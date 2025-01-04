High School

Top 30 National High School Wrestling Team Rankings (1/4/2024)

Outside of some minor shuffling, the High School On SI National High School Wrestling Team Rankings show little change heading into the New Year

Billy Buckheit

Delbarton (New Jersey) turned in a strong performance at PowerAde and moved up one spot this week, to No. 5, in the Top 30 High School On SI National High School Wrestling Team Rankings.
Delbarton Wrestling Instagram/af.visualsss

Here is the latest edition of the High School On SI Top 30 National High School Wrestling Team Rankings.

1. Wyoming Seminary, PA

Previous rank: 1

Missing Vince Bouzakis and Nathan Desmond at PowerAde where they finished sixth.

2. Faith Christian Academy, PA

Previous rank: 2

Idle

3. Bishop McCort, PA

Previous rank: 3

Won an exciting team race over Lake Highland Prep (FL) at the PowerAde Tournament.

4. Lake Highland Prep, FL

Previous rank: 4

PowerAde runners-up ahead of Delbarton (NJ), Malvern Prep (PA), St. Edward (OH), and Wyoming Seminary.

5. Delbarton, NJ

Previous rank: 6

Placed third as a team at PowerAde.

6. Malvern Prep, PA

Previous rank: 5

Malvern Prep was fourth at PowerAde to complete a run of top five finishes at the big three along with Ironman and Beast of the East.

7. St. John Bosco, CA

Previous rank: 8

Idle

8. Buchanan, CA

Previous rank: 9

The A-Team was off, but others participated in the Pat Lovell Holiday Classic.

9. St. Joe Regional, NJ

Previous rank:. 7

Placed 12th as a team at PowerAde. Their season is just beginning but we’ve moved St. Joe down a few more spots. When they get healthy, they will move up the ranks if they earn it, but right now, we can’t keep ranking them based on potential.

10. Poway, CA

Previous rank: 10

Idle

11. Gilroy, CA

Previous rank: 11

Beat Layton (UT) in a dual meet, 40-27.

12. Massillon Perry, OH

Previous rank: 12

Won the team title at the Brecksville Holiday Tournament, finishing ahead of Perrysburg (OH), Dundee (MII), and the hosts.

13. Stillwater, OK

Previous rank: 13

Idle

14. St. Edward, OH

Previous rank: 14

Placed fifth in the team chase at PowerAde.

15. Edmond North, OK

Previous rank: 15

Idle

16. Blair Academy, NJ

Previous rank: 16

Idle

17. Perrysburg, OH

Previous rank: 17

Finished second at the Brecksville Holiday Tournament in front of Brecksville and Dundee.

18. Brownsburg, IN

Previous rank: 18

Participated in the Marist Quad in Illinois where they went unscathed with a 47-17 win over the hosts, then downed Warren Township (IL), 55-14, and Lowell (MI), 40-33.

19. Southeast Polk, IA

Previous rank: 19

Idle

20. Sunnyside, AZ

Previous rank: 20

Idle

21. Brecksville, OH

Previous rank: 21

Placed third at their holiday tournament ahead of Dundee.

22. Bethlehem Catholic, PA

Previous rank: 22

Sent a few starters to the Tony Iasiello Christmas City Tournament but the majority of their main squad was idle.

23. Dundee, MI

Previous rank: 23

Took fourth at Brecksville.

24. Crown Point, IN

Previous rank: 24

Brought home top honors from the Al Smith Classic, outpointing fellow Indiana power Center Grove.

25. Clovis, CA

Previous rank: 25

Their B-Team won the Pat Lovell Holiday Classic.

26. St. Michael Albertville, MN

Previous rank: 26

Idle

27. Layton, UT

Previous rank: 27

Won a dual meet with IC Catholic (IL), 41-34.

28. Bergen Catholic, NJ

Previous rank: 28

Ended the PowerAde Tournament in seventh place.

29. Green Farms Academy, CT

Previous rank: 30

Won the crown at the Sam Cali Tournament with St. Peter’s Prep (NJ) in the field.

30. St. Peter’s Prep, NJ

Previous rank: 29

Came in third at Sam Cali but did not have their full team in action.

Billy Buckheit
BILLY BUCKHEIT

Billy Buckheit is a long-time high school wrestling expert and journalist who has been doing the individual national high school wrestling rankings for SBLive Sports since 2022. He also provides coverage a major high school wrestling tournaments throughout the year. Billy previously served as the senior wrestling writer for Varsity Sports Network and the Baltimore Banner. He has also served on the seeding committees for many prestigious regional and national tournaments. In addition, he is the editor of Billy B's Wrestling World, a popular Facebook page dedicated to high school wrestling, and is an editorial contributor for the Maryland State Wrestling Association (MSWA).

