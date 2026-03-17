Ranked Stars Dominate USA Wrestling Girls Nationals as Triple Crown Chase Begins

While New Jersey and Ohio were holding onto the high school wrestling season, the contingency gathered at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex in West Des Moines over the weekend were partaking in the first major event of the open tournament season, U.S.A. Wrestling’s 16U and Junior Folkstyle Nationals.

Triple Crown Season Officially Underway

The Folkstyle Nationals are the first leg of U.S.A. Wrestling’s Triple Crown, which is awarded to a wrestler that wins championships in Folkstyle, Freestyle, and Greco Roman. The Olympic Titles that will determine the Triple Crown are held in July at Fargo.

The Junior Finals for Boys and Girls were on Saturday morning and the finals for the 16U contestants occurred on Sunday morning. We are combining both divisions into our story and our focus for this recap will be on the ladies who appear in the latest edition of the High School on SI Girls’ National Rankings.

Indiana’s Power Surge Produces Four Champions

Indiana had four ranked girls win championships with three coming in the Junior slate in No. 9 Naima Ghaffar (135 pounds), No. 15 Aleksandra Bastaic (145), and No. 5 Aubrey Bartkowiak (235 pounds). The 16U champ was No. 12 Makayla Perkins (120 pounds).

Ghaffar stuck Iowa’s Lily Weinrich 36 seconds into the middle frame, 2:36. Ghaffar also planted No. 15 Keanna Conrad (Idaho) in the semifinals in the second round, 2:19. Conrad beat No. 18 Nia Hagler (Utah) twice including the third-place match. Weinrich propelled herself to the finals with an upset pin of No. 18 Kit Alasker of Wisconsin, 2:50.

Bastaic is ranked at 155 pounds and wrestled there during the season but dropped a weight class and claimed the title by edging No. 5 Cassy Gonzales (Minnesota), 4-3. Each had a takedown, but Bastaic’s second period escape was the difference maker in the upset win.

In an interesting twist, the bronze medalist at 145 pounds, Arkansas’ No. 30 Ashley Thompson, also came down from 155 and picked off Missouri’s No. 26 Keely Fallert with a fall in 1:32. Thompson fell to Gonzales in the semis.

It didn’t take long for Bartkowiak to secure her top honors as No. 19 Eden Hach (South Dakota) was the victim of a Bear Hug and trip to the back that ended her day in 44 seconds.

Perkins mixed it up with No. 22 Cora Stewart of Wisconsin in her final and walked away with a 15-7 major decision. Perkins’ friend in this one was a double leg that she used for two first period takedowns. In all, four takedowns would be collected by Perkins.

Kansas Trio Makes Noise in 16U Brackets

Kansas came through with three 16U champions from our rankings, No. 28 Scarlett Yeager (140 pounds), No. 12 Leolyn Karnowski (155), and No. 20 Siobhan Flanner (170 pounds).

Karnowski decked California’s Josylyn Glass with two seconds remaining in the opening period, 1:58. Karnowski came up short in her quest for two titles when she was pinned by No. 3 Julia Araujo in the 155-pound Junior Finals. Yeager won a nailbiter versus Minnesota’s Payton Helmin with her only point coming on a step out in the third period of the 1-0 victory.

Flanner shocked No. 4 Alexis Penley of Illinois with an 11-7 decision. Penley won a 170-pound Junior title on Saturday over Minnesota’s Sarah Pulk (No. 4 at 190 pounds), 3-2. Hopes of doubling down started to crumble as the bout with Flanner went deeper.

Penley scored first when she fought of double underhooks for a takedown. In the second, things turned for Penley when Flanner countered a throw attempt to the back for the takedown plus three near-fall points. Penley reversed her to get within two, 7-5.

At this affair and a few others that we have watched, the referee doesn’t flip a coin to determine choice at the start of the second, instead all periods begin in the neutral position. In the final frame, Penley attempted a shot, when she came up Flanner threw her to the back for a takedown but acquired no back points. A reversal would come from Penley for her final points.

Morgan Turner Returns to Action And Top Form

Illinois’ two-time World Champion Morgan Turner was back in action after skipping the high school campaign and looked as smooth as ever in compiling a 17-2 tech fall of No. 5 Kendall Moe (Indiana) in the 115-pound Junior Brackets. Turner is currently not ranked by us since she didn’t compete during the season. She will be added into the first set of post-high school season rankings.

Kurszewski Captures Gold at 130

Kylee Kurszewski of Wisconsin is ranked 14th at 125 pounds by us but appeared here at 130 pounds in the Junior Division where she authored two mild upsets to gain her gold. In the semis, Kurszewski dropped No. 15 Kalynn Lyons (Nebraska) to the consolation rounds with a 16-7 major decision. Kurszewski followed that up by posting a 10-3 decision of Illinois’ No. 12 Anastasia Rodnikova in the finals.

Tracking Other Champions

Over in the 16U side of things, Texas’ No. 23 Zaylyn Woods relegated Rodnikova to the consolation rounds with a 4-2 semifinal outcome then went on to claim the 130-pound crown on an 8-3 decision of Arkansas’ Madelyn Medrano.

Texas added a Junior champ in No. 8 Jordyn Parker at 140 pounds when she won a close encounter with Minnesota’s Chloe Wehry (No. 13 at 135), 6-5. Parker’s favorite takedown was a single leg in this bout, which she went to twice to gain her six points. Wehry countered with a spin behind for three and two escapes.

The Junior bracket at 207 pounds was the breeding ground for strange results as both finalists do not appear in our latest rankings report, but have in the past, Nebraska’s Sandra Takara and California’s Isabella Lorenzana. To gain their finals births, Takara upset No. 24 Molly Marty of Kansas with a fall and Lorenzana put up a 15-9 decision of No. 23 Lulu Kirk, also from Kansas.

Georgia’s No. 19 Kirra Mitchell won a junior crown at 110 pounds then was just third in the 16U brackets. Mitchell’s gold came when she countered what looked to be a certain takedown for Iowa’s Siera Becker and took her straight to the back for a 56 second fall. Mitchell lost to Missouri’s Mabel Rogers (No. 19 at 115 pounds), 6-0, in 16U and came back for third. Rogers blanked Indiana’s Ella Neibert in her final.

A top 20 meeting took place at 145 pounds on the 16U card as No. 16 Emma Antoni (Minnesota) met No. 18 Layla Risler (Wisconsin). Antoni eventually finished a shot in the first to go up 3-0 and then added another takedown on a second period spin behind. In the third, Antoni tried a weak throw that was easily countered by Risler for her only points of the 6-3 score.

Michigan’s No. 8 Kanata Richardson took home the 190-pound Junior gold after pitching a 6-0 shutout versus No. 28 Shauna Anderson of Idaho. Also in the junior ranks, Colorado’s Peggy Susan Dean (No. 6 at 100 pounds) destroyed Wisconsin’s Cassidy O’Connell 15-0 at 105 pounds. Dean tried her hand at the 110-pound weight class in the 16U gauntlet and found it a bit rough as she landed in sixth.

The 100-pound 16U Champ was Iowa’s No. 3 Abigail Peterson and she stuck Pennsylvania’s Timi Coles in 2:45 after building a big lead. It was almost over in the first period, but Coles stayed afloat only to finally be done in by an arm bar in the middle of the match.

16U Girls Medal Match Results

95-Pounds

1st - Piper Phillips (Immortal Athletics WC) Dec. Lanaia Selig (Mat Demon Wrestling Club), 8-6

3rd - Melayna Johnson (Utah) T.F. Elouise Snook (Minnesota), 18-0 (2:52)

5th - Liliana Sharp (Uintah Girls Wrestling) Med. For. Brielle Trang (All American Wrestling Club Southlake),

7th - Alexa Baker (Whiteland Wrestling Club) F. Aleisha Orozco (Carrollton Thunder Wrestling), 2:46

100-Pounds

1st - Abigail Peterson (Big Game Wrestling Club) F. Timi Coles (Combat School), 2:45

3rd - Maritza Medina (Team Idaho Wrestling Club) F. Audriana Green (Hunter Wrestling Club), 4:49

5th - Hailey Robinson (Thermopolis Wrestling Club) F. Lydia Robinette (Bobcat Wrestling Club), 3:20

7th - Kinzy McCauley (Uintah Girls Wrestling) Bye [first_name] [last_name] ([team_name]),

105-Pounds

1st - Penelope Ayala (Team Nazar Training Center) F. Hailey Estrada (Wichita Training Center), 3:16

3rd - Brystol Wiley (Sebolt Women Wrestling Academy) Dec. Brooklyn Smith (Minnesota), 6-4

5th - Leah Stringfellow (Built By Brunson Wrestling) T.F. Zivah Brown (Indiana), 17-1 (2:33)

7th - Lyla Delk (Shenandoah Wrestling Club) Bye [first_name] [last_name] ([team_name]),

110-Pounds

1st - Mabel Rogers (Rogue Warrior Wrestling) Maj. Ella Neibert (Braves Wrestling Club), 13-0

3rd - Kirra Mitchell (The Chicken Coop Wrestling Club) Dec. Allison McDaniel (Colorado), 3-0

5th - Nabhanya Dhiman (New Jersey) Dec. Peggy Susan Dean (Betterman Elite Wrestling), 3-1

7th - Mya Bolander (Team Idaho Wrestling Club) Dec. Julie Gatto (Legacy Dragons Wrestling), 8-7

115-Pounds

1st - Brielynn Jackson (Greater Heights Wrestling) Maj. Roselane D. Verrett (Monticello Wrestling Club), 13-0

3rd - Sophia Dacoco (Vasky Bros\Pitman Wrestling Club) Dec. Saraval McGregor (Kelly Walsh High School Wrestling), 6-4

5th - Gianna Halsted (Sebolt Wrestling Academy) Dec. Giavonna Prothero (Sebolt Wrestling Academy), 3-1

7th - Reagan Hester (Contenders Wrestling Academy) F. Serenity McCoy (Braves Wrestling Club), 2:57

120-Pounds

1st - Mikayla Perkins (Whiteland Wrestling Club) Maj. Cora Stewart (Askren Wrestling Academy), 15-7

3rd - Maquelle Pace (Champions Wrestling Club) SV Morgan Johnson (Team Nazar Training Center), 6-3

5th - Lily Kolbet (Iowa) Dec. Akeelah Gonzalez (Team Idaho Wrestling Club), 10-6

7th - Charlotte Crowston (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) Dec. Reanna Spangler (Wichita Training Center), 17-11

125-Pounds

1st - Corabella Wesley (Hobart Wrestling Club) Dec. Melanie Medrano (G1 Training Center), 7-3

3rd - Aspen Walker (Trailblazer Wrestling Club) F. Karris Carter (Betterman Elite Wrestling), 4:33

5th - Harley Miller (Oklahoma) F. Georgia Smith (Moyer Elite Wrestling), 0:25

7th - Sarah Bell (Gomez Wrestling RTC) F. Madison Mink (Franklin Central Wrestling Club), 0:50

130-Pounds

1st - Zaylyn Woods (Sisters on the Mat) Dec. Madelyn Medrano (G1 Training Center), 8-3

3rd - Anastasia Rodnikova (Wyoming Seminary College Preparatory High School Wrestling) Maj. Carleigh Clark (BullTrained Wrestling), 10-2

5th - Madisyn Racine (Dakota Rattlers Wrestling Club) Dec. Abbie Slothower (Maize Wrestling Club), 4-0

7th - Kahlyn Fouty (Whiteland Wrestling Club) T.F. Catarina Patino (Grantsville Wrestling Club), 19-3 (1:10)

135-Pounds

1st - Annabella Nelson (Trophy Hunters Wrestling Club) T.F. Marli Woods (Contenders Wrestling Academy), 20-4 (6:00)

3rd - Catherine Diehl (Gomez Wrestling RTC) T.F. Jadyn Jackson (Team Idaho Wrestling Club), 18-3 (2:04)

5th - Briar Lahoe (Thermopolis Wrestling Club) F. Matalyn Guyer (Braves Wrestling Club), 0:49

7th - Alexa Guy (Minnesota) F. Addyson Bowers (Moen Wrestling Academy), 2:02

140-Pounds

1st - Scarlett Yeager (Maize Wrestling Club) Dec. Payton Helmin (Minnesota), 1-0

3rd - Frankie Weaver (Surfside X Wrestling) Maj. Annabelle Harmon (Team Idaho Wrestling Club), 12-2

5th - Brooklyn Hanke (Wisconsin) F. Vanessa Takara (Omaha Buena Vista High School Wrestling), 1:17

7th - Anberlin Hardy (The Chicken Coop Wrestling Club) F. Emily Janssen (Iowa), 0:34

145-Pounds

1st - Emma Antoni (Pinnacle Wrestling Club) Dec. Layla Risler (Victory School of Wrestling), 6-3

3rd - Katie Davidson (Team Nazar Training Center) Dec. Allie Silcox (Whiteland Wrestling Club), 9-5

5th - Alexis Chavez (Raider Wrestling Club) F. London McEntire (Utah), 2:25

7th - Kirah Baker (Nebraska) F. Sophia Voss (Thoroughbred Wrestling Academy), 4:31

155-Pounds

1st - Leolyn Karnowski (Wamego Wrestling Club) F. Josylyn Glass (Silverback Wrestling Club), 1:58

3rd - Brooke Werth (Komanda Vasili Wrestling Club) F. Paytn Haack (Ironhawk Wrestling Academy), 1:27

5th - Kiersyn Duncombe (Iowa) F. Rylei Price (Iowa), 2:18

7th - Marta Gutierrez (Indiana) F. Ella Rich (Minnesota), 0:27

170-Pounds

1st - Siobhan Flanner (Raider Wrestling Club) Dec. Alexis Penley (Wyoming Seminary College Preparatory High School Wrestling), 11-7

3rd - Lainy Jochim (North Dakota) Maj. Madilyn Pulk (Minnesota), 11-3

5th - Aurora Lloyd (Iowa) Dec. Ryeanne Fink (Red Hawk Wrestling Academy), 7-6

7th - Juliette Koch (Premier Wrestling Center) F. Ella Schaub (Indiana), 1:25

190-Pounds

1st - Kaylee Thompson (Maize Wrestling Club) F. Bryn Schmidt (Team Nazar Training Center), 1:31

3rd - Lyla Hensen (Michigan Revolution Wrestling Club) F. Queen Moniz (Takedown Express Wrestling Club), 4:44

5th - Auriana Anzaldua (Belton High School Wrestling) Dec. Kaiden Shibley (Belton High School Wrestling), 8-3

7th - [first_name] [last_name] ([team_name]) Bye [first_name] [last_name] ([team_name]),

207-Pounds

Champ. Round 1 - Mercedes Kruse (West De Pere High School Wrestling) F. Graycee Simmons (Champions Wrestling Club), 1:48

Champ. Round 1 - Maritza Garcia (Team Idaho Wrestling Club) T.F. Sheena Locke (MATPAC Wrestling Club), 22-6 (5:54)

Champ. Round 2 - Mercedes Kruse (West De Pere High School Wrestling) F. Sheena Locke (MATPAC Wrestling Club), 0:52

Champ. Round 2 - Maritza Garcia (Team Idaho Wrestling Club) Dec. Graycee Simmons (Champions Wrestling Club), 7-5

Champ. Round 3 - Mercedes Kruse (West De Pere High School Wrestling) Maj. Maritza Garcia (Team Idaho Wrestling Club), 9-0

Champ. Round 3 - Graycee Simmons (Champions Wrestling Club) Dec. Sheena Locke (MATPAC Wrestling Club), 8-2

235-Pounds

Champ. Round 1 - Caylee Miller (New Mexico) F. Malena Borja (Belton High School Wrestling), 3:36

Champ. Round 2 - Caylee Miller (New Mexico) F. Lauren Hatch (Champions Wrestling Club), 4:53

Champ. Round 3 - Malena Borja (Belton High School Wrestling) Dec. Lauren Hatch (Champions Wrestling Club), 9-4

Junior Girls Medal Match Results

95-Pounds

1st - Lanaia Selig (Mat Demon Wrestling Club) F. Melayna Johnson (Utah), 0:44

3rd - Alejandra Munguia (All American Wrestling Club) F. Alexis Rue (Jefferson Wrestling Club), 2:09

5th - Leslie Marquez (Rogers High School Wrestling) Dec. Iliana Rubio (Takedown City Wrestling Club), 6-4

7th - Alexa Baker (Whiteland Wrestling Club) Bye [first_name] [last_name] ([team_name]),

100-Pounds

1st - Tayler Brown (Team Idaho Wrestling Club) F. Peyton Brazzle (Wamego Wrestling Club), 1:47

3rd - Ella McKeown (Tennessee) F. Nevi Brady (Sanderson Wrestling Academy), 1:24

5th - Ella Giallombardo (Tip Of The Mitt Wrestling Club) F. Sophia Stecher (Thoroughbred Wrestling Academy), 2:50

7th - Brooklyn Smith (Minnesota) F. Cloe Leap (Indiana), 0:41

105-Pounds

1st - Peggy Susan Dean (Betterman Elite Wrestling) T.F. Cassidy O'Connell (Weigh In Club), 15-0 (4:00)

3rd - Alicia Kenfack (MATPAC Wrestling Club) F. Mara Vanderpool (Nebraska Wrestling Academy), 1:23

5th - Anna White (North Dakota) Dec. Sophia Gonzalez (North Atlanta High School Wrestling), 9-6

7th - Hailey Estrada (Wichita Training Center) Dec. Sarah Hammond (Sanderson Wrestling Academy), 7-4

110-Pounds

1st - Kirra Mitchell (The Chicken Coop Wrestling Club) F. Siera Becker (Sebolt Wrestling Academy), 0:56

3rd - Cheyenne Kincade (Thoroughbred Wrestling Academy) F. Amea Whittington (Team Idaho Wrestling Club), 2:29

5th - A'shay White (Missouri) Maj. Taylor Drake (Team Idaho Wrestling Club), 10-2

7th - Laiyah Johnson (Utah) F. Izabel Baku-Elder (North Dakota), 0:49

115-Pounds

1st - Morgan Turner (All I See Is Gold Academy) T.F. Kendall Moe (Contenders Wrestling Academy), 17-2 (5:57)

3rd - Isabel Kaplan (Central Indiana Academy Of Wrestling) Dec. Kinzie Williams (Team Idaho Wrestling Club), 8-6

5th - Addison McGinness (Sebolt Wrestling Academy) F. Lennah Monts (Wichita Training Center), 1:47

7th - Athena Zappas (Built By Brunson Wrestling) Maj. Kya Bell (Hill City Wrestling Club), 12-4

120-Pounds

1st - Kaura Coles (Combat School) T.F. Lilly Quintanilla (Thermopolis Wrestling Club), 21-4 (3:09)

3rd - Delialah Betances (The Storm Wrestling Center) Dec. Ella Henning (Minnesota), 10-3

5th - Trista Gessler (Summit Wrestling Academy) Maj. Anica Barze (Pinnacle Wrestling Club), 15-4

7th - Tegan Robertson (Sebolt Wrestling Academy) Dec. Araeya Nelson (Montana), 8-3

125-Pounds

1st - Ellie Westerman (Eagan Wrestling Club) Dec. Bailey Chafin (Sweet Home High School Wrestling), 17-12

3rd - Temperance Lowe (Greater Heights Wrestling) Dec. Jazzman Khoundet (Stallions Wrestling Club), 5-3

5th - Olivia Anderson (Watertown High School Wrestling) F. Alexa Marshall (Champions Wrestling Club), 2:33

7th - Karlee Bellamy (Tech Fall Elite) T.F. Madison Bryner (M2 Training Center), 20-2 (1:38)

130-Pounds

1st - Kylee Kurszewski (Team Nazar Training Center) Dec. Anastasia Rodnikova (Wyoming Seminary College Preparatory High School Wrestling), 10-3

3rd - Kalynn Lyons (Nebraska Wrestling Academy) Dec. Kaison Miller (Norton Wrestling Club), 12-6

5th - Anna Dux (Rogers High School Wrestling) Maj. Zuri Mccalpine-Ingram (Morris Fitness Wrestling Club), 14-4

7th - Hannah Larson (Riverton Wolf Pack Wrestling Club) Dec. Anna Buurma (WOW Wrestling Club), 9-7

135-Pounds

1st - Naima Ghaffar (M3 Wrestling Academy) F. Lily Weinreich (The Best Wrestler), 2:36

3rd - Keanna Conrad (Team Idaho Wrestling Club) Maj. Nia Hagler (Champions Wrestling Club), 10-1

5th - Kit Alsaker (Team Nazar Training Center) F. Morgan Hills (Colby Kids Wrestling Club), 4:06

7th - Sophia Hoeme (Wichita Training Center) T.F. Ivory Walker (Stallions Wrestling Club), 17-0 (3:50)

140-Pounds

1st - Jordyn Parker (Best Trained Wrestling) Dec. Chloe Wehry (Pinnacle Wrestling Club), 6-5

3rd - Laura Almanza (New Mexico) F. Ema Durst (Illinois), 3:33

5th - Anberlin Hardy (The Chicken Coop Wrestling Club) F. Ja'Ziya Miles (Missouri), 0:29

7th - Ja'Layia Williams (Kokomo Wildkat Wrestling Club) T.F. Annabelle Soell (Central Kansas Young Lions Wrestling Club), 15-0 (3:17)

145-Pounds

1st - Aleksandra Bastaic (Highland Wrestling Club) Dec. Cassandra Gonzales (Pinnacle Wrestling Club), 4-3

3rd - Ashley Thompson (Rogers High School Wrestling) F. Breanne Gibbs (Moberly Kids Club Wrestling), 2:41

5th - Keely Fallert (Thoroughbred Wrestling Academy) F. Maia Dolinar (Piper Wrestling Club), 2:54

7th - Taniah Borney (Minnesota) Maj. Jammie Krah (Ankeny Girls Wrestling Club), 17-3

155-Pounds

1st - Julia Araujo (MATPAC Wrestling Club) F. Leolyn Karnowski (Wamego Wrestling Club), 4:41

3rd - Sarah Eddy (Top Of The Rock Wrestling Club) F. Madison Sherman (Sons Of Atlas Wrestling Club), 2:59

5th - Taya Hollingsworth (Grand View Wrestling Club) F. Addeline Graser (Nebraska Wrestling Academy), 1:59

7th - Natalie Edmisson (Nixa High School Wrestling) F. Ciel Sattler (Team Idaho Wrestling Club), 1:41

170-Pounds

1st - Alexis Penley (Wyoming Seminary College Preparatory High School Wrestling) Dec. Sarah Pulk (Minnesota Storm), 3-2

3rd - Clarion Fager (Utah) F. Anastasia Simon (Northeast Iowa Wrestling Club), 1:35

5th - Bailey Parker (Washington) F. Chandni Banks (California), 2:48

7th - Alexis Storsved (MATPAC Wrestling Club) T.F. Kylie Eilken (Alber Athletics Wrestling Club), 17-0 (3:54)

190-Pounds

1st - Kanata Richardson (Michigan Revolution Wrestling Club) Dec. Shauna Anderson (Team Idaho Wrestling Club), 6-0

3rd - Sky Kopp (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club) F. Madison Huntsucker (Purler Wrestling Inc), 1:57

5th - Queen Moniz (Takedown Express Wrestling Club) F. Britney pineda herrera (Omaha Buena Vista High School Wrestling), 2:54

7th - Allison Konrad (Berge Elite Wrestling Academy) F. Alayna Leslie (Jackson County Wrestling), 3:26

207-Pounds

1st - sandra Takara (Omaha Buena Vista High School Wrestling) Maj. Isabella Lorenzana (Surfside RTC), 10-1

3rd - Lulu Kirk (Raider Wrestling Club) SV Maliana Heimuli (All American Wrestling Club), 3-0

5th - Marley Dickinson (Team Wyoming) Dec. Molly Marty (Kansas), 3-0

7th - Emelia Reyes (Iowa) F. Lillyana Lugo (MATPAC Wrestling Club), 4:33

235-Pounds

1st - Aubrey Bartkowiak (Red Hawk Wrestling Academy) F. Eden Hach (Watertown High School Wrestling), 0:44

3rd - Maycee Hales (Utah) Dec. Angela Bereuter (Missouri), 9-4

5th - Jasmine Enriquez (Illinois) F. Willow Horack (Minnesota), 4:49

7th - Jeralyn Spear (Missouri) Bye [first_name] [last_name] ([team_name]),