Top Iowa High School Basketball Commits To Colorado State

One of the top Iowa high school boys basketball players in the state has made up his decision in regards to his college future.

And he will do so by playing for a legend from in-state.

Keokuk High School’s Jaxon Clark announced his official commitment to Colorado State University on social media. Clark will join the Rams and head coach Ali Farokmanesh, who became an overnight sensation while leading the University of Northern Iowa in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament to a stunning upset of Kansas in 2010.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), Clark posted, “100% COMMITTED,” to announce his decision to join Colorado State’s men’s basketball program.

Jaxon Clark Was Named Class 3A High School On SI Player Of The Year

The 6-foot-10 Clark was named the High School on SI Iowa Class 3A player of the year this past season and is the fourth member of the Colorado State Class of 2026 for Farokmanesh, who enters his second season as head coach. Clark was also a first team all-state selection by High School on SI.

Clark concluded his high school career by averaging almost 28 points and 18 rebounds per game, easily leading the state in rebounds. He also added 2.5 assists, two blocks and over a steal per game, becoming the Keokuk career scoring leader.

Keokuk went 19-5 this past season, including a perfect 10-0 record in winning the Southeast Conference title.

As a junior, Clark averaged almost 23 points with over 14 rebounds and two blocks per game, shooting 67 percent from the field.

Keokuk Senior Held Several Division I Offers Before Deciding On Colorado State

Along with the offer from Colorado State, Clark held offers from the University of Texas-San Antonio, Illinois State, Lehigh, St. Bonaventure and Bowling Green. He holds a 4.0 grade point average and played for Midwest Prospect Academy.

Gavin Sullivan of Midwest Prospect Academy wrote on X that he “can’t wait to see what college weight room does to this young man.

“Fits Colorado State’s system perfectly,” Sullivan wrote. “Congrats Big Fella. Proud of you, continue to grind!”

The official Midwest Prospect Academy X account wrote about Clark:

“One of the most offensively talented bigs we have had come through our program,” Midwest Prospect Academy posted. “Elite skill with great footwork and touch from all (three) levels.”

2026 C 6’10 Jaxon Clark has committed to Head Coach Ali Farokhmanesh and Colorado State. One of the most offensively talented bigs we have had come through our program. Elite skill with great footwork & touch from all 3 levels. @jaxonclark_ #MidProFam #ThisIsWhatWeDo… pic.twitter.com/4DOjLJKbSJ — Midwest Prospect Academy (@MidProAcademy) May 5, 2026

Clark joins Gregory Dunson from Georgia, Jaden Ghoreishi from Washington and Eric Fiedler from Colorado in the recruiting class for the Rams.

Colorado State finished the 2025-26 season with an overall record of 21-13, including an 11-9 mark in the Mountain West Conference, tying for seventh overall. They were invited to the NIT, falling in the first round.