Faith Christian Survives Walsh Ironman Chaos as Bo Bassett Joins Four-Time Champions Club
There was an expectation coming into the Walsh Ironman Tournament in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio on Friday morning that Pennsylvania’s top-rated Faith Christian Academy may tumble from their perch with a new number one wrestling team emerging.
That did not happen as the Lions had the team race sewn up ahead of the championship finals. With no concern for team ramifications, it left the spotlight on the individual exploits, none bigger than No. 1 Bo Bassett’s show closing quest for his fourth Ironman crown.
Bo Bassett Wins Fourth Ironman in Gritty Show-Closing Battle
Tournament organizers began the standalone final round at 157 pounds, so Basset’s 150-pound match would end the night. In recent years, the first-place match has been contested alongside the other placement bouts offering non-stop chaos.
Bassett’s match was one of the coveted numbers one versus two showdowns with No. 2 Joe Bachmann of Faith Christian. In a twist we haven’t seen in a while from Bassett versus high school competition, Bachmann would not fall by Bassett’s customary technical fall.
In fact, Bachmann pushed the senior harder than anyone at Ironman since a 5-1 win over Dublin Coffman, Ohio’s Omar Ayoub in the finals of his sophomore season. Bachmann secured the first takedown on a spin behind at the edge of the mat to electrify the crowd.
Bassett would break free but not score any additional points, to close the first period in a strange spot, down in the count, 3-1. Basett was in deep on a few shots but unable to finish. That changed in the second when he put two takedowns on the board to gain the advantage.
Bachmann started on bottom and was let up then added two more escape points after Bassett takedowns. Three points were given to the Crusher on stalling and a technical violation to give him an 11-6 lead going into the final frame.
Bassett chose down for the third and was granted two more penalty points before escaping for the final points of the highly entertaining 14-6 bout.
Bassett became the first boy to win four Super 32 titles in October and is now the third member of the Ironman’s four-timer club, joining David Taylor and Zahid Valencia. The Virginia Tech commit’s freshman crown came over Stillwater, Oklahoma’s Beric Jordan, 9-0. Last year’s was earned on a 22-4 tech fall of Carlos Stanton (Sunnyside, Arizona).
Jayden James Outduels No. 1 Melvin Miller in Instant-Classic Final
One end of the spectrum from likely to unlikely we have No. 2 Jayden James of Delbarton, New Jersey at 157 pounds, No. 9 Michael White (Lawrenceville North, Indiana) at 190, and Oklahoma’s No. 13 Joseph Jeter (Edmond North) at 175 pounds.
James’ encounter with No. 1 Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort) was as highly anticipated, if not more so, than Basett’s, and it delivered on the hype. Some are calling it one of the greatest Ironman Finals ever.
It was going as the script was written when Miller posted the first points in the second period. After a scoreless opener, Miller started down, escaped and put up a takedown. James would escape to end it 4-1.
James replicated Miller’s antics in the third period, down to his opposition’s escape after the takedown. Leaving them in a draw at the end of regulation. About midway through the sudden victory period, James gained control with some over-hooks to a throw-by for the winning score, 8-5.
The future Nittany Lion was an U17 Freestyle champ at the U.S. Open, defeating Illinois’ Judah Heeg (Providence Catholic) in the finals. With that came a trip to the U17 World Championships where James brought home a World Title.
James’ No. 8 Delbarton squad was third in the team standings, seven points behind No. 7 Blair Academy of New Jersey, 129-122. The Green Wave had two other place winners in runner-up No. 5 CJ Betz (190 pounds) and No. 5 Cam Sontz (120), who was fourth.
White, Jeter Flip the Script With Statement Upsets at 190 and 175
White was involved in a final at 190 pounds with Betz that was as unexpected as they come. White started his magical run in the quarterfinals with a 7-3 win against No. 3 Aaron Stewart (Warren Township, Illinois).
At the Elite 8 Duals, No. 2 Jimmy Mastny (Marian Catholic Central, Illinois) edged White, 9-8, and White also fell to Betz, 12-10. The semifinals presented White with his first rematch of the day in Mastny, whom he went into overtime with before securing the winning takedown for the 9-6 victory.
Betz performed his own heroics to gain his finals birth as he squared off with No. 1 Adam Waters (Faith Christian), a defending Ironman Champ, in the semis and shocked his foe, winning 4-2, in a very strategically sound match.
White said, no, this is my day to shine and put a stop to Betz’s climb up the podium to the second spot as he overpowered Betz on his feet, throwing up four takedowns for a commanding 14-6 major decision.
Like White, there was indisputable evidence that suggested Jeter would not prevail in his final with Faith Christian’s No. 1 Nick Singer. Afterall, Singer handled Jeter easily at Who’s No. 1, coasting to a 12-5 decision.
At No. 13, it appears we have severely underestimated Jeter based off the outcome at that Flo event. In all fairness to us, though, his placement in the ranks came from Slava Shahbazyan (Birmingham, California) having a win over Singer from the U.S. Open and Shahbazyan having losses to some in front of him and other common opponents’ chains.
Jeter’s trip to the top of the podium intensified in the quarters when he took out No. 15 Brody Sendele (Hononegah, Illinois) with a 17-1 tech and followed that up with a mild semifinal upset over No. 12 Brody Kelly (IC Catholic Prep, Illinois), 14-5.
This set up a shot at redemption with Singer and Jeter took advantage of the opportunity. Jeter did not seem at all deterred by their previous meeting and went about authoring a different story.
The senior, who was second here last year, set the tone that things would not be the same for Singer with a first period takedown. A Jeter escape led to a Singer takedown in the second that was followed by a Jeter reversal for what would be the winning points of the 6-4 match.
Star Power and Depth Push Faith Christian to Team Title
At the close of business on Friday night, Faith Christian was holding a one-point lead over Blair. Delbarton was in third. No. 3 Lake Highland Prep of Florida lingered in fourth, just five points off the lead. That is the order they would ultimately finish in.
That tightness continued in the standings on Saturday morning as the blood round concluded with Blair atop the standings as Lake Highland and Faith Christian marked the top three.
In big tournaments like Ironman, a lot of times it is a team’s star power that decides the champs and that favored Faith Christian as at the end of the semis they had pushed four into the finals to take a 27-point lead over the Highlanders. Delbarton was back in third, but Blair had slipped to fifth.
When the placement matches concluded and all that remained was the gold medal bouts, Faith Christian had an insurmountable lead over second place Blair, who had no finalists, 137-129. Blair had a tremendous time in the consolation rounds, though, placing a tournament high seven wrestlers.
Lake Highland was third with 120 and Delbarton fourth holding 118 points. With one and two in the finals respectively, the max points they could earn with wins would not be enough to overcome the Lions.
Effendian Delivers Lone Individual Gold as Lions Gut Out a Gritty Win
Heavyweight No. 6 Mark Effendian was the only one of the four Faith Christian finalists to reach the top of the awards stand as he handled No. 5 Alex Taylor (Mount Vernon, Ohio) in a slight upset, 4-2. Effendian decked No. 11 Trayvn Boger (South Summit, Utah) in the semis, 1:11. The senior was second here a year ago after placing sixth as a sophomore.
Falling short in the finals were the previously mentioned Bachmann and Singer, as well as No. 12 Cael Weidemoyer (215 pounds). After tumbling to the consolation bracket, Waters forfeited to sixth place.
With both of their number ones falling on the same day, and the absence of No. 5 Fred Bachmann at 132 pounds, it was impressive that the Lions did not fall from grace and instead overcame serious adversity to prove that while, maybe not as strong as a year ago, they are a force and they deserve the designation as the nation’s top team.
Raney Brothers Finally Climb to the Top of the Ironman Podium
Union County, Kentucky’s top-ranked Raney Brothers captured their first ever Ironman crowns as Jayden won at 132 pounds and Jayden equaled him at 144.
Jayden has slowly stood higher on the podium as his career has progressed, starting at eighth as a freshman, then seventh the next campaign, to being a runner-up in 2024. Jayden downed No. 15 Nathan Rioux (Avon, Indiana), 8-3, for his title.
Jordyn did not appear here last year but was fifth in his first two visits to Ironman. Jordyn faced off with No. 2 Tyler DeKraker (Lake Highland Prep) and blanked him with a 4-0 tally.
Home-State Heroes: Seacrist, Burnett and Brown Lead Ohio Charge
Three from the home state were crowned champions for the first time, Two, number ones, Rylan Seacrist (Brecksville) and Grey Burnett (Perrysburg), along with No. 3 Karson Brown of St. Edward.
Seacrist came close to ending his 113-pound final with No. 2 Justin Farnsworth (Malvern Prep, Pennsylvania) early when he wrapped up a cradle and collected four back points for his efforts. The big start propelled Seacrist to an 11-3 major decision.
Burnett was pushed hard by No. 3 Paul Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, New Jersey) in his 126-pound final. A sweet double leg takedown accounted for the winning points of a 4-2 affair.
Brown too was fiercely challenged at 138 pounds by Bixby, Oklahoma’s No. 7 Israel Borge. Borge went toe-to-toe with Brown forcing overtime where he lost 6-5 in the tiebreaker portion.
Both picked off the top two guys in the country to meet in the finals. Brown shocked No. 1 Keanu Dillard (Bethlehem Catholic, Pennsylvania), 4-1, in his semi, while Borge went to the tiebreaker to beat No. 2 Dale Corbin (Wyoming Seminary, Pennsylvania) in his.
Illinois Standouts Munaretto and Medlin Add to Ironman Legacy
Two Illinois grapplers returned home as champions, St. Charles East’s No. 4 Dom Munaretto and No. 1 Wyatt Medlin (Washington Community).
Munaretto won the title as a freshman but never returned to the top until now as a senior when he handed No. 8 Jovanni Tovar (Miami Southridge, Florida) a 13-11 loss in the 120-pound finals.
Medlin edged his instate rival, No. 4 Heeg, 2-1, at 157 pounds after winning a 4-2 match in the semis over No. 3 Jake Miller (Broken Arrow, Oklahoma).
Indiana’s No. 10 Connor Maddox (Westfield) needed overtime to gain an upset victory over No. 8 Cohen Reer (Edison, Ohio), 9-6. Connecticut’s Greens Farms Academy crowned No. 5 Maximus Konopka as the 215-pound champ on the strength of a 9-5 win over Weidemoyer.
Team Scores (Top 20):
1-Faith Christian Academy (PA) 141
2-Blair Academy (NJ) 129
3-Delbarton (NJ) 122
4-Lake Highland Prep (FL) 120
5-Malvern Prep (PA) 112
6-Bishop McCort (PA) 88.5
7-Wyoming Seminary (PA) 85
8-Christian Brothers Academy (NJ) 80.5
9-Perrysburg (OH) 72.5
10-Edmond North (OK) 70
11-Union County (KY) 68.5
12-Stillwater (OK) 66.5
13-Massillon Perry (OH) 63.5
14-St. Edward (OH) 62.5
15-Brecksville (OH) 61
16-Crown Point (IN) 56.5
17-Notre Dame-Green Pond (PA) 54.5
18-Greens Farms Academy (CT) 53
19-Bixby (OK) 52.5
20-Allen (TX) 52
Individual Results
106-Pounds
1st Place Match
Connor Maddox (Westfield) 5-0, So. over Cohen Reer (Edison) 4-1, Fr. (SV-1 9-6)
3rd Place Match
Lincoln Valdez (Pomona) 9-1, So. over Jack Anello (Blair Academy) 4-2, Fr. (Dec 2-1)
5th Place Match
Niko Odiotti (Loyola Academy) 5-2, So. over Max Quarry (Notre Dame-Green Pond) 4-3, Fr. (Dec 4-3)
7th Place Match
Ace Chittum (Cleveland) 4-2, So. over Onofre Gonzales (Ponderosa) 4-3, So. (Dec 1-0)
113-Pounds
1st Place Match
Rylan Seacrist (Brecksville) 5-0, Sr. over Jusin Farnsworth (Malvern Prep) 4-1, Jr. (MD 11-3)
3rd Place Match
Caleb Noble (Warren Township) 5-1, Jr. over Jarreau Walker (Streetsboro) 70-3, Jr. (Dec 2-1)
5th Place Match
Cason Craft (Coweta) 5-2, Jr. over Turner Ross (Edmond North) 4-3, Jr. (Fall 2:48)
7th Place Match
Loc Webber (Dublin Coffman) 4-2, So. over Liam McGettigan (Lake Highland Prep) 3-3, Jr. (Fall 2:46)
120-Pounds
1st Place Match
Dom Munaretto (St Charles East) 5-0, Sr. over Jovanni Tovar (Miami Southridge ) 4-1, So. (Dec 13-11)
3rd Place Match
Michael Batista (Blair Academy) 5-1, Jr. over Cameron Sontz (Delbarton) 4-2, Jr. (UTB 2-1)
5th Place Match
Alex Rozas (Teurlings Catholic) 16-2, Sr. over Case Bell (Brownsburg) 4-3, So. (UTB 4-2)
7th Place Match
Liam Davis (Lake Highland Prep) 5-2, Sr. over Brandon Bickerton (Highland) 3-3, Jr. (SV-1 4-1)
126-Pounds
1st Place Match
Grey Burnett (Perrysburg) 6-0, Jr. over Paul Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy) 5-1, Jr. (Dec 4-2)
3rd Place Match
Nicholas Garcia (Marmion Academy) 5-1, Sr. over Ignacio Villasenor (Stillwater) 4-2, Jr. (Dec 4-2)
5th Place Match
Michael Ruiz (Canyon Randall) 5-2, Sr. over Tommy Wurster (Dublin Coffman) 4-3, So. (Dec 5-2)
7th Place Match
Isaiah Jones (Bixby) 7-2, Sr. over Nicolas Enzminger (Bismarck Legacy) 4-3, Sr. (MD 12-2)
132-Pounds
1st Place Match
Jayden Raney (Union County) 5-0, Sr. over Nathan Rioux (Avon) 5-1, Sr. (Dec 8-3)
3rd Place Match
Vincenzo Anello (Blair Academy) 5-1, Jr. over Eric Casula (Stillwater) 6-2, Sr. (Dec 1-0)
5th Place Match
Christopher Noto (Honeoye Falls-Lima) 6-2, Sr. over Jensen Boyd (Delta) 3-3, Jr. (MD 14-1)
7th Place Match
Stephen Myers (Parkersburg) 6-2, Jr. over Zion Borge (Bixby) 6-3, Sr. (Dec 4-2)
138-Pounds
1st Place Match
Karson Brown (St Edward) 5-0, Sr. over Israel Borge (Bixby) 6-1, Jr. (TB-1 6-5)
3rd Place Match
Dale Corbin (Wyoming Seminary (PA)) 6-1, Jr. over Keanu Dillard (Bethlehem Catholic) 4-2, Sr. (UTB 3-2)
5th Place Match
Liston Seibert (Massillon Perry) 5-2, Sr. over Garrison Weisner (Clay) 7-3, Sr. (Dec 4-1)
7th Place Match
Evan Stanley (Lowell) 6-2, Jr. over Tyler Conroy (Malvern Prep) 3-2, Sr. (M. For.)
144-Pounds
1st Place Match
Jordyn Raney (Union County) 5-0, Sr. over Tyler Dekraker (Lake Highland Prep) 4-1, Sr. (Dec 4-0)
3rd Place Match
Clinton Shepherd (Crown Point) 5-1, Jr. over Robert Duffy (Christian Brothers Academy) 5-2, Sr. (TF-1.5 1:50 (15-0))
5th Place Match
Matthew O’Neill (Malvern Prep) 5-2, So. over Braylon Reynolds (Brownsburg) 5-3, Jr. (MD 14-2)
7th Place Match
Gavin Mangano (Shoreham-Wading River) 4-2, Jr. over Miller Sipes (Staley) 3-3, Sr. (TF-1.5 4:29 (18-2))
150-Pounds
1st Place Match
Bo Bassett (Bishop McCort) 5-0, Sr. over Joe Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy) 4-1, Jr. (MD 14-6)
3rd Place Match
Rocco Cassioppi (Hononegah) 6-1, Jr. over Bentley Sly (Stuart W. Cramer) 4-2, Sr. (Dec 8-3)
5th Place Match
Jason Dube (Spire Academy) 5-2, So. over Colin Rutlin (Christian Brothers College) 6-3, Jr. (TB-1 2-1)
7th Place Match
Tyler Traves (Mountain View) 4-2, Sr. over Garrison Sartain (Edmond North) 3-3, Jr. (SV-1 6-1)
157-Pounds
1st Place Match
Wyatt Medlin (Washington Community) 5-0, Sr. over Justus Heeg (Providence Catholic) 4-1, So. (Dec 2-1)
3rd Place Match
Zeno Moore (Lake Highland Prep) 5-1, Sr. over Jake Miller (Broken Arrow) 4-2, Sr. (Dec 6-1)
5th Place Match
Austin Paris (Layton) 6-2, Sr. over Griffin Laplante (St Francis) 4-3, Sr. (Dec 7-2)
7th Place Match
Justin Wardlow (Lockport) 4-2, Sr. over Gabriel Ballard (Northampton) 4-3, Jr. (Dec 4-2)
165-Pounds
1st Place Match
Jayden James (Delbarton) 5-0, Sr. over Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort) 4-1, Jr. (SV-1 8-5)
3rd Place Match
Liam Kelly (Mount Carmel) 5-1, Sr. over Bruno Cassioppi (Hononegah) 4-2, Jr. (MD 13-2)
5th Place Match
Lucas Boe (Lake Highland Prep) 5-2, Jr. over Zack Aquila (Brecksville) 4-3, Jr. (Dec 4-1)
7th Place Match
Titus Norman (Baylor School) 4-2, Sr. over Barry Norman (Blair Academy) 3-3, Sr. (Fall 4:51)
175-Pounds
1st Place Match
Joseph Jeter (Edmond North) 4-0, Sr. over Nick Singer (Faith Christian Academy) 4-1, Jr. (Dec 6-4)
3rd Place Match
Brody Kelly (IC Catholic Prep) 5-1, Sr. over Gabriel Logan (Delbarton) 4-2, Jr. (SV-1 6-5)
5th Place Match
Brennan Warwick (Massillon Perry ) 5-2, Sr. over Luke Hamiti (Stillwater) 4-3, Sr. (MD 10-1)
7th Place Match
Ryan Meier (Blair Academy) 4-2, Sr. over Jackson Angelo (Lake Highland Prep) 4-3, Sr. (Fall 2:40)
190-Pounds
1st Place Match
Michael White (Lawrence North) 4-0, Sr. over C.j. Betz (Delbarton) 3-1, Sr. (MD 14-6)
3rd Place Match
Jimmy Mastny (Marian Central Catholic) 5-1, Jr. over Salah Tsarni (Blair Academy) 6-2, Jr. (Dec 5-3)
5th Place Match
Dominic Sumpolec (Notre Dame-Green Pond) 5-2, Sr. over Adam Waters (Faith Christian Academy) 3-2, Sr. (For.)
7th Place Match
Jaxon Penovich (St Viator) 4-2, Sr. over Frankie Pieffer (St Edward) 3-3, Jr. (Dec 2-1)
215-Pounds
1st Place Match
Maximus Konopka (Green Farms Academy) 5-0, Jr. over Cael Weidemoyer (Faith Christian Academy) 3-1, Sr. (Dec 9-5)
3rd Place Match
Aiden Cooley (Allen) 5-1, Sr. over Ceasar Salas (Crown Point) 4-2, So. (Dec 4-3)
5th Place Match
Carter Brown (Lafayette) 4-2, Jr. over Xander Horak (Massillon Perry) 5-3, So. (For.)
7th Place Match
Daniel Hoke (Graham) 5-2, over Devin Downes (Plainedge) 3-2, Sr. (M. For.)
285-Pounds
1st Place Match
Mark Effendian (Faith Christian Academy) 5-0, Sr. over Alex Taylor (Mount Vernon) 4-1, Sr. (Dec 5-2)
3rd Place Match
Lukas Zalota (Malvern Prep) 5-1, Jr. over Isaiah Taylor (AIM Academy) 29-10, Sr. (TB-1 2-1)
5th Place Match
Kameron Hazelett (Lowell) 3-2, So. over Trayvn Boger (South Summit) 3-3, Sr. (Fall 4:00)
7th Place Match
Zayne Candelaria (Sunnyside) 4-2, Sr. over Cael Mielnik (Blair Academy) 3-3, Jr. (Dec 4-2)