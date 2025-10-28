High School Wrestling Phenom Bo Bassett Preps For Pro Debut With Real American Freestyle
How does one of the best young freestyle wrestlers in the nation today actively plan and routinely game plan for his next big match?
The same as before. Just more of it.
Committed to wrestle at Virginia Tech, Bo Bassett forever appears in training mode. The regiment. The faith. The quickness. It will all be on display on Saturday, November 29 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago when the 19-year old Basset makes his professional debut with Real American Freestyle (RAF) at their RAF3 event. The upstart freestyle wrestling promotion recently announced the signing of Bassett and the news couldn’t come at a better time for both RAF and Bassett. After posting a record of 126-0 in high school and with world titles under his belt from U17 and U20 competitions, the Senior at Bishop McCort High School in Johnstown, Pennsylvania is ushering in the next generation of dedicated and disciplined young talent in freestyle wrestling by joining RAF.
Bassett’s opponent at RAF3: Former NCAA champion and MMA standout Darrion Caldwell.
Bo Goes Pro
Following the signing of Bassett, RAF and co-founder and CEO Chad Bronstein perfectly put into words what his addition to the promotion means for the longevity of the sport in the professional landscape. Initially created to include current college athletes, past college wrestlers, and Olympic stars, Bassett makes history by becoming the promotion's first high school signing.
“Bo Bassett represents everything this league stands for — elite ability, real hunger, and the courage to take on the toughest fights,” Chad Bronstein, co-Founder and CEO of Real American Freestyle, said in a statement.
“He’s not just the future of the sport. He’s ready now. And we’re giving him the stage to prove it.”
This is what Bassett does. He wins over and over and over again. Simply remarkable for the kid who just a year ago was making college visits to Iowa, Ohio State, Virginia Tech, and Oklahoma State University.
Next Stop Chicago
Before fixing his eyes firmly on Chicago and the RAF3 card, Bassett had some business in Greensboro, North Carolina to attend to including making history as a four-time champion at the 2025 Defense Soap Super 32 Challenge high school wrestling tournament from Greensboro, North Carolina. The achievement shows exactly how Bo’s motor keeps going. The four-year run started for Bassett in the 113-pound weight class as a freshmen, followed by a repeat performance as a sophomore at 132-pounds, a three-peat for the title at 144 pounds as a junior ,and this year Bassett made history at 150 pounds.
The numbers from the weekend in Greensboro tells the story as Bo outscored his opponents 130-18, yet again solidifying himself as one of the best high school boys wrestlers ever to hit the mat.