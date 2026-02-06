National Prep Rankings Tighten as Tournament Picture Comes Into Focus with Update #5
The fifth edition of the National Prep Tournament Rankings sees a clearer picture being presented, as one of the nation's premiere high school wrestling events nears. There were very minimal changes this week. And most happened in the lower portion of the rankings.
Blair vs. Wyoming Seminary Dual Will Have Impact on Final Rankings
Blair Academy and Wyoming Seminary meet on Saturday and will surely provide some results that impact the ratings.
Qualifiers for most are next weekend with the tournament just two weeks away now. So, there will be one more set off rankings that come out ahead of next weekend’s qualifiers. The results from the qualifiers will be discussed on a video call and the last ranking report will be turned into seeds.
Following the meeting, there is an appeal period. Once the appeal window has closed, and the seeds are final, High School on SI will publish the seeds with a tournament preview.
National Prep Tournament Rankings as of Feb. 6, 2026
106-Pounds
1-Jack Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) FR
2-Evan Cies (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
3-Lucas Forman (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
4-Charles Cooper (Loyola-Blakefield, MD) FR
5-Damian DuChez (Bullis School, MD) SO
6-Carter Lirgg (Cardinal Newman, SC) FR
7-Colten Calvin (Father Ryan, TN) SO
8-Will Hughes (Athens Christian, GA)
9-Braidyn Taby (McDonogh School, MD) FR
10-Dylan Deck (Germantown Academy, PA) FR
11-Lane Gowl (Archbishop Spalding, MD) FR
12-Braxton Rankin (St. Christopher’s, VA) FR
13-Zane Messiter (S. John’s College, D.C.) SO
14-Colt Brewer (Benedictine Prep, VA) FR
15-Tyler Knight (Father Ryan, TN) FR
16-Tristan Mouton (Baylor School, TN) JR
17-Cooper Combs (Christian Brothers, TN) FR
18-Dominic Simpson (Montgomery Bell, TN) 8th
19-Jonathan Comes (Lakeway Christian Academy, TN) FR
20-Mateo Montanero (Belmont Hill) 8th
113-Pounds
1-Justin Farnsworth (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
2-Tanner Tran (Father Ryan, TN) SR
3-Royce Wetzler (Benedictine Prep, VA) JR
4-Brock Humphrey (Linsly School, WV) SO
5-Will Webb (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
6-Liam McGettigan (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
7-Eric Bocanegra (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
8-Riley Alcantar (Baylor School, TN) FR
9-Charlie Mutschler (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SO
10-Jacob Naylor (McDonogh School, MD) SO
11-Knox Ritchie (McCallie School, TN) FR
12-Nolan Hardeman (Boyd Buchanan, TN) SR
13-Jaxson Sgurletta (Greens Farms Academy, CT) FR
14-Aiden Morris (New York Military Academy, NY) SO
15-Cade Riddle (Lakeway Christian Academy, TN) FR
16-James Wright (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) SR
17-Jonathan Toriello (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) FR
120-Pounds
1-Mikey Batista (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
2-Cooper Merli (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
3-Christopher Swann (Baylor School, TN) SR
4-Liam Davis (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
5-Julian Rios (Phillips Andover, MA) SR
6-Rocco Lombardo (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
7-Wyatt Spencer (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
8-Kole Davidheiser (Hill School, PA) JR
9-Max Berman (Germantown Academy, PA) SO
10-Max Lu (Haverford School, PA)
11-Chase Kastner (Greens Farms Academy, CT)
12-Nathan Matthis (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) FR
13-Tyler Verceles (Loyola-Blakefield, MD) SO
14-Eli Chesla (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SR
15-Nate Manos (Athens Christian, GA)
16-Axel Ritchie (McCallie School, TN) SR
17-Desmond Brown (Mount de Sales, GA) SR
18-Christian Wirts (Gilman School, MD) SO
19-Pierce Ritchey (St. Thomas, TX)
20-Luke Kibelbek (Lakeway Christian Academy, TN) JR
126-Pounds
1-Lukas Littleton-Mascaro (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
2-Finnegan O’Brien (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
3-Jackson Heslin (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SR
4-Jack Baron (Germantown Academy, PA) SR
5-Johnny Green (New York Military Academy, NY)
6-Isaac Novod (Belmont Hill, MA) JR
7-Alex Marchetti (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR
8-Peter Rincan (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR
9-Eli Gabrielson (Archbishop Spalding, MD) JR
10-Jayden Jackson (Loyola-Blakefield, MD) SR
11-Samuel Comes (Lakeway Christian Academy, TN) SR
12-Alex Choo (St. John’s, TX) SO
13-Chris Phillips (Baylor School, TN) JR
14-Brady Haskell (Phillips Andover, MA) SO
15-Bradley Ament (St. Christopher’s, VA) SO
16-Ethan Reilly (Lake Highland Prep, FL)
17-Ryan Horner (Peddie School, NJ)
18-Damian Manna (McDonogh School, MD) FR
19-Aidan Hare (Father Ryan, TN) JR
20-Joseph Drewry (Christian Brothers, TN) JR
132-Pounds
1-Shamus Regan (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
2-Vince Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
3-Marcus Heck (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
4-Jaxon Lane (McCallie School, TN) SO
5-Jake Tamia (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) SR
6-Jaxsen Bailey (Greens Farms Academy, CT)
7-Drew Roggie (St. Christopher’s, VA) SR
8-Brendan Kelly (Malvern Prep, PA)
9-Shai Sabag (Germantown Academy, PA) JR
10-Maddox Preskitt (Bishop Lynch, TX) SR
11-AJ Stover (Peddie School, NJ) SO
12-Preston White (Ben Lippen, SC) SR
13-Josh White (Athens Christian, GA) JR
14-Garrett Clark (Kinkaid, TX) SR
15-Landon Herdic (New York Military Academy, NY) JR
16-Clayton Waltenbaugh (Hill School, PA)
17-Braedon Goes (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR
18-Isaac Cicchetti (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SO
19-Wes Baumgartner (McDonogh School, MD) SO
20-Braxton Eason (Father Ryan, TN) JR
138-Pounds
1-Dale Corbin (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
2-Tyler Conroy (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
3-Yandel Morales (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
4-Ryan Rios (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
5-Jack Dragoumanos (Belmont Hill, MA) SR
6-Brighton Karvoski (Greens Farms Academy, CT)
7-Noah Rankin (St. Christopher’s, VA) SR
8-Malachi Puckett (Baylor School, TN) JR
9-Robert Douangmala (Mount Saint Charles Academy, RI) SO
10-Gavin Ulrich (Metrolina Christian Academy, NC) SR
11-Landon Lill (Peddie School, NJ) FR
12-Adam Seidman (Germantown Academy, PA)
13-Matt Mercado (New York Military Academy, NY)
14-Luke Galipeau (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) JR
15-George Mamakos (Linsly School, WV) SO
16-Wilson Jamison (Christian Brothers, TN) SR
17-Mason Comegys (McDonogh, MD) FR
18-Ben Scheiner (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) JR
144-Pounds
1-Tyler DeKraker (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
2-Matt O’Neill (Malvern Prep, PA) SO
3-Weston Borgers (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
4-Matthew Dailey (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
5-George Emendorfer (Baylor School, TN) SR
6-William Hamilton (McCallie School, TN) JR
7-Tyler Stephens (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) JR
8-Noah Meulen (Hill School, PA)
8-Joseph Mahoney (Greens Farms Academy, CT)
10-Gabe Burns (Athens Christian, GA)
11-Josh Hale (Loyola-Blakefield, MD) SR
12-Nate Foldes (Benedictine Prep, VA) JR
13-Nicholas Arado (Charlotte Country Day School, NC)
14-Braden Lane (St. John’s, TX) JR
15-Beau Bacon (St. Mark’s, TX) SR
16-Lance Bordeleau (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) JR
150-Pounds
1-Charlie DeSena (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
2-Michael Turi (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
3-Walker Turley (St. Christopher’s, VA) SR
4-Declan O’Byrne (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
5-Colby Houle (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR
6-Andrew McCarthy (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
7-Hunter Avalos (All Saints, TX) JR
8-Spear Gorelick (Charlotte Latin, NC) SR
9-Dylan Villers (McCallie School, TN) SO
10-Niko Colavecchio (Paul VI, VA) JR
11-Jacob Jones (Greens Farms Academy, CT)
12-Ben Koch (Blair Academy, NJ)
13-Elliott Crews (Benedictine Prep, VA) SO
14-Connor Allison (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) JR
15-Jack Signor (Episcopal Academy, PA) SR
16-Ashton Frison (Christian Brothers Academy, TN) SO
157-Pounds
1-Zeno Moore (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
2-Brian Chamberlain (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
3-Zane Leitzel (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SR
4-Brooklyn Pickett (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) SO
5-Joseph Schinder (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
6-Jeremy McGrath (Greens Farms Academy, CT) JR
7-Raymond Fitzgerald (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
8-Shea Morris (New York Military Academy, NY) JR
9-Myles Burroughs (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) JR
10-Cole Albert (Hill School, PA) SR
11-William Phillips (Baylor School, TN) SR
12-Charles Lussier (St. Paul’s School, NH) SR
13-Ziko Majidov (Poly Prep, NY) SR
14-Joshua Stonebraker (Cary School, NC) JR
15-Ruger Pennington (Montgomery Bell, TN) 8th
16-Cainan Williams (McCallie School, TN) SO
165-Pounds
1-Titus Norman (Baylor School, TN) SR
2-Blake Jacobson (Greens Farms Academy, CT)
3-Arment Waltenbaugh (Hill School, PA) SR
4-Barry Norman (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
5-Lucas Boe (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
6-Nate Consigli (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR
7-Sammy Almedina (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
8-Stephen Smith (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
9-Jet Rank (St. Thomas, TX)
10-Cole Wilson (Paul VI, VA) SR
11-Jack Degl (Brunswick School, CT) SR
12-Xavier Stoops (Cornerstone Christian, TX)
13-Findley Smout (Christian Brothers Academy, TN) SR
14-Jackson Moffit (Athens Christian, GA)
15-Liam Kilner (Heights School, MD) SR
16-Soshiant Ahanj-Elias (Bullis School, MD) SO
17-Dominic Manna (McDonogh, MD) JR
18-Morgan Tannery (Kinkaid, TX) SR
19-Zaydan Morgan (McCallie School, TN) JR
175-Pounds
1-Noah Tucker (Bullis School, MD) JR
2-Nadav Nafshi (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
3-Chase Hetrick (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
4-Ryan Meier (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
5-Brodie Bedford (All Saints, TX) SR
6-Lucas Parietti (Wyoming Seminary, PA)
7-Jack Harty (Greens Farms Academy, CT) JR
8-Casey Liess (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) JR
9-Ryan Barone (Fishburne Military School, VA) SR
10-Arthur Konschak (Gilman School, MD) JR
11-Gunner Colbert (Paul VI, VA) SO
12-Jon Cross (McCallie School, TN) JR
190-Pounds
1-Salah Tsarni (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
2-Mason Chamberlain (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
3-Jackson Angelo (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
4-Lucas Alvan (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA)
5-Bojan Sulc (Gonzaga, D.C.) SR
6-Braeden Simoneaux (New York Military Academy, NY) JR
7-Kaleb Jackson (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SR
8-Dylan Reel (Baylor School, TN) SR
9-William Childs (Athens Christian, GA)
10-George Tate (Good Counsel, MD) SR
11-Townsend Winans (Cape Henry Collegiate, VA) JR
12-Brody Belville (Brentwood Academy, TN) SR
13-Jackson Laws (Cannon School, NC) JR
14-Hayden Myers (St. Paul’s, MD) SR
15-Jordan Crouch (Pope Saint John Paul II, TN) SR
16-Cooper Ledbetter (McCallie School, TN) SO
17-John Bramlett (Christian Brothers Academy, TN) SO
18-TC Wills (All Saints, TX) SR
215-Pounds
1-Max Konopka (Greens Farms Academy, CT)
2-Cash Colbert (Paul VI, VA) SR
3-Gabriel Smith (Hill School, PA)
4-Colton Bell (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SO
5-Bradley DiMiglio (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
6-TJ Kellas (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
7-Cooper Gentle (McCallie School, TN) SR
8-Ty Brown (Chattanooga Christian School, TN)
9-Rock Shurette (Baylor School, TN) SO
10-Evan Gavin (St. Mary’s Ryken, MD) SR
11-Konrad Kutt (Philips Exeter, NH) JR
12-Nolan Addeo (Hammond School, SC)
13-Brock Shrable (Southland, GA) SR
14-Tyler Rebick (Avon Old Farms, CT)
285-Pounds
1-Cael Mielnik (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
2-Lukas Zalota (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
3-James Bechter (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA)
4-Ryder Smith (Chattanooga Christian School, TN) SR
5-Ryan Schneider (Greens Farms Academy, CT) JR
6-Anderson Palian (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
7-Isaiah Taylor (AIM Academy, PA) SR
8-Grant Silverfield (Lake Highland Prep, FL)
9-Preston Broadway (Metrolina Christian, NC)
10-Sean Boyd (Benedictine Prep, VA) JR
11-Cameron Black (DeMatha, MD) SR
12-Lance Clelland (St. Christopher’s, VA) JR
13-Italo Chavarria-Mendez (St. Thomas, TX) SR
14-Kayden Bennett (Suffield Academy, CT) SR
15-Cannon Voiles (McCallie School, TN) JR
16-Grant Goodman (Bethlehem Christian Academy, GA) JR
17-Deantowan Malone (Father Ryan, TN) SR