Top 30 National High School Wrestling Team Rankings (12/18/2024)

Wyoming Seminary tops Faith Christian in a dual meet to return to No. 1; Notre Dame-Green Pond (PA) enters the rankings after a win over No. 9 Malvern Prep

Billy Buckheit

Notre Dame-Green Pond's Connor Smalley works from the top in a match against Wilson on Dec. 17. The Warriors entered this week's Top 30 at No. 27.
Notre Dame-Green Pond's Connor Smalley works from the top in a match against Wilson on Dec. 17. The Warriors entered this week's Top 30 at No. 27. / ND Crusaders Instagram

As expected Wyoming Seminary (Pennsylvania) has returned to the top of the High School On SI National High School Wrestling Team Rankings after their dual meet victory over previous No. 1 Faith Christian Academy, which was fallen back to No. 2 this week.

No other major moves took place this week, but Notre Dame-Green Pond (PA) did crack our national rankings, at No. 27, after a victory over No. 9 Malvern Prep, which was competing without its top lineup.

Here is how these teams stack up this week.

1. Wyoming Seminary, PA

Previous rank: 4

Def. Faith Christian Academy in a dual meet 32-24

2. Faith Christian Academy, PA

Previous rank: 1

Lost to Wyoming Seminary in a dual meet 32-24

3. St. Joe Regional, NJ

Previous rank: 3

Not in action last week.

4. Bishop McCort, PA

Previous rank: 2

Claimed dual meet wins over Central Cambia, PA, 64-6, and Pine Richland, 73-0. The Wyoming Seminary shuffle pushed them down one spot.

5. Lake Highland Prep, FL

Previous rank: 5

Not in action last week.

6. Delbarton, NJ

Previous rank: 6

Won the Caldwell Tournament in New Jersey.

7. St. John Bosco, CA

Previous rank: 7

Not in action last week.

8. Gilroy, CA

Previous rank: 8

Won the Webber Lawson Tournament in California finishing ahead of No. 25 Clovis, CA.

9. Malvern Prep, PA

Previous rank: 9

Lost a dual meet to Notre Dame-Green Pond (PA) at the Franny Lutz Holiday Duals. They did not put their “A” Team on the mat, so their ranking is unaffected.

10. Stillwater, OK

Previous rank: 10

Won two dual meets versus Oklahoma powers Broken Arrow, 43-25, and Bixby, 51-21.

11. St. Edward, OH

Previous rank: 11

Hosted a Quad Meet with a notable win over Connellsville (PA), 43-20.

12. Buchanan, CA

Previous rank: 12

Placed first at the WrestlingMart Mann Classic in California.

13. Poway, CA

 Previous rank: 13

Not in action last week.

14. Edmond North, OK

Previous rank: 14

Landed in sixth place at the Mid America Nationals in Oklahoma, but did not put their main lineup in the tournament.

15. Blair Academy, NJ

Previous rank: 15

Competed at the Robin Leff Tournament in New Jersey, which appears to have not kept team scores.

16. Perrysburg, OH

Previous rank: 16

Competed in the Roughneck Duals where they defeated fellow Ohio powerhouse Brecksville 37-20 in the finals.

17. Brownsburg, IN

Previous rank: 17

Won a dual meet versus Avon (IN) 41-16.

18. Southeast Polk, IA

Previous rank: 18

Slated to be at the Red Owens Tournament but we did not see results on posted.

19. Sunnyside, AZ

Previous rank: 19

Not in action last week.

20. Bethlehem Catholic, PA

Previous rank: 20

Beat No. 28 Northampton (PA) in a dual meet, 42-20.

21. Skutt Catholic, NE

Previous rank: 21

Competed at the Chieftain Duals in Nebraska where they went 2-0 with a close win over Norfolk (NE), 43-33.

22. Massillon Perry, OH

Previous rank: 22

Not in action last week.

23. Crown Point, IN

Previous rank 23

Main team was not in action last week.

24. St. Peter’s Prep, NJ

Previous rank: 24

Won the Raymond Oliver Tournament in Maryland.

25. Clovis, CA

Previous rank: 25

Placed second at Webber Lawson behind No. 8 Gilroy.

26. Bettendorf, IA

Previous rank: 26

Captured the crown at the Frank Baltzley Tournament in Iowa.

27. Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA

Previous rank: Not ranked

Beat No. 9 Malvern Prep, 30-28, at the Franny Lutz Holiday Duals.

28. Northampton, PA

Previous rank:. 27

Lost to No. 20 Bethlehem Catholic (PA), 42-20, in a dual meet.

29. Detroit Catholic Central, MI

Previous rank: 28

Placed first at the Oakland County Championship Tournament.

30. St. Michael Albertville, MN

Previous rank: 29

Won the team title at the Eau Claire North Husky Invite in Wisconsin.

