Top 30 National High School Wrestling Team Rankings (1/4/2024)
Here is the latest edition of the High School On SI Top 30 National High School Wrestling Team Rankings.
1. Wyoming Seminary, PA
Previous rank: 1
Missing Vince Bouzakis and Nathan Desmond at PowerAde where they finished sixth.
2. Faith Christian Academy, PA
Previous rank: 2
Idle
3. Bishop McCort, PA
Previous rank: 3
Won an exciting team race over Lake Highland Prep (FL) at the PowerAde Tournament.
4. Lake Highland Prep, FL
Previous rank: 4
PowerAde runners-up ahead of Delbarton (NJ), Malvern Prep (PA), St. Edward (OH), and Wyoming Seminary.
5. Delbarton, NJ
Previous rank: 6
Placed third as a team at PowerAde.
6. Malvern Prep, PA
Previous rank: 5
Malvern Prep was fourth at PowerAde to complete a run of top five finishes at the big three along with Ironman and Beast of the East.
7. St. John Bosco, CA
Previous rank: 8
Idle
8. Buchanan, CA
Previous rank: 9
The A-Team was off, but others participated in the Pat Lovell Holiday Classic.
9. St. Joe Regional, NJ
Previous rank:. 7
Placed 12th as a team at PowerAde. Their season is just beginning but we’ve moved St. Joe down a few more spots. When they get healthy, they will move up the ranks if they earn it, but right now, we can’t keep ranking them based on potential.
10. Poway, CA
Previous rank: 10
Idle
11. Gilroy, CA
Previous rank: 11
Beat Layton (UT) in a dual meet, 40-27.
12. Massillon Perry, OH
Previous rank: 12
Won the team title at the Brecksville Holiday Tournament, finishing ahead of Perrysburg (OH), Dundee (MII), and the hosts.
13. Stillwater, OK
Previous rank: 13
Idle
14. St. Edward, OH
Previous rank: 14
Placed fifth in the team chase at PowerAde.
15. Edmond North, OK
Previous rank: 15
Idle
16. Blair Academy, NJ
Previous rank: 16
Idle
17. Perrysburg, OH
Previous rank: 17
Finished second at the Brecksville Holiday Tournament in front of Brecksville and Dundee.
18. Brownsburg, IN
Previous rank: 18
Participated in the Marist Quad in Illinois where they went unscathed with a 47-17 win over the hosts, then downed Warren Township (IL), 55-14, and Lowell (MI), 40-33.
19. Southeast Polk, IA
Previous rank: 19
Idle
20. Sunnyside, AZ
Previous rank: 20
Idle
21. Brecksville, OH
Previous rank: 21
Placed third at their holiday tournament ahead of Dundee.
22. Bethlehem Catholic, PA
Previous rank: 22
Sent a few starters to the Tony Iasiello Christmas City Tournament but the majority of their main squad was idle.
23. Dundee, MI
Previous rank: 23
Took fourth at Brecksville.
24. Crown Point, IN
Previous rank: 24
Brought home top honors from the Al Smith Classic, outpointing fellow Indiana power Center Grove.
25. Clovis, CA
Previous rank: 25
Their B-Team won the Pat Lovell Holiday Classic.
26. St. Michael Albertville, MN
Previous rank: 26
Idle
27. Layton, UT
Previous rank: 27
Won a dual meet with IC Catholic (IL), 41-34.
28. Bergen Catholic, NJ
Previous rank: 28
Ended the PowerAde Tournament in seventh place.
29. Green Farms Academy, CT
Previous rank: 30
Won the crown at the Sam Cali Tournament with St. Peter’s Prep (NJ) in the field.
30. St. Peter’s Prep, NJ
Previous rank: 29
Came in third at Sam Cali but did not have their full team in action.