2025-26 Girls Wrestling 105-Pound National Champion, All-Americans and Final Rankings

All Girls Wrestling National Champions, All-Americans & Final Rankings:

100 | 105

2025-26 105-Pound Girls High School Wrestling National Champion:

Jaclyn Bouzakis (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

Jaclyn Bouzakis gives the Blue Knights a number one at the first two Girls’ weight classes. The junior is a back-to-back U17 World Bronze Medalist and kept her dominating ways going stateside.

A Fargo Junior Freestyle Championship was added over the summer setting Bouzakis up for a spectacular junior campaign where she won her third titles at Super 32 and the National Prep Tournament. The Prep Crown and Beast of the East Supremacy came over No. 8 Summer Mutschler (Archbishop Spalding, MD). Bouzakis also brought home gold from the Eastern States in New York.

2025-26 High School On SI 105-Pound Girls Wrestling All-Americans

Natalie Radecki (Caravel Academy, DE) SR

Final National Ranking: 2

Radecki wasn’t very active during the high school season, but she did enough to maintain her spot in the rankings. Delaware doesn’t have an official Girls’ State Tournament, so Radecki appeared in the Boys’ slate and placed sixth at 106 pounds. Radecki was second at Women’s Nationals, won a gold in Junior Freestyle at Fargo, and placed fourth at Super 32.

Julia Horger (Conwell Egan, PA) SR

Final National Ranking: 3

The Fargo Junior Freestyle runner-up won her third state championship in a row with a 34-1 record. Horger’s sole loss came at Escape the Rock to New Jersey’s Gabriella Conte (Hanover Park), who she would gain revenge on at the Beast of the East on the way to placing first. There was an unofficial state tournament where Horger took second as a freshman. Horger exits the high school ranks with a 107-2 overall record.

Madison Nieuwenhuis (Plainwell, MI) SR

Final National Ranking: 4

Nieuwenhuis’ biggest win during the season came when Lakeview’s Lillee Denson came up from 100 pounds to challenge her at the Northview Tournament. Nieuwenhuis won that match 5-3 as part of a 28-0 senior campaign that she ended with her fourth state championship and a 72-0 tally versus girls over the last three seasons. Nieuwenhuis wrestled a predominantly co-ed schedule as a freshman, compiling a 34-7 record.

Angelica Serratos (Santa Ana, CA) JR

Final National Ranking: 5

At last Spring’s Ultimate Club Duals, a switch seems to have gone off for Serratos. At that affair she handled Mutschler, No. 19 Timmery Condit (Pomona, CO), and Wyoming Sem’s Riley Karwowski. This after not placing at the California state tournament. In 2026, Serratos went from zero to hero as she stood atop the CA podium, coming up with a 10-4 win against No. 6 Marcia Nunez of Buchanan. Serratos also beat No. 7 Ava Fodera (Poway) at Queen of the Hill.

Marcia Nunez (Buchanan, CA) SO

Final National Ranking: 6

Nunez had a modest sophomore year until states, adding wins against two girls who are ranked but did not place at 100 pounds at states, Jaelle Cortez (Gilroy) and Kayleigh Fernandez (Golden West) when they were up at 105 pounds. Nunez had a great state tournament and landed in the number two spot with a win over Fodera.

Ava Fodera (Poway, CA) SR

Final National Ranking: 7

Fodera picked up a win over Mutschler in the preseason at the Journeymen Fall Classic. The senior lost to Serratos at Queen of the Hill and placed third. Fodera was second at states last year and tumbled to third this year after losing to Nunez.

Summer Mutschler (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SO

Final National Ranking: 8

Mutschler was a Beast of the East runner-up for a second time, won a second War on the Shore Championship, and dominated the local competition in Maryland. Mutschler fell to Bouzakis at the Beast and in the National Prep Finals. The sophomore was fourth at Preps in 2025.

Remaining 2025-26 105-Pound Girls Wrestling National Rankings

9-Breanna Higgins (Camden County, GA) JR

10-Kyrstan Perez (Westmoore, OK) SR

11-Zolah Williams (Kearney, MO) FR

12-Mia Forberg (Massillon Perry, OH) JR

13-Isabella Thiel (Walsh Jesuit, OH) FR

14-Libertie Nigh (Urbana, OH) JR

15-Kiera Partello (Barron G. Collier, FL) SR

16-Grace Jawulski (Brandon, FL) JR

17-Lola Gonzales (Chatfield, CO) JR

18-Emma Faczak (Bennett, CO) SO

19-Timmery Condit (Pomona, CO) FR

20-Ysabelle Ocampo (New Haven, IN) JR

21-Sandy Breeden (Liberty, MO) SR

22-Vina Nguyen (Hazen, WA) SR

23-Cassidy McCallister (Raccoon River-Northwest, IA) JR

24-Kyler Menza (Washington, WA) SR

25-Sophia Torrez (Toppenish, WA) SR

26-Emily Beltran (Katy, TX) SR

27-Brynlee Mooney (The Woodlands, TX) FR

28-Allessandra Toscano (El Paso Eastwood, TX) SO

29-Giselle Solano (Elk Grove, CA) SR

30-Lily Dizon (John H. Pitman, CA) JR

Honorable Mention:

Blythe Letters (Shaler, PA) SO

Finley Fourspring (Corry, PA) SO

Grace Nesbitt (Neshaminy, PA) JR

Makayla Smith (Northern York, PA) SO