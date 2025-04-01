Dominance on the mat: NHSCA Nationals cown 55 high school wrestling champions in Virginia Beach showdown
Last weekend’s NHSCA Wrestling Nationals in Virginia Beach was a tournament of epic proportions with nearly 6,000 wrestlers competing in a girls, middle school, and four high school divisions. There were 14 weights contested in three of the four high school divisions with the seniors not having a 106lb weight class.
A total 55 champions were crowned amongst the high schoolers. We will not be discussing all of them, just the happenings of interest for the national rankings and other intriguing trends or outcomes.
One of the more intriguing of those being Pennsylvania’s tournament high seven champions coming in just two divisions, Freshman and Junior.
Leading the way was Montgomery’s Brandt Harer, whose 138lb title in the junior division made him a three-time NHSCA Champion. Harer, who is ranked 8th in the nation and won his second consecutive state title this year, used a 16-1 technical fall of Kentucky’s two-time state champion, George Dennis (Harrison County), to lock it down. Dennis picked off California’s Joseph Toscano of Buchanan, who is ranked 3rd at 144, 14-12, in the quarters.
At the next junior weight class, 145lbs, West Scranton’s No. 21 Michael Turi, a three-time state placer, defeated North Carolina’s three-time champ Lorenzo Alston, 6-4. Turi won a NHSCA title as a freshman but did not appear last year.
Speaking of not appearing, Turi’s teammate Jake Benyo (106) did not wrestle an official match during the season. In the freshman finals, Benyo faced another wrestler that was mostly inactive during the campaign, New Jersey’s Anthony Curlo (Blair Academy), and slid by on a 1-0 decision.
Sticking with the freshman, Deklan Barr (Altoona, 120) and Samuel Almedina (Mid Valley, 160), were the Keystone State’s additional champs in that slate.
Barr, who did not place at the AAA states, upset AA sixth place finisher and No. 23 at 113, CJ Caines (Hanover, PA), 5-3. Almedina downed Rhode Island’s Preston Burroughs, who wrestles for the Greens Farms Academy in Connecticut.
The final two junior champs were Montoursville’s Gage Wentzel (170, No. 19 at 175) and heavyweight Isaiah Taylor (AIM Academy).
Wentzel, a state runner-up and three-time placer, improved upon his second place showing here last year with a 3-2 win over New Jersey’s state third placer, Santino Rodriguez (Don Bosco Prep). Taylor, who was seventh at the National Prep Tournament, won an overtime match with Utah state silver medalist, Caden Young (Uintah).
Florida was next with six champions and four of them coming from one school, Lake Highland Prep. Prep’s champions were senior No. 7 Jayce Paridon (138), junior No. 8 Zeno Moore (152), and sophomores No. 7 Lucas Boe (160) and Adaias Ortiz (126).
Paridon settled for silver a year ago and moved up one step this year with a 5-3 win over Ohio’s Ryan Kennedy (Spire Academy). Kennedy was ranked prior to not finishing the high school season. Moore posted a surprisingly easy 19-4 tech of Utah’s No. 20 Austin Paris (Grand County), a two-time state champ, to reach the top after being a bronze medalist in 2024.
Boe, who was a National Prep Champ like the previous two Highlanders, claimed his second consecutive NHSCA National Title, 2-1, over Florida’s state silver medalist, Kyle Gallo (Zephyrhills Christian). Ortiz also used a 2-1 outcome for his title bout victory versus Kavi Garvey (Dana Point). Ortiz was third at National Preps while Garvey did not place in the California states.
Both of Florida’s final gold winners were runners-up in the state’s 1A Division, freshman Peter Mocco (195, Cardinal Gibbons) and Cocoa Beach’s Madden Fredenburg (285). Mocco had to medical forfeit in his finals match at states but recovered enough to blank Ohio’s fifth-place finisher Xander Horak (Massillon Perry), 7-0. Fredenburg also held his foe scoreless, winning 2-0 against Colorado third placer Champion Dyes (Mullen).
Georgia crowned five champions. Two honorable mention grapplers, one a freshman, Harrison Murdock (152), the other a sophomore, Ronan An (220). With the rest coming in the junior brackets, No. 15 Ryder Wilder (195) and the Mills brothers, No. 26 Teequavious (106) and No. 11 Antonio (126).
Murdock (Christian Heritage) worked for a tech fall of Illinois’ Knox Verbais (Civic Memorial) 21-6. Verbais was third in the 2A states and Murdock did not wrestle at his state event. An (North Cobb) won a battle of state champions with Ohio’s Danny Zmorowski (Lake Catholic), 6-2.
Wilder (Camden County) just pocketed his third state title and now placed a second NHSCA championship on his ledger with a 10-1 major decision of Allen, Texas’ honorable mention Aiden Cooley. Wilder won a NHSCA gold as a freshman but was third last year.
For Teequavious, this was the two-time state champ’s first NHSCA crown, and it came on a 10-4 upset of No. 17 Tanner Tran (Father Ryan, TN), who was third at the National Prep Tournament. Tran lost to eventual prep champ Ariah Mills, who repped Athens Christian there, in the semis. It seems the Mills’ have Tran’s number.
Antonio became a three-time state titlist this year and then upped the stakes by becoming a three-time NHSCA Champ on the strength of a 10-4 decision of his own over Massachusetts’s Yandel Morales (Andover, No. 21 at 132). Morales was Massachusetts and New England champion.
Two more sets of brothers became champs. The Borges of Missouri, who competed at Westlake High School in Utah during the season, honorable mention Curtis (junior, 132) and No. 13 Israel (sophomore, 138), and the Uhorchuk’s of Signal Mountain, Tennessee, No. 7 at 132 Joseph (junior, 120) and HM Ethan (senior, 132).
Curtis Zion, was second in his state tournament a year after winning it all and pulled off a mild upset to gain his supremacy over state champ, No. 27 Mason Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH), 4-3. Israel did the opposite with his state showing, winning it all this year after a second place ending as a freshman, and teched Arizona’s Dean Anderson (Valiant Prep), 20-4, in the finals.
Joseph aka JoJo collected his third state title then rang up a third NHSCA crown with a 12-1 major decision of Maryland’s three-time champ, Elijah Collick (Stephen Decatur). Collick upset honorable mention Lander Bosh (Layton, UT), 10-4, in the semis. Ethan won his fifth state gold this year and experienced his first time atop the NHSCA podium after discarding a defending champion from last year, California’s Leo Maestas (Clovis North, No. 17 at 138), who was third in the state.
As the only ranked person on the Freshman 113lb bracket, Indiana’s No. 30 Noel Verduzco (Lowell) was expected to win the title and did, as the state third-place winner blanked Brock Humphrey (Linsly, WV) with an 8-0 major.
Lawrence North’s honorable mention Michael White, on the other hand, was a surprise champ. The state runner-up handled top talent with ease on the way to the Junior 182lb gold. 182lbs is no longer used in most of the country and the final pit two 190lbers, White and No. 10 Devin Downes (Plainedge, NY), a state champ, against each other with White authoring his second big upset, 12-4. White’s first upset also came by major, 15-4, over the 175lb California runner-up, No. 10 Mason Ontiveros (Pitman), who was second at NHSCAs as a sophomore.
Like White, Alabama’s Cody Kirk (Pike Road School) did his work at 190 this year and captured a crown at 182lbs, where everyone notable encountered also came down from 190. Kirk, who has won two straight state titles after being second twice, has not placed here before and changed that with a 5-1 quarter final win over Maryland’s No. 25 Elijah Josey (Saint Frances Academy) that guaranteed a top six finish.
In the semis, Kirk decked Rhode Island’s No. 27 Isael Perez, who hit the mats for the New York Military Academy during the season, in the final frame, 5:04. A close match awaited Kirk in the finals, but he was up for it and walked away a 1-0 victor over West Virginia state champ, Jameson Maynard (Wheeling Park). Josey and Perez were sixth and eighth at National Preps, where Josey beat Perez, 5-4. Perez got the best of Josey here, by the same tally, in the third-place match.
Freshman
106 lbs
1st Jake Benyo Sugarloaf, PA (PA) DEC Anthony Curlo Chester, NJ (NJ), 1-0
3rd John Woodall Franklin, MA (MA) DEC Ethan Andreula Lido Beach, NY (NY), 4-3
5th Xavier Seabury North Babylon, NY (NY) MD Ian Maize Washington, IA (IA), 21-7
7th Gabe Benyo Sugarloaf, PA (PA) MD Cooper Mcarthur Cumming, GA (GA), 10-2
113 lbs
1st Noel Verduzco portage, IN (IN) MD Brock Humphrey Wheeling, WV (WV), 8-0
3rd Preston Bubash Elizabeth, PA (PA) DEC Jacob Rodriguez Fresno, CA (CA), 4-1
5th Aiden Jalajel Coweta, OK (OK) F Jake Schiavone South Abington Township, PA (PA), 3:23
7th Arcadius Cruz orting, WA (WA) TF Brody Sayers dedham, MA (MA), 19-1 3:04
120 lbs
1st Deklan Barr Altoona, PA (PA) DEC Cj Caines HANOVER TWP, PA (PA), 5-3
3rd Izayiah Chavez Allen, TX (TX) DEC Robert Rodriguez North Bergen, NJ (NJ), 10-4
5th Will Atkinson Alabaster, AL (AL) DEC Christian Ramirez Aberdeen, NJ (NJ), 1-0
7th Carson Owens Imperial, MO (MO) MD Kymah Gummow Fort Drum, NY (NY), 14-1
126 lbs
1st William Schork Medina, OH (OH) DEC Tyler Ineman Solon, OH (OH), 7-4
3rd Cole Speer BRECKSVILLE, OH (OH) MD River Hibler Edgewater, NJ (NJ), 11-3
5th Silas Mccloy Oskaloosa, KS (KS) DEC Reid Stoddard Virginia Beach, VA (VA), 5-1
7th Angel Cejudo jt. Phoenix, AZ (AZ) MD Jack Silfies Johnstown, PA (PA), 16-2
132 lbs
1st Riker Ohearon Helper, UT (UT) DEC Matthew Mcdermott Lake Grove, NY (NY), 2-0
3rd Tristan Collier Lebanon, TN (TN) DEC Luke Cline Kansas City, MO (MO), 8-4
5th Dante Depaul Williamstown, NJ (NJ) FOR Rocco Ruiz Miami, FL (FL), 0-0
7th Connor Reece Oak Ridge, NC (NC) F Mitchell Rowland Carthage, NC (NC), 1:20
138 lbs
1st Joaquin Chacon Laveen, AZ (AZ) DEC 3g Gonzalez Butler, NJ (NJ), 4-0
3rd Hunter Gordon Rockwall, TX (TX) DEC Aaron Ellison Lumberton, NC (NC), 7-1
5th Kayson White Ft. Thomas, KY (KY) DEC Luke Lilley Normalville, PA (PA), 4-3
7th Timmy Boda Indian Harbour Beach, FL (FL) DEC Jake Lilley Normalville, PA (PA), 7-6
145 lbs
1st Camryn Howard Bellport, NY (NY) DEC Jason Dube Girard, PA (PA), 7-3
3rd Thunder Page Andover, KS (KS) DEC Elliott Crews Lynchburg, VA (VA), 13-7
5th Aaron Schmitz SIDNEY, MT (MT) DEC Emmanuel Gusfa Ridgewood, NJ (NJ), 17-16
7th Nathaniel Park Marietta, GA (GA) TF Josh Garcia Billings, MT (MT), 21-1 4:40
152 lbs
1st Harrison Murdock Ringgold, GA (GA) TF Knox Verbais EDWARDSVILLE, IL (IL), 21-6 4:46
3rd Jake Hughes East Liverpool, OH (OH) DEC David Daniels Chula Vista, CA (CA), 5-2
5th Colten Jones Round Hill, VA (VA) M FOR Harry Asatrian Saddle River, NJ (NJ)
7th Trey Gregory Buford, GA (GA) TF Jacob Perry New Bern, NC (NC), 17-2 2:41
160 lbs
1st Samuel Almedina Dickson City, PA (PA) MD Preston Burroughs Providence, RI (RI), 10-2
3rd Kamden Stout Bowerston, OH (OH) M FOR Keyno Mendez Lima, OH (OH)
5th Trevor Mueller Clarence Center, NY (NY) DEC Beau Kosmalski Malvern, PA (PA), 5-2 SV
7th Solomon Truman Fayetteville, WV (WV) MD Coy Greer Boone, NC (NC), 12-2
170 lbs
1st Ryder Schulte Glendale, AZ (AZ) DEC Chase Hetrick Romansville, PA (PA), 15-8
3rd Carter Durst Meyersdale, PA (PA) DEC Gunner Taylor Swanton, OH (OH), 7-1
5th Akeem Mitchell Cuba, NM (NM) DEC Ryan Thompson Raleigh, NC (NC), 21-19
7th Jules Deshotels LAFAYETTE, LA (LA) FOR Joshua Rojas Caldwell, ID (ID), 0-0
182 lbs
1st Brody Ismael Wyckoff, NJ (NJ) M FOR Bryce Collins Lawrence, PA (PA), 3-0 2:22
3rd Colton Bell Winter Garden, FL (FL) F Gian Richardson Cranston, RI (RI), 3:23
5th Luca Turano North Babylon, NY (NY) FOR Ryder Hoffschneider Littleton, CO (CO), 0-0
7th Vicente Garcia Rociada, NM (NM) F Frank Dimarzio East Hanover, NJ (NJ), 0:19
195 lbs
1st Peter Mocco Fort Lauderdale, FL (FL) DEC Xander Horak Canton, OH (OH), 7-0
3rd Bruno Pallone Hardin, MT (MT) DEC Jeremiah Chavis Weeki Wachee, FL (FL), 11-4
5th Carter Lester Lima, OH (OH) F Brannock Barlow Charles Town, WV (WV), 1:22
7th Grant Silverfield Jacksonville, FL (FL) DEC Todd Caris Mill Hall, PA (PA), 8-7
220 lbs
1st Sammy Seja Clovis, CA (CA) TF Hudson Koch reno, NV (NV), 15-0 5:32
3rd Clifford Williford Jefferson, GA (GA) F Mason Garno Tiffin, OH (OH), 1:07
5th Aaron Ruiz-angel Pilot Mountain, NC (NC) MD Cody Alessi Hudson, NY (NY), 14-1
7th Kyler Olson Spanish Fork, UT (UT) F Gabriel Ortiz Miami, FL (FL), 0:57
285 lbs
1st Dewontae Mcmillon Cleveland, TN (TN) DEC Hayes Henry Lock Haven, PA (PA), 11-8
3rd Vanbawi Lian Indianapolis, IN (IN) DEC William Thomas Cartersville, GA (GA), 1-0
5th Nerivaldo Datrinidade jr. Lawrence, MA (MA) F Evan Smith-matlock baltimore, MD (MD), 0:50
7th Kasen Hardy SALAMANCA, NY (NY) F Antero Encarnacion Valatie, NY (NY), 3:44
Sophomore
106 lbs
1st Oscar Gauna Wichita, KS (KS) MD Mason Tanner Port Byron, NY (NY), 14-3
3rd Cooper Sandoval Reno, NV (NV) DEC Antoine Jackman Lowell, MA (MA), 8-6
5th Thomas Blewett Port Monmouth, NJ (NJ) DEC Chance Wuhr Mentor, OH (OH), 8-1
7th Hayden Black Clear Brook, VA (VA) DEC Eric Bocanegra BRONX, NY (NY), 6-3
113 lbs
1st Jackson Wells Cynthiana, KY (KY) DEC David Hill Mulga, AL (AL), 11-10
3rd Dominick Morrison Hatboro, PA (PA) DEC Cason Craft SPIRO, OK (OK), 4-0
5th Pierce Hurd Rapid City, SD (SD) DEC Lazaro Soto Westwood Lake, FL (FL), 10-9
7th Noah Brown Chickamauga, GA (GA) DEC Izaya Schickley Halifax, PA (PA), 9-5
120 lbs
1st Abraham Coronado Reno, NV (NV) DEC Eli Gabrielson CHESAPEAKE BEACH, MD (MD), 7-6 TB2
3rd Trevor Anderson Graham, WA (WA) DEC Preston Waughtel Vandalia, IL (IL), 7-2
5th Cael Floerchinger Great FAlls Mt, MT (MT) DEC Nolan Rice Connellsville, PA (PA), 9-4
7th Dylan Meyers Danbury, CT (CT) F Bennet Palmeri Fairport, NY (NY), 3:14
126 lbs
1st Adaias Ortiz Kissimmee, FL (FL) DEC Kavi Garvey Dana Point, CA (CA), 2-1
3rd Braden Johnson Cumberland, WI (WI) MD Gabriel Serros Albuquerque, NM (NM), 16-6
5th Mason Bauer Ashland, OH (OH) DEC Christopher Grossman hardin, MT (MT), 4-3
7th Thomas Baker Edmond, OK (OK) DEC Evan Boulard West Newfield, ME (ME), 9-2
132 lbs
1st Carson Neubert New franken, WI (WI) DEC Gavin Green Fairfield, PA (PA), 7-5
3rd Cayden Rios Allen, TX (TX) F Landyn Shaffer Hancock, NY (NY), 3:51
5th Elijah orion Hill Sacramento, CA (CA) MD Carter Price Point Pleasant, WV (WV), 11-3
7th Marcus Heck West Wyoming, PA (PA) DEC Kaygen Roberts Danville, KY (KY), 4-1 SV
138 lbs
1st Israel Borge Richland, MO (MO) TF Dean Anderson Mesa, AZ (AZ), 20-4 5:07
3rd Vinnie Gutierrez Santa Ana, CA (CA) DEC Declan O'byrne Garnet Valley, PA (PA), 6-3
5th Joshua Kerr Wichita, KS (KS) DEC Matthew Orbeta Chula Vista, CA (CA), 15-9
7th Owen Garriques Bloomsbury, NJ (NJ) F Levi Shivers Anchorage, AK (AK), 6:00
145 lbs
1st Kane Shawger West Chester, OH (OH) DEC Chance Ruble Imperial, MO (MO), 1-0
3rd Wyatt Fry Tunkhannock, PA (PA) MD Sy Strobel Westminster, SC (SC), 11-2
5th Antonio Arguello Sandy Hook, CT (CT) DEC Colby Houle Collinsville, CT (CT), 9-5
7th Guardian Miller Ashland, OH (OH) DEC Xavier Chavez ELOY, AZ (AZ), 13-6
152 lbs
1st Maximus Fortier Fairmont, WV (WV) MD Emerson Tjaden De soto, KS (KS), 10-1
3rd Nicky Negron Hummelstown, PA (PA) DEC Bailey Holman Poway, CA (CA), 4-1 SV
5th Augustus Smith Little Rock, AR (AR) M FOR Tobin Mcnair Raleigh, NC (NC)
7th Legend Ellis Coweta, OK (OK) DEC Chris Anguiano Long Beach, CA (CA), 4-3
160 lbs
1st Lucas Boe Orlando, FL (FL) DEC Kyle Gallo Spring Hill, FL (FL), 2-1
3rd Noah Tucker Germantown, MD (MD) DEC Jon Smith Lincoln University, PA (PA), 4-1 SV
5th Jack Chamberlain West Chester, PA (PA) MD Wyatt Boice Port Jervis, NY (NY), 11-3
7th Joey Monticello East Hanover, NJ (NJ) DEC Hudson Lufkin Peru, ME (ME), 4-1
170 lbs
1st Salah Tsarni Montgomery Village, MD (MD) DEC Steel Meyers Dallas, TX (TX), 5-1
3rd Luke Hayden Columbia, MO (MO) F Sean Perez jr Humble, TX (TX), 1:14
5th Dustin Kohn Fredericksburg, VA (VA) MD Chad Mcconnell Riverdale, NJ (NJ), 9-1
7th Jance Novak monitor, WA (WA) DEC Noah Sandlin Poway, CA (CA), 5-3
182 lbs
1st Wyatt Hanssen Heber City, UT (UT) TF Jt Smith Omaha, NE (NE), 26-11 5:52
3rd Eli Knight Bridgeport, WV (WV) MD Miguel Rojas Brownsburg, IN (FL), 11-1
5th Gavin Boyd Biglerville, PA (PA) F Abel Varzeas West Springfield, MA (MA), 2:45
7th Jack Harty Greensboro, NC (NC) F David Clayton QUAKERTOWN, PA (PA), 3:39
195 lbs
1st Maximus Konopka Simsbury, CT (CT) F Carter Brown Chesterfield, MO (MO), 4:47
3rd Logan Krooner Hilliard, OH (OH) MD Ibrahim Zaky BLUEMONT, VA (VA), 8-0
5th Sheldon Sharp Madison, AL (AL) DEC William Potter iv Winchester, VA (VA), 10-9
7th Gavin Lopez CARY, NC (NC) F Aidan Plemons Blowing Rock, NC (NC), 3:07
220 lbs
1st Ronan An Marietta, GA (GA) DEC Danny Zmorowski Twinsburg, OH (OH), 6-2
3rd Anthony Jackson Sicklerville, NJ (NJ) F John Gill TAYLORSVILLE, GA (GA), 1:17
5th Jaxson Mathenia Waterloo, IL (IL) F Lance Clelland RICHMOND, VA (VA), 3:02
7th Keyshon Morrison mooresville, NC (NC) DEC Jackson Barnhisel Argyle, TX (TX), 12-9
285 lbs
1st Madden Fredenburg Satellite Beach, FL (FL) DEC Champion Dyes Denver, CO (CO), 2-0
3rd Caleb Tyler Fairfield, PA (PA) DEC Amir Ferguson Stone Mountain, GA (GA), 7-3
5th Landon Lee Williston Park, NY (NY) F Xander Swoyer Lawrence, KS (KS), 3:34
7th August Moser Mountain lakes, NJ (NJ) DEC Antonio Escobar Browns Summit, NC (NC), 9-3
Junior
106 lbs
1st Teequavious Mills 30019, GA (GA) DEC Tanner Tran Spring Hill, TN (TN), 10-4
3rd Vincent Orandello Seaford, NY (NY) MD Dylan Ota Southlake, TX (TX), 12-0
5th Braedyn Tammarine Liberty Center, OH (OH) F Blake Klipp Harrisburg, PA (PA), 4:26
7th Gary Mendez Ft. Lauderdale, FL (FL) TF Kameron Harrell poquoson, VA (VA), 17-0 4:34
113 lbs
1st Alex Rozas Breaux Bridge, LA (LA) TF Dunia Sibomana Merrick, NY (NY), 15-0 4:47
3rd Cooper Merli Newburgh, NY (NY) DEC Austin Brown Hannibal, MO (MO), 15-12
5th Liam Davis Orlando, FL (FL) DEC Kaison Schreier Independence, MO (MO), 5-2
7th Andrew Poh Valley Stream, NY (NY) F Carmine Sipper West Caldwell, NJ (NJ), 1:45
120 lbs
1st Joseph Uhorchuk Signal Mtn, TN (TN) MD Elijah Collick Berlin, MD (MD), 12-1
3rd Lander Bosh Layton, UT (UT) MD Kai Plinski Kearneysville, WV (WV), 11-0
5th Samuel Comes Seymour, TN (TN) DEC Vincent Mastrianni Albany, NY (NY), 2-1
7th Bryson Rockers Paola, KS (KS) M FOR Preston White Chapin, SC (SC), 0-0 0:00
126 lbs
1st Antonio Mills iii 30019, GA (GA) DEC Yandel Morales Andover, MA (MA), 10-4
3rd Jonathon Romero Albuquerque, NM (NM) DEC Jarrett Patty Chickasha, OK (OK), 1-0
5th Canaan Spears Wise, VA (VA) MD Drew Roggie Smithfield, VA (VA), 11-3
7th Lance Bordeleau Hooksett, NH (NH) DEC Aj Delacruz Westminster, SC (SC), 7-1
132 lbs
1st Curtis zion Borge Richland, MO (MO) DEC Mason Rohr North Canton, OH (OH), 4-3
3rd John Stewart Scottsboro, AL (AL) DEC Collier Hartman Canonsburg, PA (PA), 4-2
5th Christopher Noto Lima, NY (NY) DEC Hunter Prosen Saint Marys, GA (GA), 8-4
7th Brock Johnson Paola, KS (KS) M FOR Hayden Andrus East berlin, PA (PA)
138 lbs
1st Brandt Harer Montgomery, PA (PA) TF George Dennis Cynthiana, KY (KY), 16-1 3:07
3rd Bentley Sly Cramerton, NC (NC) F Ames michael Hoevker Santee, CA (CA), 1:40
5th Joseph Toscano Clovis, CA (CA) DEC Owen Proper Marana, AZ (AZ), 4-1
7th Braylan Cosper Hixson, TN (TN) F Lorenzo Gallegos Albuquerque, NM (NM), 5:24
145 lbs
1st Michael Turi Scranton, PA (PA) DEC Lorenzo Alston Asheboro, NC (NC), 6-4
3rd Brady Hand Christiansburg, VA (VA) DEC Gus Cardinal Chandler, AZ (AZ), 7-6
5th Tyler Traves Fredericksburg, VA (VA) MD Nikolas Blake Oviedo, FL (FL), 15-6
7th Hudson Hohman Grove City, PA (PA) DEC Jackson Butler Windber, PA (PA), 6-5
152 lbs
1st Zeno Moore Orlando, FL (FL) TF Austin Paris moab, UT (UT), 19-4 5:56
3rd Rex Bryson Centralia, MO (MO) DEC Brock Weaver Saint Marys, GA (GA), 13-8
5th Charlie Desena Orlando, FL (FL) DEC Jackson Bradley Muncie, IN (IN), 11-8 SV
7th Mckaden Speece Reading, PA (PA) DEC Bradley Williams hoover, AL (AL), 4-2
160 lbs
1st Christopher Creason Visalia, CA (CA) MD Jaelen Culp Indian Land, SC (SC), 10-0
3rd Kross Cassidy Fairfax, VA (VA) F Billy Tyler Nokesville, VA (VA), 5:25
5th Brian Chamberlain West Chester, PA (PA) DEC Brennan Warwick Canton, OH (OH), 4-2
7th Isaak Chavez Denver, CO (CO) MD Lucas Parietti Clayton, MO (MO), 8-0
170 lbs
1st Gage Wentzel Montoursville, PA (PA) DEC Santino Rodriguez East hanover, NJ (NJ), 3-2
3rd Max Wirnsberger Watsontown, PA (PA) DEC Colin Wooldridge Spring Valley, OH (OH), 2-1 TB2
5th Anthony Verdi Little falls, NJ (NJ) DEC Jaden Simpson Mount Ephraim, NJ (NJ), 4-2
7th Cameron Halverson Barnesville, MN (MN) DEC Jackson Moffit Gainesville, GA (GA), 7-0
182 lbs
1st Michael White NOBLESVILLE, IN (IN) MD Devin Downes Massapequa, NY (NY), 12-4
3rd Mason Ontiveros Denair, CA (CA) MD Deacon Moran O?Fallon, MO (MO), 14-2
5th Alex Reyes Holmdel, NJ (NJ) DEC Delton Kaufmann Gilbert, AZ (AZ), 8-5
7th Nevin Mattessich Paramus, NJ (NJ) F Gabriel jr. Barragan Hemet, CA (CA), 1:45
195 lbs
1st Ryder Wilder Kingsland, GA (GA) MD Aiden Cooley Allen, TX (TX), 10-1
3rd Kal-el Fluckiger Chandler, AZ (AZ) F Dante Deluca Florham park, NJ (NJ), 8:30
5th Carter Vannest Modesto, CA (CA) M FOR Xander Dossett McDonough, GA (GA)
7th Cooper Reves Ozawkie, KS (KS) TF Tyler Palumbo Little Silver, NJ (NJ), 18-0 3:00
220 lbs
1st Cash Colbert Newington, VA (VA) DEC Ashton Honnold Greenfield, IA (IA), 5-4
3rd Elijah Schunke Brandon, SD (SD) DEC Brody Rebuck Sunbury, PA (PA), 8-5
5th Harry Maltese Fairfax, VA (VA) M FOR Guy Oelsner Tenafly, NJ (NJ), 0-0 0:00
7th Jackson Locke Ball Ground, GA (GA) FOR Nicolas Gonzalez Budd Lake, NJ (NJ), 0-0
285 lbs
1st Isaiah Taylor Wayne, PA (PA) DEC Caden Young Vernal, UT (UT), 11-8 SV
3rd Zayne Candelaria MARANA, AZ (AZ) DEC Christopher Funches Chesapeake, VA (VA), 4-2
5th Kaz Morosetti NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI (RI) F Hutson Conrad Strasburg, VA (VA), 5:55
7th Xander Rose Parker, CO (CO) F Troy Ceja Turlock, CA (CA), 4:12
Senior
113 lbs
1st Oumar Tounkara New York City, NY (NY) MD Kiyan Simon Huntsville, AL (AL), 10-1
3rd Cooper Foster Newland, NC (NC) F Braydon Pacheco Garden City, KS (KS), 2:27
5th Jayden Grijalva Derby, KS (KS) F Khel Lipumano Yuma, AZ (AZ), 5:36
7th Cole Glynn Salem, NH (NH) M FOR Pepper Martin Morgantown, WV (WV)
120 lbs
1st Tyson Waughtel Vandalia, IL (IL) F Karson Shelley Spanish fork, UT (UT), 3:40
3rd Braedon Goes Danvers, MA (MA) MD Santiago Ramirez Houston, TX (TX), 15-6
5th Zach Morse Billings, MT (MT) DEC Dylan Sorensen Evansville, WY (WY), 6-2
7th Justin Jones Locust Grove, VA (VA) DEC Kaiden Powell Wellsville, KS (KS), 8-7
126 lbs
1st Musa Tamaradze West Springfield, MA (MA) DEC Tanner Halling Rohrersville, MD (MD), 9-3
3rd Colin Martin Moneta, VA (VA) DEC Liam Hickey Raleigh, NC (NC), 1-0
5th Olli Webb Dalton, GA (GA) DEC Jacob Strausbaugh soldotna, AK (AK), 16-12
7th Paulo Valdez Barstow, CA (CA) DEC Richard Springs North Charleston, SC (SC), 10-4
132 lbs
1st Ethan Uhorchuk Signal Mtn, TN (TN) DEC Leo Maestas Fresno, CA (CA), 5-0
3rd Geronimo Rivera Hooper, UT (UT) DEC Luke Satriano Montgomery, NY (NY), 5-3
5th Benjamin Zuckerman Fairfield, CT (CT) M FOR Colson Hoffman Carrollton, GA (GA)
7th Glade Harman Orem, UT (UT) DEC Maddox Mcarthur Cumming, GA (GA), 12-8 UTB
138 lbs
1st Jayce Paridon Green Cove Springs, FL (FL) DEC Ryan Kennedy Fairview Park, OH (OH), 5-3
3rd Will Anderson Tanner, AL (AL) DEC Richie Clementi Slidell, LA (LA), 6-0
5th Landon Thomas Phoenix, AZ (AZ) DEC Tyler Roark Fayetteville, WV (WV), 7-4
7th Kaden Allen Louisburg, KS (KS) DEC Presley Johnson Farmington, MO (MO), 7-1
145 lbs
1st Jason Worthley Hooper, UT (UT) DEC Thomas Johnson Charleston, SC (SC), 7-1
3rd Tyler Hood Chesterfield, VA (VA) DEC Jimmie Bailes Glen Daniel, WV (WV), 8-3
5th Mikah Labuanan Wailuku, HI (HI) DEC Josh Fish Eagle Mountain, UT (UT), 15-13
7th Yanik Simon Huntsville, AL (AL) F Isaac Johns Nicholasville, KY (KY), 4:14
152 lbs
1st Holden Huhn Loveland, OH (OH) DEC Evan Boblits Hughesville, MD (MD), 2-1 SV
3rd Ian Fritz American Fork, UT (UT) M FOR Nicholas Zamora Arlington, TX (TX)
5th Quentin Harding Orting, WA (WA) MD Michael Boulanger Milford, MA (MA), 16-3
7th Denis Kodakov gil Geneva, OH (OH) DEC Jaxon Delgado Ringgold, GA (GA), 6-4
160 lbs
1st Chase Van hoven Stafford, VA (VA) MD Adrian Pellot Hammond, IN (IN), 10-2
3rd Keegan Goeas Kaneohe, HI (HI) DEC Beau Lewis Suffolk, VA (VA), 7-6
5th Nathan Mccartney Lexington, NC (NC) DEC Frankie Florio Boca Raton, FL (FL), 7-4
7th Antoine Glasgow LILBURN, GA (GA) DEC Kale Baumann Great falls, MT (MT), 1-0
170 lbs
1st Elliott Humphries Hampden, MA (MA) DEC Connor Wetzel Sunbury, PA (PA), 4-1 SV
3rd Colt Campbell MIDLAND, NC (NC) DEC Caleb Neal chesapeake, VA (VA), 4-1
5th Ronald Robinson iii Phoenix, AZ (AZ) DEC Taye Wilson Pratt, KS (KS), 7-2
7th Gideon Gerber OAKDALE, CA (CA) F Damarcus Powe Mount Olive, AL (AL), 3:52
182 lbs
1st Cody Kirk Pike Road, AL (AL) DEC Jameson Maynard WHEELING, WV (WV), 2-1
3rd Isael Perez Providence, RI (RI) DEC Elijah Josey baltimore, MD (MD), 5-4
5th Jay Eversole Talbott, TN (TN) MD Ethan Osburn Alexandria, VA (VA), 12-3
7th Charlie Herting Centennial, CO (CO) F Mason Butler Memphis, TN (TN), 5:43
195 lbs
1st Greyson Meak Lloyd Harbor, NY (NY) F Leimana Fager Draper, UT (UT), 0:22
3rd Alex Smith Yulee, FL (FL) TF Lincoln Carlson Niantic, CT (CT), 18-3 4:24
5th Brandon Carr Aston, PA (PA) F Preston Hagel Wichita, KS (KS), 3:55
7th Alexander Berisha Mount Kisco, NY (NY) M FOR Devin Kinlicheenie JOSEPH CITY, AZ (AZ)
220 lbs
1st Cason Howle Greenwood, SC (SC) DEC Patrick Donahue Lewes, DE (DE), 4-2
3rd Myron Mendez Miami, FL (FL) MD Hayden Haynes Marion, NC (NC), 11-3
5th Bryce Dadey Jamesville, NY (NY) DEC Jose Flores Asheboro, NC (NC), 8-3
7th Jamil Morrow Bowie, MD (MD) MD Benjahmin Wilcox Woonsocket, RI (RI), 15-4
285 lbs
1st Alexander Bajoras Gloucester, MA (MA) MD Peyton Kearns McClure, PA (PA), 11-1
3rd Everest Ouellette Kitty Hawk, NC (NC) MD Tanner Craft Mason, MI (MI), 9-0
5th Jonathan Davis Hixson, TN (TN) FOR Damien Couture Concord, NC (NC), 0-0
7th Kweku Arthur-mensah Poughkeepsie, NY (NY) TF Michael Vazquez Madison, NC (NC), 17-2 5:00