wrestling Club) Dec. Thomas Banas (Illinois), 7-2

5th - Grayson Davis (Steller Trained Wrestling) Dec. Cole Speer (Seasons Freestyle Club), 8-3

7th - Adante Washington (Illinois) Med. For. Landyn Shaffer (Gorilla Grapplers Inc),

65 Finals

Champ. Round 1 - Arseni Kikiniou (Poway Wrestling) Dec. Gage Bjerga (Pinnacle Wrestling Club), 4-3

Champ. Round 2 - Arseni Kikiniou (Poway Wrestling) Dec. Gage Bjerga (Pinnacle Wrestling Club), 6-0

Champ. Round 3 - Arseni Kikiniou (Poway Wrestling) Rule Gage Bjerga (Pinnacle Wrestling Club),

71

1st - Camryn Howard (KD Training Center) Rule Jason Dube (Spire RTC),

3rd - Lincoln Robideau (MN Elite Wrestling Club) Dec. Weston Borgers (New Jersey), 16-11

5th - Nick Schwartz (New Jersey) For. Colin Rutlin (Team Missouri Select),

7th - Michael Ruane (Young Guns Wrestling Club) Dec. Dylan Villers (Boom Ranch Wrestling Club), 12-8

71 Finals

Champ. Round 1 - Camryn Howard (KD Training Center) Dec. Jason Dube (Spire RTC), 4-3

Champ. Round 2 - Camryn Howard (KD Training Center) Dec. Jason Dube (Spire RTC), 5-0

Champ. Round 3 - Camryn Howard (KD Training Center) Rule Jason Dube (Spire RTC),

80

1st - Jayden O'Farrill (M2 Training Center) Rule Ryder Schulte (Grindhouse Wrestling Club),

3rd - Kobe Cunanan (Valiant Wrestling Club) Dec. Sean Breedlove (Red Cobra Wrestling Academy), 6-0

5th - Jakob Hoke (MVKWA Graham Youth Wrestling Club) Dec. William Fullhart (Northeast Iowa Wrestling Club), 10-8

7th - Jesus Guzman (Team So Cal Wrestling Club) Dec. Tomm Heiser (RT Elite Wrestling), 9-2

80 Finals

Champ. Round 1 - Jayden O'Farrill (M2 Training Center) T.F. Ryder Schulte (Grindhouse Wrestling Club), 14-4 (3:28)

Champ. Round 2 - Jayden O'Farrill (M2 Training Center) Dec. Ryder Schulte (Grindhouse Wrestling Club), 3-3

Champ. Round 3 - Jayden O'Farrill (M2 Training Center) Rule Ryder Schulte (Grindhouse Wrestling Club),

92

1st - Salah Tsarni (Blairstown Wrestling Club) Rule Mario Hutcherson (Young Guns Wrestling Club),

3rd - Mason Chamberlain (Steller Trained Wrestling) Dec. Maximus Purdy (Big Game Wrestling Club), 10-8

5th - Cody Savage (Ranger 47 Wrestling Club) F. Carson Langford (Oregon Boys Wrestling National Team), 2:59

7th - William Etu (Wild Buffalo Wrestling Club) Med. For. Decker Bechtold (Steller Trained Wrestling),

92 Finals

Champ. Round 1 - Mario Hutcherson (Young Guns Wrestling Club) Dec. Salah Tsarni (Blairstown Wrestling Club), 4-4

Champ. Round 2 - Salah Tsarni (Blairstown Wrestling Club) Dec. Mario Hutcherson (Young Guns Wrestling Club), 6-1

Champ. Round 3 - Salah Tsarni (Blairstown Wrestling Club) Dec. Mario Hutcherson (Young Guns Wrestling Club), 5-2

110

1st - Peter Mocco (ATT/Mocco Wrestling Academy) Rule Satoshi Davis (Gold Rush Wrestling),

3rd - Ceasar Salas (Bulldog Wrestling Club) T.F. Camden Williams (Red Cobra Wrestling Academy), 13-2 (1:39)

5th - Kade Splinter (Team Nazar Training Center) T.F. Bruno Pallone (Hardin Wrestling Club), 18-7 (3:19)

7th - Eaghan Fleshman (Big Game Wrestling Club) T.F. Ryder Vincent (Juab Wrestling Club), 10-0 (1:41)

110 Finals

Champ. Round 1 - Peter Mocco (ATT/Mocco Wrestling Academy) Dec. Satoshi Davis (Gold Rush Wrestling), 9-7

Champ. Round 2 - Peter Mocco (ATT/Mocco Wrestling Academy) Dec. Satoshi Davis (Gold Rush Wrestling), 3-0

Champ. Round 3 - Peter Mocco (ATT/Mocco Wrestling Academy) Rule Satoshi Davis (Gold Rush Wrestling)