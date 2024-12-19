Top 30 National High School Wrestling Team Rankings (12/18/2024)
As expected Wyoming Seminary (Pennsylvania) has returned to the top of the High School On SI National High School Wrestling Team Rankings after their dual meet victory over previous No. 1 Faith Christian Academy, which was fallen back to No. 2 this week.
No other major moves took place this week, but Notre Dame-Green Pond (PA) did crack our national rankings, at No. 27, after a victory over No. 9 Malvern Prep, which was competing without its top lineup.
Here is how these teams stack up this week.
1. Wyoming Seminary, PA
Previous rank: 4
Def. Faith Christian Academy in a dual meet 32-24
2. Faith Christian Academy, PA
Previous rank: 1
Lost to Wyoming Seminary in a dual meet 32-24
3. St. Joe Regional, NJ
Previous rank: 3
Not in action last week.
4. Bishop McCort, PA
Previous rank: 2
Claimed dual meet wins over Central Cambia, PA, 64-6, and Pine Richland, 73-0. The Wyoming Seminary shuffle pushed them down one spot.
5. Lake Highland Prep, FL
Previous rank: 5
Not in action last week.
6. Delbarton, NJ
Previous rank: 6
Won the Caldwell Tournament in New Jersey.
7. St. John Bosco, CA
Previous rank: 7
Not in action last week.
8. Gilroy, CA
Previous rank: 8
Won the Webber Lawson Tournament in California finishing ahead of No. 25 Clovis, CA.
9. Malvern Prep, PA
Previous rank: 9
Lost a dual meet to Notre Dame-Green Pond (PA) at the Franny Lutz Holiday Duals. They did not put their “A” Team on the mat, so their ranking is unaffected.
10. Stillwater, OK
Previous rank: 10
Won two dual meets versus Oklahoma powers Broken Arrow, 43-25, and Bixby, 51-21.
11. St. Edward, OH
Previous rank: 11
Hosted a Quad Meet with a notable win over Connellsville (PA), 43-20.
12. Buchanan, CA
Previous rank: 12
Placed first at the WrestlingMart Mann Classic in California.
13. Poway, CA
Previous rank: 13
Not in action last week.
14. Edmond North, OK
Previous rank: 14
Landed in sixth place at the Mid America Nationals in Oklahoma, but did not put their main lineup in the tournament.
15. Blair Academy, NJ
Previous rank: 15
Competed at the Robin Leff Tournament in New Jersey, which appears to have not kept team scores.
16. Perrysburg, OH
Previous rank: 16
Competed in the Roughneck Duals where they defeated fellow Ohio powerhouse Brecksville 37-20 in the finals.
17. Brownsburg, IN
Previous rank: 17
Won a dual meet versus Avon (IN) 41-16.
18. Southeast Polk, IA
Previous rank: 18
Slated to be at the Red Owens Tournament but we did not see results on posted.
19. Sunnyside, AZ
Previous rank: 19
Not in action last week.
20. Bethlehem Catholic, PA
Previous rank: 20
Beat No. 28 Northampton (PA) in a dual meet, 42-20.
21. Skutt Catholic, NE
Previous rank: 21
Competed at the Chieftain Duals in Nebraska where they went 2-0 with a close win over Norfolk (NE), 43-33.
22. Massillon Perry, OH
Previous rank: 22
Not in action last week.
23. Crown Point, IN
Previous rank 23
Main team was not in action last week.
24. St. Peter’s Prep, NJ
Previous rank: 24
Won the Raymond Oliver Tournament in Maryland.
25. Clovis, CA
Previous rank: 25
Placed second at Webber Lawson behind No. 8 Gilroy.
26. Bettendorf, IA
Previous rank: 26
Captured the crown at the Frank Baltzley Tournament in Iowa.
27. Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA
Previous rank: Not ranked
Beat No. 9 Malvern Prep, 30-28, at the Franny Lutz Holiday Duals.
28. Northampton, PA
Previous rank:. 27
Lost to No. 20 Bethlehem Catholic (PA), 42-20, in a dual meet.
29. Detroit Catholic Central, MI
Previous rank: 28
Placed first at the Oakland County Championship Tournament.
30. St. Michael Albertville, MN
Previous rank: 29
Won the team title at the Eau Claire North Husky Invite in Wisconsin.