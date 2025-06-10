Florida's RTC at Lake Highland Prep dominates at PNL Summer Freestyle Duals
The 2025 Tom Lepic PNL Freestyle Dual Championships were held at the Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa, on Saturday June 7, as Spartan RTC at Lake Highland Prep rolled through the competition and ended the day as champions, just as it did at the Fall PNL Individual Championships.
The PNL Freestyle Dual Championships featured teams from 11 states
Teams from 11 different states converged to scrap, with three squads fielding multiple entries. In fact, Askren Wrestling Academy out of Wisconsin saw its “B” team reach the championship bracket, while the “A” team was relegated to the consolation rounds, where it placed fifth. Askren B beat Big Game A of Iowa to take third, 45-27. The day, however, was mostly about Spartan RTC.
The Lake Highland team was barely challenged in its Pool B action downing Big Game B, 61-5, Askren C, 52-22, and MWC B of Nebraska, 52-20. Once in the bracket stage, Spartan RTC downed Big Game A in the semifinals, 43-28, and won the crown with a 47-22 victory over Illinois’ Izzy Style Wrestling.
Training, traveling and competing is a way of life for LHP wrestlers
“This is our club’s first year in the PNL,” offered Lake Highland Prep high school coach Mike Palazzo. “Honestly, the league has been a great fit for us. PNL clubs need to be able to travel a good bit, and this is what we do. Train together - Travel & Compete Together year-round. For the LHP students that’s 11-1/2 months a year.
“(I’m) happy, about our wrestlers’ and staffs’ performance; it’s great to see a continued all in mentality that keeps our crew together and regularly competing at the highest levels. The guys just seem to be getting better and better; hopefully we can keep it rolling all the way through Fargo.”
Strong start leads to an easy win for Spartan RTC in the final
The match with Izzy Style started with Bryce Fiore (100 pounds) methodically putting together a 10-0 technical fall over Michael Bird to throw four on the board for Lake Highland Prep. Freestyle dual meet scoring is different than Folkstyle (we’ll explain as we move along).
Niko Odiotti came right back for Izzy Style at 106 pounds with a 10-0 tech of Lukas Layne to even the team score up at four each. Liam Davis, who is ranked 12th in the country at 113 pounds in High School on SI’s latest national rankings, ground out a 5-0 win against Daniel Goodwin to add three to Spartan RTC’s count, 7-4. At 120, Lukas Foster dropped a 12-0 tech fall on Ethan Reilly with a series of exposure rolls and a few takedowns, to push Izzy Style ahead by one, 8-7.
The next notable quirk in Freestyle scoring came as Lake Highland went on a four-match winning streak to take control of the dual with Marlo Clark’s 12-2 technical fall at 126 pounds, where Clark came extremely close to decking Jeffrey Dunaway at the end of their match. Because Dunaway scored a point during the match, Izzy Style received one team point even though they lost. Clark’s tech gave Spartan RTC an 11-9 advantage.
That tally would grow in Prep’s favor to 21-11 before the point onslaught was stopped by a forfeit at 148 pounds. At 132 pounds, Adaias Ortiz held off a hard charging Max Cumbee at the buzzer to secure a 3-1 win. Clinton Legg came out ahead in a tough meeting with Griff Powell, 8-6, at 138. National Prep Champion, Jayce Paridon (No. 5 at 138 pounds nationally), was up at 143 for this affair and blanked Izzy Style’s Deven Casey (No. 18 at 132 pounds), 10-0.
Forfeits at 148 prove no obstacle for RTC LHP
Lake Highland forfeited the 148-pound weight class in every dual, but it did not impede their path to the title. Izzy Style’s Jacob Alavarez was the recipient in this dual, which brought them within five, 21-16. In Freestyle a forfeit or pin is worth five points instead of six in Folkstyle.
By the time Izzy Style would win another match, their fate as runners-up would already be sealed, as Spartan RTC at Lake Highland Prep reeled off four more in a row to take a commanding 37-18 lead.
Charlie DeSena (honorable mention at 150 pounds nationally) is up in weight from his National Prep Championship at 144 pounds, competing here in the 153-pound slot. DeSena started the closing of the door with a 12-1 tech of Maksim Mukhamedaliyev.
Two more National Prep Champs were also up in weight for Spartan RTC, Zeno Moore (No. 4 at 150) and Lucas Boe (No. 13 at 157). Moore put Aiden Arnett away quickly at 158 pounds with a 52 second pin, while Boe overpowered Frank Tagoe, 10-0, at 165. Miguel Rojas’ 5-2 decision of Isaac Barrientos at 180 pounds closed the door on Izzy Style as they were down by 19 points with three matches left (which meant Izzy’s maximum possible points were 15).
Izzy Style’s unranked Brody Kelly, who competed at 175 pounds during the high school season, turned the tide late on Robert Kucharczk (No. 15 at 190 pounds) to post a 6-5 upset at 195 for his squad’s final victory.
No. 24 Alex Smith used a couple of gut wrenches to put away Joseph Favia with a 12-1 tech at 215 pounds and No. 8 Jacob Levy, a National Prep champ, was given a forfeit at heavyweight as Lake Highland won the last two to end at 47-22.
Bryce Fiore, Liam Davis, Jayce Paridon, Charlie DeSena, Zeno Moore, Lucas Boe, Alex Smith and Jacob Levy each go 5-0 at the event
Putting 5-0 records down for their exploits were Fiore (3 techs, one pin, one forfeit), Davis (3 techs and one fall), Paridon (3 TF, 2 falls), DeSena (4 TF, 1 fall), Moore (3 TF, 2 falls), Boe (2TF, 1 fall, one forfeit), Smith (3 TF, 2 falls), and Levy (4 TF, one forfeit).
More notable wins for RTC LHP wrestlers
Notable wins outside of the championship bout for that group include Davis with an 11-1 tech of Cole Caniglia (MWC “B”), Smith sticking honorable mention Eaghan Fleshman (Big Game “A”) in 24 seconds, and Levy rolling to a 15-3 tech of honorable mention Makhi Rodgers (Askren “C”).
Kucharczk (3-1) and Ortiz (4-1) came up one match short of perfection. Kucharczk’s loss came in the first-place match to Kelly, Ortiz was tripped up by No. 15 Timothy Koester (Big Game “A”), 11-0. Colton Bell subbed for Kucharczk once and won his bout.
Finishing 3-2 were Layne, Clark, and Rojas. Clark’s two losses were two guys on the periphery of our national rankings, Maximus Riggins (Big Game “A”), 10-8, and Zaiyahn Ornelas (MWC “B”), 10-0. One of Rojas’ hiccups came versus Lincoln Jipp (Big Game “A”), 10-0, the other was to Askren “C”’s Tomm Heiser, 22-11. Reilly and Legg were also valuable contributors to Lake Highland’s title run.
“Standouts this week are many,” Palazzo reflected. “Hard to mention just one or two. From top to bottom we have a good amount of solidly ranked guys and likely multiples on the cusp as well. (It’s) nice to see the depth filling in and see some new names stepping up as well.
“PNL events run smooth, and the league makes sense. All these club coaches are solid, and we are all on the same page; it’s nice to see the focus on club development for all as opposed to setting up shop for kids who bounce around.”
“One thing worth mentioning,” Palazzo added. “Is that while, yes, it’s true all of our guys on this particular dual team were LHP students we are still a training center, open to all, that services guys and gals from all over the south & beyond.”
Spartan RTC LHP Match Results
Championship Match
RTC LHP 47, Illinois Izzy Style 27
100 Bryce Fiore, SPRT over Michael Bird, ISW (TF 10-0 (4:50))
106 Niko Odiotti, ISW over Lucas Layne, SPRT (TF 10-0 (4:13))
113 Liam Davis, SPRT over Daniel Goodwin, ISW (Dec 5-0)
120 Lukas Foster, ISW over Ethan Reilly, SPRT (TF 12-0 (1:41))
126 Marlo Clark, SPRT over Jeffrey Dunaway, ISW (TF 12-2 (3:40))
132 Adaias Ortiz, SPRT over Maxwell Cumbee, ISW (Dec 3-1)
138 Clinton Legg, SPRT over Griff Powell, ISW (Dec 8-6)
143 Jayce Paridon, SPRT over Deven Casey, ISW (TF 10-0 (5:02))
148 Jacob Alvarez, ISW over Forfeit, SPRT (FF)
153 Charlie DeSena, SPRT over Maksim Mukhamedaliyev, ISW (TF 12-1 (2:15))
158 Zeno Moore, SPRT over Aiden Arnett, ISW (F 0:43)
165 Lucas Boe, SPRT over Frank Tagoe, ISW (TF 10-0 (3:23))
180 Miguel Rojas, SPRT over Isaac Barrientos, ISW (Dec 5-2)
195 Brody Kelly, ISW over Robert Kucharczk, SPRT (Dec 6-5)
215 Alexander Smith, SPRT over Joseph Favia, ISW (TF 12-1 (1:50))
285 Jacob Levy, SPRT over Forfeit, ISW (FF)
Semifinals
RTC LHP 43, Big Game A 28
100 Bryce Fiore, SPRT over Nathan Lower, BGWC (F 1:00)
106 Diego Robertty, BGWC over Lucas Layne, SPRT (TF 16-4 (3:49))
113 Liam Davis, SPRT over Riker Dewitt, BGWC (F 1:24)
120 Atlee DeWitt, BGWC over Ethan Reilly, SPRT (TF 10-0 (3:59))
126 Maximus Riggins, BGWC over Marlo Clark, SPRT (Dec 10-8)
132 Timothy Koester, BGWC over Adaias Ortiz, SPRT (TF 11-0 (2:11))
138 Cody Trevino, BGWC over Clinton Legg, SPRT (TF 10-0 (2:17))
143 Jayce Paridon, SPRT over Jase Jaspers, BGWC (TF 10-0 (2:09))
148 Chase Krantz, BGWC over Forfeit, SPRT (FF)
153 Charlie DeSena, SPRT over Danny Peters, BGWC (TF 10-0 (2:03))
158 Zeno Moore, SPRT over Malaki Jackson, BGWC (F 1:12)
165 Lucas Boe, SPRT over Shannon Hughes, BGWC (F 0:53)
180 Lincoln Jipp, BGWC over Miguel Rojas, SPRT (TF 10-0 (1:37))
195 Robert Kucharczk, SPRT over Andy Franke, BGWC (TF 13-0 (3:00))
215 Alexander Smith, SPRT over Eaghan Fleshman, BGWC (F 0:24)
285 Jacob Levy, SPRT over Kaden Stitt, BGWC (TF 10-0 (0:52))
Pool B Results
RTC LHP 61, Big Game B 5
100 Bryce Fiore, SPRT over Forfeit, BGWC (FF)
106 Lucas Layne, SPRT over Hudson Fleming, BGWC (TF 16-5 (5:20))
113 Liam Davis, SPRT over Tad Moore, BGWC (TF 10-0 (0:36))
120 Benjamin Rosen, BGWC over Ethan Reilly, SPRT (Dec 5-4)
126 Marlo Clark, SPRT over Cale Johnson, BGWC (TF 10-0 (1:58))
132 Adaias Ortiz, SPRT over Jaxson Mehlert, BGWC (TF 11-0 (0:22))
138 Clinton Legg, SPRT over Jase Dangelser, BGWC (TF 10-0 (0:30))
143 Jayce Paridon, SPRT over Steele Diercks, BGWC (F 1:40)
148 Forfeit, SPRT vs. Forfeit, BGWC (DFF)
153 Charlie DeSena, SPRT over Brady Patterson, BGWC (TF 12-2 (1:40))
158 Zeno Moore, SPRT over Kale Leymaster, BGWC (TF 10-0 (1:13))
165 Lucas Boe, SPRT over Blest Woods, BGWC (F 1:10)
180 Miguel Rojas, SPRT over Emmett Shedek, BGWC (TF 10-0 (0:31))
195 Robert Kucharczk, SPRT over Carter Ball, BGWC (TF 10-0 (0:32))
215 Alexander Smith, SPRT over Grayson Nagle, BGWC (F 0:22)
285 Jacob Levy, SPRT over Kristopher Perkins, BGWC (TF 10-0 (0:20))
RTC LHP 52, Askren C 22
100 Bryce Fiore, SPRT over Riley Longdin, AWAC (TF 19-8 (5:20))
106 Lucas Layne, SPRT over Graysen Koepke, AWAC (F 6:00)
113 Liam Davis, SPRT over Vincent DeMarco, AWAC (TF 10-0 (2:20))
120 Ethan Reilly, SPRT over Gavin Slark, AWAC (TF 13-3 (3:12))
126 Marlo Clark, SPRT over Treynor Curtin, AWAC (TF 12-2 (2:37))
132 Adaias Ortiz, SPRT over McAllister Ramage, AWAC (TF 13-2 (2:03))
138 Carter Freeman, AWAC over Clinton Legg, SPRT (Dec 17-16)
143 Jayce Paridon, SPRT over Landen Ramsey, AWAC (TF 11-0 (1:08))
148 Torin Kuokkanen, AWAC over Forfeit, SPRT (FF)
153 Charlie DeSena, SPRT over Tristan North, AWAC (TF 15-5 (3:48))
158 Zeno Moore, SPRT over Carter Melichar, AWAC (TF 10-0 (0:58))
165 Lucas Boe, SPRT over Forfeit, AWAC (FF)
180 Tomm Heiser, AWAC over Miguel Rojas, SPRT (TF 22-11 (5:01))
195 Owen Burling, AWAC over Colton Bell, SPRT (TF 10-0 (2:28))
215 Alexander Smith, SPRT over Luke Driedric, AWAC (TF 10-0 (0:39))
285 Jacob Levy, SPRT over Makhi Rodgers, AWAC (TF 15-3 (5:04))
RTC LHP 52, MWC B of Nebraska 20
100 Bryce Fiore, SPRT over Kannen Kopetzky, MWAB (TF 11-0 (1:00))
106 Lucas Layne, SPRT over Cayden Engel, MWAB (TF 11-0 (2:47))
113 Liam Davis, SPRT over Cole Caniglia, MWAB (TF 11-1 (3:47))
120 Dominic Olson, MWAB over Ethan Reilly, SPRT (TF 15-4 (3:49))
126 Zaiyahn Ornelas, MWAB over Max Co, SPRT (TF 10-0 (1:15))
132 Adaias Ortiz, SPRT over Creighten Lassen, MWAB (TF 18-7 (5:13))
138 Brody Schmitt, MWAB over Clinton Legg, SPRT (TF 13-3 (4:35))
143 Jayce Paridon, SPRT over Ryder Higdon, MWAB (F 0:56)
148 Kieran Akerson, MWAB over Forfeit, SPRT (FF)
153 Charlie DeSena, SPRT over Shafer Pinkelman, MWAB (F 0:54)
158 Zeno Moore, SPRT over Kaleb Griffith, MWAB (TF 10-0 (2:05))
165 Lucas Boe, SPRT over Ricardo Miranda, MWAB (TF 11-0 (1:06))
180 Miguel Rojas, SPRT over Grady Meyer, MWAB (TF 10-0 (2:41))
195 Robert Kucharczk, SPRT over Kellen Mann, MWAB (TF 12-1 (2:31))
215 Alexander Smith, SPRT over Connor Barges, MWAB (TF 10-0 (0:34))
285 Jacob Levy, SPRT over Roberto Macias Sidzyik, MWAB (TF 10-0 (1:03))