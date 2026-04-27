Bo Bassett Dominates U.S. Open as Top High School Wrestling Stars Shine in U20 Freestyle Finals

The Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada hosted the 2026 U.S. Open Wrestling Championships. Various ages and bouts in both Olympic Styles (Freestyle and Greco Roman) were contested with world team spots on the line in some cases over the time in Vegas.

Wrestling began on Wednesday the 22nd and concluded with Sunday’s U17 and U20 Freestyle Finals. The U17 athletes were battling for the chance to represent the U.S. on the national stage. For the U20s, this was more of a tune-up for late May’s World Team Trials in Ohio.

The U20 winners here will sit out the bracketed portion of the trials and face the winner of the challenge bracket in a best of three final series. The U20 wrestlers compete for two, three-minute periods while U17 wrestlers battle during three two-minute frames.

Much like the U17 slate, three high school grapplers stand out among the U20 competitors Pennsylvania’s Bo Bassett (Titan Mercury Wrestling Club), California’s Coby Merrill (NYAC), and New Jersey’s Jayden James (KD Training/TMWC).

Bassett Comes Up Big

Bassett starred in his usual dominate fashion but did so alongside the Senior level athletes as well as the U20 crew as he collected titles in both age groups.

The big one came in Saturday night’s Senior Finals when Bassett toed the line with former Ohio State NCAA runner-up and multiple time All-American, Joey McKenna. Bassett attacked McKenna off the opening whistle and took an early lead on a powerful shot that injured McKenna.

McKenna pushed through his ailment, but the opening sequence showed Bassett to be the superior competitor and he built on his start and ended the bout 55 seconds into the second round with a 10-0 tech in 3:55.

To reach the finals, Bassett took out two collegiate stars, including 2026 NCAA National Champion Aden Valencia (Stanford), 11-10, in the quarterfinals and dropped a 10-0 technical fall in 3:38 on Beau Bartlett, who was a NCAA runner-up and multiple time All-American at Penn State.

Bassett’s win in the Senior Finals earns him a trip to Final X in Newark, New Jersey on June 19th. Bassett will face Real Woods at that event for the right to represent Team USA at the World Championships in Bahrain in October.

Bassett hopes to follow in the recent footsteps of his high school teammate at Bishop McCort, Jax Forrest, who earned a World Team position as a junior in high school last year and New York’s PJ Duke, who also qualified for Senior Worlds as a high school senior in 2025.

The U20 brackets contained a lot of older talent with half of the champions being from the collegiate ranks. Bassett encountered two such guys in his journey and both originated from Indiana, Jake Hockaday (Nebraska) and Isaiah Schaefer (Purdue). The senior defeated them both by technical fall, Hockaday 10-0 in 53 seconds and Schaefer almost made it to the two-minute mark, falling 10-0 in 1:54.

The Virginia Tech commit mixed it up with fellow high schoolers in his remaining matches. In the final with No. 4 Kellen Wolbert (Askren Wrestling Academy, WI), Bassett gave up some exposure points early for the only scoring from Wolbert and then Bassett got back on track and worked to a 14-4 tech in 2:14.

In the semis Bassett used another 14-4 tech of No. 3 Tyler DeKraker (Spartan RTC @ LHP, FL), also in the first period, 2:41. In fact, all Bassett’s tech falls came in the opening round with another notable one coming in 1:44 on an 11-0 count versus No. 12 Valentine Popadiuc (SPXH, NM).

Bassett was third here in 2025 falling to Luke Stanich.

Merrill Is Top Titan

Simply put, California’s No. 2 Coby Merrill is dominant. Merrill’s arms are bigger than most people’s legs and he is powerfully built. The senior was facing off with a very familiar rival in Iowa’s No. 1 Dreshaun Ross (Cowboy RTC). Ross is taller and has a big upper body with a bulging back. A literal “Clash of the Titans”.

In their earlier meetings Ross was able to escape with close wins. At last year’s Open, Ross won 3-2, at World Team Trials it was 2-2 on criteria, and the trifecta was completed with a 3-2 win in the Fargo finals.

Merrill put it all on the line in this one and came up with a much different match and result in what would be the highest scoring affair of their series, 8-6, and mark Merrill’s first time getting his hand raised opposite Ross.

Merrill was the aggressor and attacked relentlessly, getting the first takedown and adding push-out points to go up 5-0. Ross got a late takedown to end the first 5-2 in favor of Merrill. The future Iowa State wrestler slapped three more points on his tally to increase his lead to 8-2 before Ross fired off two takedowns to reach the 8-6 final.

James Finds New Ground Comforting

James stepped up in age group this year from the U17 realm where he was a National Champion and World Champion. James, who is top ranked at 165 pounds, defeated No. 5 Haakon Peterson (Askren WA), 9-1, in the 74-kilogram final.

James defeated Rocco Cassioppi (Hononegah Wrestling Club, IL), by technical fall, 10-0 in 51 seconds. Four other first period tech falls were placed on the bracket. Now that the national title part is out of the way, prep to replicate last year’s world showing commences.

Mastny Survives Wild Final

Illinois’ No. 1 Jimmy Mastny (Relentless Training Center) did not place at the Open in 2025. Back for more, Mastny arrived in the finals to face No. 32 Lincoln Jipp (Big Game Wrestling Club, IA).

Jipp’s low rating was due to him not having much of a national track record in this weight range. There was some success at 175 pounds last summer but that doesn’t always translate when jumping up in weight, let alone two weight classes.

Jipp delivered a strong performance, sticking No. 7 Tanner Hodgins (Shore Thing Wrestling Club, NJ) in 5:44 of their quarterfinal. Hodgins won an U17 crown here a year ago and parlayed that into a World Bronze Medal. Jipp bested California’s Levi Bussey, 17-11, in the semis after Bussey eliminated No. 5 Ladd Holman (Juab Wrestling Club, UT) from title contention.

The 92-kilogram Jipp/Mastny final featured a chaotic finish. The relative calmness of the first period gave way to chaos in the second. Mastny was ahead 5-0 at the conclusion of round one.

Jipp set about trying to lock down a third upset victory, getting back in it with two points shortly into the period and then posting a big-time four-point collection to slide past Mastny, 6-5. Mastny is number one for a reason and answered with his own four-point call in a sequence that regained the advantage for him, 10-6.

Jipp wouldn’t quit and tied it up, only to see Mastny add three and go back up 13-10. One final four-point maneuver from Jipp left him momentarily out front at 14-13, but Mastny picked up two late points to hold off Jipp in quite a wild ending for a 15-14 score.

Boyle Bulldozes the Field

The final high school champion, Michael Boyle (Ohio Crazy Goats), impresssed in winning the 97-kilogram gold. Boyle is ranked second by High School On SI at 215 pounds just behind Mastny. Boyle was paired up with the University of North Carolina’s Robert Platt (Tarheel WC) in his final and handled the college opponent with ease.

Boyle, who is just a junior as is Mastny, rolled to a 9-2 win over Platt and dominated the field he saw this weekend including putting a 10-0 tech on No. 3 Maximus Konopka (South Side Wrestling Club, CT) 46 seconds into the second period of their quarterfinal, 3:44. Two other 11-0 techs and a pin advanced Boyle through the bracket.

No Suck Luck for Burnett

Two from the high school universe, Grey Burnett (57 kilograms) and Dean Anderson (61), made their way to the finals before falling to a pair of brothers in Isaiah (57) and Elijah Cortez, both of whom rep Spartan Combat RTC.

Burnett (Burnett Trained Wrestling) was an U17 Champ and World Bronze medalist a year ago but won’t be back on the world stage as the number one 126-pounder in our rankings fell to Isaiah Cortez, 4-1.

Anderson's Navigation Falls Short of Gold

Anderson (Valiant Wrestling Club, AZ), who is ranked fourth at 138 pounds, had a strong run to the finals where he surprised No. 2 at 132 pounds, Keanu Dillard (Lehigh Valley Wrestling RTC, PA), 7-5, and Oklahoma State’s Ronnie Ramirez, 7-6, in the semis. Elijah Cortez controlled his match with Anderson in their final, winning by tech fall, 10-0 in 4:06.

The remaining U20 Champs were 2026 NCAA Champion, Landon Robideau (Cowboy RTC) at 70 kilograms, Aeoden Sinclair (Tiger Style RTC) at 86, and the 79-kilogram champ was Ryan Burton (SERTC/TMWC).

U20 Freestyle FS Medal Match Results

57

1st - Isaiah Cortez (Spartan Combat RTC/ Titan Mercury Wrestling Club) Dec. Grey Burnett (Burnett Trained Wrestling), 4-1

3rd - Gauge Botero (Cliff Keen Wrestling Club) F. Henry Aslikyan (Cliff Keen Wrestling Club), 2:52

5th - Antonio Mills (Roundtree Wrestling Academy) For. Samuel Sanchez (Titan Mercury Wrestling Club (TMWC)),

7th - Hayden Schwab (Immortal Athletics WC) Dec. Joseph Uhorchuk (Minion Training Center), 11-8

61

1st - Elijah Cortez (Spartan Combat RTC/ Titan Mercury Wrestling Club) T.F. Dean Anderson (Valiant Wrestling Club), 10-0 (4:06)

3rd - Keanu Dillard (Lehigh Valley Wrestling RTC) Dec. Ronnie Ramirez (Cowboy RTC/ Titan Mercury Wrestling Club), 4-2

5th - Jackson Blum (Indiana RTC) Dec. Carter Pearson (Cyclone Regional Training Center C-RTC), 5-1

7th - Nicholas Sorrow (Simmons Academy Of Wrestling) T.F. Arno Vardanyan (World Team Training Center), 12-0 (2:51)

65

1st - Bo Bassett (Titan Mercury Wrestling Club) T.F. Kellen Wolbert (Askren Wrestling Academy), 14-4 (2:14)

3rd - Clinton Shepherd (Howe Wrestling School, LLC) Inj. Lincoln Sledzianowski (Garage Boyz), 3:38

5th - Tyler Dekraker (Spartan RTC@LHP) Dec. Sam Herring (Pennsylvania), 6-5

7th - Matthew Martino (NJRTC) T.F. Isaiah Schaefer (Boilermaker RTC), 12-0 (3:50)

70

1st - Landon Robideau (Cowboy RTC/ Titan Mercury Wrestling Club) Dec. Seth Mendoza (Tiger Style Wrestling Club), 8-2

3rd - Charlie DeSena (Spartan RTC@LHP) Dec. Gus Cardinal (Valiant Wrestling Club), 4-2

5th - Vince Bouzakis (Pittsburgh Wrestling Club) T.F. Nathaniel Askew (Tar Heel Wrestling Club), 10-0 (1:59)

7th - Jake Miller (Broken Arrow Wrestling Club) Dec. David Gleason (Tiger Style Wrestling Club), 2-2

74

1st - Jayden James (KD Training/ Titan Mercury Wrestling Club) Dec. Haakon Peterson (Askren Wrestling Academy), 9-1

3rd - William Denny (Wolfpack RTC/ Titan Mercury Wrestling Club) T.F. Rocco Cassioppi (Hononegah Wrestling Club), 10-0 (1:56)

5th - Kody Routledge (Cowboy RTC/ Titan Mercury Wrestling Club) T.F. Bruno Cassioppi (Hononegah Wrestling Club), 14-3 (4:02)

7th - Jacob Herm (Jackrabbit Wrestling Club) F. Matthew Staples (Midwest Regional Training Center), 2:40

79

1st - Ryan Burton (SERTC/ Titan Mercury Wrestling Club) Dec. Asher Cunningham (NLWC/TMWC), 9-4

3rd - Daniel Heiser (Tiger Style Wrestling Club) T.F. Sullivan Ramos (Ranger Wrestling Club), 10-0 (0:25)

5th - Lane Foard (Wyoming Wrestling Reg Training Ctr) T.F. Christopher Crawford (Indiana RTC), 10-0 (2:20)

7th - Elliott Humphries (Pennsylvania RTC) Dec. Jaxon Miller (Ubasa Wrestling Academy), 7-4

86

1st - Aeoden Sinclair (Tiger Style RTC/ Titan Mercury Wrestling Club) Dec. Brock Mantanona (Cliff Keen Wrestling Club), 9-0

3rd - Waylon Cressell (PWC RTC) T.F. Jarrett Wadsen (Jackrabbit Wrestling Club), 23-13 (5:45)

5th - Eli Leonard (SWA/Gorilla Lab) T.F. Riley Johnson (MWC Wrestling Academy), 12-2 (3:49)

7th - Ronald Robinson (Arizona) T.F. Mason Ontiveros (Vasky Bros), 13-3 (5:19)

92

1st - Jimmy Mastny (Relentless Training Center) Dec. Lincoln Jipp (Big Game Wrestling Club), 15-14

3rd - Ladd Holman (Juab Wrestling Club) T.F. Andrew Reall (Bears Wrestling Club), 11-0 (2:21)

5th - Levi Bussey (California) Dec. Karson Tompkins (Air Force Regional Training Center), 8-6

7th - Anthony Harris (Oklahoma Regional Training Center) Dec. Tanner Hodgins (Shore Thing Wrestling Club), 8-8

97

1st - Michael Boyle (Ohio Crazy Goats) Dec. Robert Platt (Tar Heel Wrestling Club), 11-2

3rd - Cason Howle (Wolfpack RTC/ Titan Mercury Wrestling Club) T.F. Garett Kawczynski (Askren Wrestling Academy), 14-3 (5:12)

5th - Aiden Cooley (Best Trained Wrestling) Med. For. Brokton Borelli (California Regional Training Center (CA RTC)),

7th - Maximus Konopka (South Side Wrestling Club) T.F. Thomas Reilly (Ranger Wrestling Club), 19-8 (4:03)

125

1st - Coby Merrill (Nyac) Dec. Dreshaun Ross (Cowboy RTC), 8-6

3rd - Jay Henderson (Spartan Combat RTC/ Titan Mercury Wrestling Club) Dec. Dean Bechtold (Steller Trained Wrestling), 16-9

5th - Michael Mocco (Hawkeye Wrestling Club) Dec. Jacob Levy (Tar Heel Wrestling Club), 8-0

7th - Ashton Honnold (Moen Wrestling Academy) Dec. Rylan Kuhn (Air Force Regional Training Center), 6-1