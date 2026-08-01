Taina Fernandez Makes Wrestling History With Third Straight U17 World Championship

For most wrestlers, winning a world championship is the pinnacle of an age-group career.

For Maryland's Taina Fernandez, three became the standard.

The Archbishop Spalding High School standout cemented her place among the greatest age-group wrestlers in history Friday by capturing her third consecutive U17 World freestyle championship at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan. In doing so, Fernandez became the first non-Japanese female wrestler ever to win three U17 World titles.

The historic performance also helped propel Team USA to its first U17 Women's Freestyle team championship since 2021, as the Americans outscored India, 167-132. Japan finished third with 126 points.

For Fernandez, however, the accomplishment represented the culmination of years of work and a mindset centered on staying present rather than chasing history.

"My mindset coming into the tournament, understanding all that was on the line, was simply staying positive," Fernandez said. "I knew that I couldn't think about the outcome. I had to focus on staying present and enjoying every second of this opportunity. I kept reminding myself that it's a blessing to be able to go out there and compete and do what I love to do, and I wouldn't allow myself to look at it as a burden."

Four Matches. Four Pins.

If there was any pressure accompanying the pursuit of history, Fernandez never showed it.

Her path to a third world championship was her most dominant yet.

No opponent survived the opening period.

Fernandez opened the tournament by pinning India's Taniya in 1:45 before disposing of Romania's Sophia Anastase in just 1:03. She was even quicker in the semifinals, needing only 33 seconds to pin Poland's Maja Wejechan after scoring an early takedown and immediately locking up an arm bar.

That set up a championship bout against Türkiye's Kiymet Tezcan, the reigning U17 European champion.

Fernandez wasted little time.

She attacked with a low single-leg takedown, transitioned directly into a cradle and pinned Tezcan in just 1:25 to complete one of the most dominant championship runs of the tournament.

"Winning a world title by pin was such an incredible feeling," Fernandez said. "As soon as the ref slapped the mat, I just felt a flood of emotions rush in as I realized in that same moment that my goal had just come true. I think back to all those hours of hard work I put in, just for the ref to call a pin in seconds, and my heart instantly becomes full."

Dominance Built One Match at a Time

While Fernandez's four consecutive falls appear overwhelming on paper, she said her approach never changed throughout the tournament.

Rather than thinking about winning another world title, she focused solely on the next opponent.

"Reflecting on my dominant run through the tournament, I remember telling myself to take it one match at a time and to do my very best I could every time I stepped on the mat," Fernandez said. "As the tournament progressed, the more I believed in that and truly let myself let loose and give it everything I had in every single match."

The result was another chapter in an already remarkable international career that has established Fernandez among the most accomplished youth wrestlers the United States has ever produced.

Already Looking Toward the Next Challenge

Many athletes would spend weeks celebrating a historic accomplishment.

Fernandez doesn't have that luxury.

In just over two weeks, she'll return to the international stage for the first time as a U20 competitor when the U20 World Championships begin Aug. 16 in Slovakia.

The soon-to-be Archbishop Spalding senior will attempt to add another milestone to an already extraordinary résumé by capturing her first U20 world championship.

"Becoming a three-time World Champion feels, in a way, unreal," Fernandez said. "Each world title has felt so special and has come with its own highs and lows. Honestly, all I can do is thank God for being there with me every step of the way. I'm so grateful for the people and the places He has put around me because accomplishing this has definitely not been all on my own doing.

"Overall, I feel so incredibly blessed, and I know this was just the end of my U17 chapter, and it's on to the next."

Team USA Enjoys Historic Tournament

Fernandez wasn't the only American to leave Azerbaijan with gold.

California's Epenesa Elison (57 kilograms), Michigan's Kaili Manuel (73 kilograms) and Pennsylvania's Marlee Solomon (53 kilograms) also captured U17 World championships, helping Team USA claim its first team title since 2021.

Texas' Landri VonGonten (61 kilograms) earned a silver medal, while Pennsylvania's Madison Healey (46 kilograms) and Isla Silva (49 kilograms), along with Colorado's Sophia Valdez (40 kilograms), each secured bronze medals.

Full Brackets and results.

U.S. Women’s Freestyle Results Group One

43 kg – Lilly Lundy (Monument, Colo./Motown Wrestling), 14th place

LOSS Mukhlisa Masharipova (Uzbekistan), tech. fall, 10-0

LOSS Sera Furuichi (Japan), fall, 1:17

49 kg – Isla Silva (Pittsburgh, Pa./Team Pennsylvania), bronze medal

LOSS Olena Kolubai (Ukraine), 5-3

WIN Aiana Asylbekova (Kyrgyzstan), fall, 1:54

WIN Ayanat Meinambay (Kazakhstan), 6-3

57 kg – Epenesa Elison (La Puente, Calif./Monster Garage Wrestling), gold medal

WIN Rion Suzuki (Japan), 8-2

WIN Nadiia Zholtikova (Spain), tech. fall, 12-2

WIN Mia Kovac (Croatia), tech. fall, 10-0

WIN Gurleen Dhillon (Canada), fall, 0:29

WIN Nikita Sehrawat (India), fall, 1:36

65 kg – Eve Skrocki (Phoenix, Ariz./Valiant WC), 10th place

LOSS Aisha Abdimalik (Kazakhstan), 7-6

WIN Szonja Veres (Hungary), 4-2

LOSS Margarita Lisita (Moldova), tech. fall, 11-0

73 kg – Kaili Manuel (Washington, Mich./Michigan Wrestling Academy), gold medal

WIN Bagzhan Kurmanbay (Kazakhstan), fall, 3:23

WIN Paula Benaixa Perez (Spain), tech. fall, 12-0

WIN Garima (India), 7-5

WIN Solomiia Petriv (Ukraine), 8-1

U.S. Women’s Freestyle Results

U.S. Women’s Freestyle Results Group Two

40 kg – Sophia Valdez (Colorado Springs, Colo./Betterman Elite Wrestling), bronze medal

WIN Aiaru Iliyas (Kazakhstan), tech. fall, 10-0

WIN Zaytuna Saparova (Uzbekistan), fall, 3:42

LOSS Natsumi Sasaki (Japan), 4-2

WIN Rohini Devba (India), 9-0

46 kg – Madison Healey (Luzerne, Pa./Wyoming Seminary), bronze medal

WIN Gulnoza Zakirdjanova (Uzbekistan), fall, 1:35

LOSS Kokona Makino (Japan), 8-2

WIN Mungunchimeg Gavaa (Mongolia), tech. fall, 10-0

WIN Vivien Szentpal (Hungary), tech. fall, 10-0

53 kg – Marlee Solomon (McDonald, Pa./Wrestling Chix), gold medal

WIN Mariia Zhytovoz (Hungary), 5-4

WIN Fatima Bayramova (Azerbaijan), fall, 3:06

WIN Alejandra Serrano Roa (Colombia), fall, 3:42

WIN Akshara (India), tech. fall, 11-0

61 kg – Landri Von Gonten (Spring, Texas/Boneyard Wrestling Academy), silver medal

WIN Avanshika (India), fall, 2:27

WIN Marisa Iturrino (Puerto Rico), tech. fall, 10-0

WIN Kamila Temiraeva (Russia), 8-6

WIN Aruzhan Bakytnuy (Kazakhstan), 7-6

LOSS Ozdenur Ozmez (Türkiye), tech. fall, 10-0

69 kg – Taina Fernandez (Bowie, Md./Titan Mercury WC), gold medal

WIN Taniya (India), fall, 1:45

WIN Sophia Anastase (Romania), fall, 1:03

WIN Maja Wejchan (Poland), fall, 0:33

WIN Kiymet Tezcan (Türkiye), fall, 1:24