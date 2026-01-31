The National Prep Wrestling Rankings Drop Late And the Shakeups Are Bigger Than Ever
The National Prep Rankings love getting dropped in the middle of the night. The release was a day later this week to allow results from Friday’s Lake Highland Prep versus Malvern Prep wrestling dual, won by Lake Highland, to be applied to this update.
Fourth Update Comes With Big Changes
This is the fourth update to these, and the biggest changes come in the form of some weight classes expanding to as many as 20 ranked in a weight. Of course, there were plenty of results that needed to be factored in as well as new lineup information.
Believe it or not, the National Prep Tournament, the Grand Finale for the prep schools, is just three weeks away. Lehigh University’s Stabler Arena will be the setting on February 20th and 21st.
Qualifiers Take Place in Early February
Some will have their qualifiers in the first week of February, others like Maryland will have their conference tournaments that week and then their Prep Qualifier the following week. Most of the conference and league tournaments hold no bearing on the tournament.
For the National Prep Tournament, the qualifier is what dictates weight classes. Wrestlers can test the waters at a different weight for the conference, but what they choose for the qualifier is where they must stay.
As we come down the stretch, High School on SI will keep releasing these and will also keep you informed of any important developments that happen between now and then. We will also run the seeds once they are finalized the week of the tournament.
National Prep Tournament Rankings as of Jan. 31, 2026
106-Pounds
1-Jack Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) FR
2-Evan Cies (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
3-Lucas Forman (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
4-Charles Cooper (Loyola-Blakefield, MD) FR
5-Damian DuChez (Bullis School, MD) SO
6-Carter Lirgg (Cardinal Newman, SC) FR
7-Colten Calvin (Father Ryan, TN) SO
8-Will Hughes (Athens Christian, GA)
9-Braidyn Taby (McDonogh School, MD) FR
10-Dylan Deck (Germantown Academy, PA) FR
11-Lane Gowl (Archbishop Spalding, MD) FR
12-Braxton Rankin (St. Christopher’s, VA) FR
13-Zane Messiter (S. John’s College, D.C.) SO
14-Colt Brewer (Benedictine Prep, VA) FR
15-Tyler Knight (Father Ryan, TN) FR
16-Cooper Combs (Christian Brothers, TN) FR
17-Dominic Simpson (Montgomery Bell, TN) 8th
18-Jonathan Comes (Lakeway Christian Academy, TN) FR
19-Tristan Mouton (Baylor School, TN) JR
113-Pounds
1-Justin Farnsworth (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
2-Tanner Tran (Father Ryan, TN) SR
3-Royce Wetzler (Benedictine Prep, VA) JR
4-Brock Humphrey (Linsly School, WV) SO
5-Will Webb (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
6-Liam McGettigan (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
7-Eric Bocanegra (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
8-Riley Alcantar (Baylor School, TN) FR
9-Charlie Mutschler (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SO
10-Jacob Naylor (McDonogh School, MD) SO
11-Knox Ritchie (McCallie School, TN) FR
12-Nolan Hardeman (Boyd Buchanan, TN) SR
13-Cade Riddle (Lakeway Christian Academy, TN) FR
14-Jaxson Sgurletta (Greens Farms Academy, CT) FR
15-Aiden Morris (New York Military Academy, NY) SO
16-James Wright (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) SR
120-Pounds
1-Mikey Batista (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
2-Cooper Merli (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
3-Christopher Swann (Baylor School, TN) SR
4-Liam Davis (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
5-Julian Rios (Phillips Andover, MA) SR
6-Rocco Lombardo (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
7-Wyatt Spencer (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
8-Tyler Verceles (Loyola-Blakefield, MD) SO
9-Kole Davidheiser (Hill School, PA) JR
10-Max Berman (Germantown Academy, PA) SO
11-Max Lu (Haverford School, PA)
12-Chase Kastner (Greens Farms Academy, CT)
13-Nathan Matthis (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) FR
14-Eli Chesla (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SR
15-Nate Manos (Athens Christian, GA)
16-Axel Ritchie (McCallie School, TN) SR
17-JD Vassar (Gilman, MD) JR
18-Desmond Brown (Mount de Sales, GA) SR
126-Pounds
1-Lukas Littleton-Mascaro (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
2-Jack Baron (Germantown Academy, PA) SR
3-Finnegan O’Brien (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
4-Jackson Heslin (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SR
5-Johnny Green (New York Military Academy, NY)
6-Isaac Novod (Belmont Hill, MA) JR
7-Alex Marchetti (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR
8-Peter Rincan (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR
9-Eli Gabrielson (Archbishop Spalding, MD) JR
10-Jayden Jackson (Loyola-Blakefield, MD) SR
11-Samuel Comes (Lakeway Christian Academy, TN) SR
12-Alex Choo (St. John’s, TX) SO
13-Chris Phillips (Baylor School, TN) JR
14-Brady Haskell (Phillips Andover, MA) SO
15-Bradley Ament (St. Christopher’s, VA) SO
16-Ethan Reilly (Lake Highland Prep, FL)
17-Christian Wirts (Gilman School, MD) SO
18-Damian Manna (McDonogh School, MD) FR
19-Aidan Hare (Father Ryan, TN) JR
20-Joseph Drewry (Christian Brothers, TN) JR
132-Pounds
1-Shamus Regan (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
2-Vince Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
3-Marcus Heck (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
4-Jaxon Lane (McCallie School, TN) SO
5-Jake Tamia (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) SR
6-Jaxsen Bailey (Greens Farms Academy, CT)
7-Drew Roggie (St. Christopher’s, VA) SR
8-Brendan Kelly (Malvern Prep, PA)
9-Shai Sabag (Germantown Academy, PA) JR
10-Maddox Preskitt (Bishop Lynch, TX) SR
11-AJ Stover (Peddie School, NJ) SO
12-Preston White (Ben Lippen, SC) SR
13-Josh White (Athens Christian, GA) JR
14-Garrett Clark (Kinkaid, TX) SR
15-Landon Herdic (New York Military Academy, NY) JR
16-Clayton Waltenbaugh (Hill School, PA)
17-Braedon Goes (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA)
18-Isaac Cicchetti (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SO
138-Pounds
1-Dale Corbin (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
2-Tyler Conroy (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
3-Yandel Morales (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
4-Ryan Rios (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
5-Jack Dragoumanos (Belmont Hill, MA) SR
6-Brighton Karvoski (Greens Farms Academy, CT)
7-Noah Rankin (St. Christopher’s, VA) SR
8-Malachi Puckett (Baylor School, TN) JR
9-Robert Douangmala (Mount Saint Charles Academy, RI) SO
10-Gavin Ulrich (Metrolina Christian Academy, NC) SR
11-Landon Lill (Peddie School, NJ) FR
12-Adam Seidman (Germantown Academy, PA)
13-Matt Mercado (New York Military Academy, NY)
14-Quentin Bailey (Archbishop Spalding, MD) JR
15-Luke Galipeau (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) JR
16-George Mamakos (Linsly School, WV) SO
17-Mason Comegys (McDonogh, MD) FR
18-Ben Scheiner (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) JR
144-Pounds
1-Tyler DeKraker (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
2-Matt O’Neill (Malvern Prep, PA) SO
3-Weston Borgers (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
4-Matthew Dailey (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
5-William Hamilton (McCallie School, TN) JR
6-Tyler Stephens (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) JR
7-Noah Meulen (Hill School, PA)
8-Joseph Mahoney (Greens Farms Academy, CT)
9-Gabe Burns (Athens Christian, GA)
10-Josh Hale (Loyola-Blakefield, MD) SR
11-Nate Foldes (Benedictine Prep, VA) JR
12-George Emendorfer (Baylor School, TN) SR
13-Nicholas Arado (Charlotte Country Day School, NC)
15-Wilson Jamison (Christian Brothers, TN) SR
16-Braden Lane (St. John’s, TX) JR
17-Beau Bacon (St. Mark’s, TX) SR
18-Lance Bordeleau (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA)
150-Pounds
1-Charlie DeSena (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
2-Michael Turi (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
3-Walker Turley (St. Christopher’s, VA) SR
4-Declan O’Byrne (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
5-Colby Houle (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR
6-Andrew McCarthy (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
7-Brooklyn Pickett (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) SO
8-Hunter Avalos (All Saints, TX) JR
9-Spear Gorelick (Charlotte Latin, NC) SR
10-Dylan Villers (McCallie School, TN) SO
11-Jacob Jones (Greens Farms Academy, CT)
12-Ben Koch (Blair Academy, NJ)
13-Elliott Crews (Benedictine Prep, VA) SO
14-Niko Colavecchio (Paul VI, VA) JR
15-Jack Signor (Episcopal Academy, PA) SR
16-Ashton Frison (Christian Brothers Academy, TN) SO
157-Pounds
1-Zeno Moore (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
2-Joseph Schinder (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
3-Jeremy McGrath (Greens Farms Academy, CT) JR
4-Brian Chamberlain (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
5-Zane Leitzel (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SR
6-Raymond Fitzgerald (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
7-Shea Morris (New York Military Academy, NY) JR
8-Myles Burroughs (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) JR
9-Cole Albert (Hill School, PA) SR
10-William Phillips (Baylor School, TN) SR
11-Ziko Majidov (Poly Prep, NY) SR
12-Justin Lim (Roxbury Latin, MA)
13-Joshua Stonebraker (Cary School, NC) JR
14-Connor Allison (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) JR
15-Dominic Manna (McDonogh, MD) JR
16-Ruger Pennington (Montgomery Bell, TN) 8th
165-Pounds
1-Titus Norman (Baylor School, TN) SR
2-Barry Norman (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
3-Blake Jacobson (Greens Farms Academy, CT)
4-Arment Waltenbaugh (Hill School, PA) SR
5-Lucas Boe (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
6-Nate Consigli (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR
7-Sammy Almedina (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
8-Stephen Smith (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
9-Jet Rank (St. Thomas, TX)
10-Cole Wilson (Paul VI, VA) SR
11-Xavier Stoops (Cornerstone Christian, TX)
12-Findley Smout (Christian Brothers Academy, TN) SR
13-Jackson Moffit (Athens Christian, GA)
14-Soshiant Ahanj-Elias (Bullis School, MD) SO
15-Liam Kilner (Heights School, MD) SR
16-Morgan Tannery (Kinkaid, TX) SR
17-Zaydan Morgan (McCallie School, TN) JR
175-Pounds
1-Noah Tucker (Bullis School, MD) JR
2-Nadav Nafshi (Lake Highland Prep, FL)
3-Chase Hetrick (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
4-Ryan Meier (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
5-Brodie Bedford (All Saints, TX) SR
6-Lucas Parietti (Wyoming Seminary, PA)
7-Jack Harty (Greens Farms Academy, CT) JR
8-Casey Liess (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) JR
9-Ryan Barone (Fishburne Military School, VA) SR
10-Arthur Konschak (Gilman School, MD) JR
11-Gunner Colbert (Paul VI, VA) SO
12-Jon Cross (McCallie School, TN) JR
190-Pounds
1-Salah Tsarni (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
2-Mason Chamberlain (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
3-Jackson Angelo (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
4-Tyler Neiva (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SR
5-Lucas Alvan (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA)
6-Bojan Sulc (Gonzaga, D.C.) SR
7-Braeden Simoneaux (New York Military Academy, NY) JR
8-Dylan Reel (Baylor School, TN) SR
9-William Childs (Athens Christian, GA)
10-George Tate (Good Counsel, MD) SR
11-Townsend Winans (Cape Henry Collegiate, VA) JR
12-Brody Belville (Brentwood Academy, TN) SR
13-Jackson Laws (Cannon School, NC) JR
14-Haden Myers (St. Paul’s, MD) SR
15-Jordan Crouch (Pope Saint John Paul II, TN) SR
16-Cooper Ledbetter (McCallie School, TN) SO
17-John Bramlett (Christian Brothers Academy, TN) SO
18-TC Wills (All Saints, TX) SR
215-Pounds
1-Max Konopka (Greens Farms Academy, CT)
2-Cash Colbert (Paul VI, VA) SR
3-Gabriel Smith (Hill School, PA)
4-Colton Bell (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SO
5-Bradley DiMiglio (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
6-TJ Kellas (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
7-Cooper Gentle (McCallie School, TN) SR
8-Ty Brown (Chattanooga Christian School, TN)
9-Rock Shurette (Baylor School, TN) SO
10-Evan Gavin (St. Mary’s Ryken, MD) SR
11-Nolan Addeo (Hammond School, SC)
12-Brock Shrable (Southland, GA) SR
285-Pounds
1-Cael Mielnik (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
2-Lukas Zalota (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
3-James Bechter (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA)
4-Ryder Smith (Chattanooga Christian School, TN) SR
5-Ryan Schneider (Greens Farms Academy, CT) JR
6-Anderson Palian (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
7-Isaiah Taylor (AIM Academy, PA) SR
8-Grant Silverfield (Lake Highland Prep, FL)
9-Preston Broadway (Metrolina Christian, NC)
10-Sean Boyd (Benedictine Prep, VA) JR
11-Cameron Black (DeMatha, MD) SR
12-Lance Clelland (St. Christopher’s, VA) JR
13-Italo Chavarria-Mendez (St. Thomas, TX) SR
14-Kayden Bennett (Suffield Academy, CT) SR
15-Tyler Rebick (Avon Old Farms, CT)
16-Cannon Voiles (McCallie School, TN) JR
17-Grant Goodman (Bethlehem Christian Academy, GA) JR
18-Deantowan Malone (Father Ryan, TN) SR