2025-26 Top 40 National High School Wrestling Rankings - Jan. 15, 2026
Well, Doc Buchanan gave us a new number one.
Doc Buchanan Delivers a New No. 1; Blair Holds the Edge in a National Rivalry
Buchanan, the previous number two squad, outpointed number one at the time Faith Christian Academy of Pennsylvania by 49 to claim the glory and the top spot in the nation. Blair once again held off Lake Highland Prep out of Florida in their dual meet. Marking three out of four encounters where the New Jersey power came out ahead of the Highlanders.
California’s St. John Bosco finished ahead of Jersey’s Delbarton at Doc B and moves ahead of them on our list as well. Poway of California tied Delbarton for fourth at Doc B, which moved them up a few spots into the top ten.
Malvern Prep Claims East Coast Catholic Crown
Pennsylvania’s Malvern Prep came out ahead of Christian Brothers Academy of New Jersey for the East Coast Catholic Classic Championship.
Indiana’s 4A Hierarchy Settled in Dual Finals
The Indiana hierarchy was established in the 4A Class with Crown Point’s defeat of Brownsburg in the state dual finals, 34-32. Crown Point was fourth behind Brownsburg at the Carnahan Memorial, but the dual meet provided a different outcome.
All Eyes on Escape the Rock’s Loaded Field
The big event this weekend is the Escape the Rock Tournament hosted by Pennsylvania’s Council Rock South High School on Saturday and Sunday (Jan 17th and 18th). This is the last of the “Big” or so called “Super Tournaments” with ten of our top 40 teams in the field.
We will get No. 3 Blair Academy vs No. 4 Lake Highland Prep V, also in attendance are No. 7 Malvern Prep, No. 9 Christian Brothers Academy, Pennsylvania’s No. 10 Wyoming Seminary, No. 17 Bishop McDevitt (PA), No. 20 St. Joseph Regional (NJ), No. 24 Notre Dame-Green Pond (PA), No. 35 Grassfield (VA), and No. 40 Bergen Catholic out of New Jersey.
Top 40 National Team Rankings
1-Buchanan, CA
Previous No. 2
Attended the Doc Buchanan Tournament, which is in their backyard and captured the team title over previous No. 1, Faith Christian Academy.
2-Faith Christian Academy, PA
Previous No. 1
Finished second in the Doc B team race to Buchanan. FCA was ahead of St. John Bosco, Delbarton, Poway, and others.
3-Blair Academy, NJ
Previous No. 3
Hosted Lake Highland Prep and St. Edward and handing losses to both, LHP 30-28, and St. Edward, 50-16.
4-Lake Highland Prep, FL
Previous No. 4
Fell to Blair Academy, 30-28, and defeated St. Edward, 44-24.
5-St. John Bosco, CA
Previous No. 7
Finished third in the team standings at Doc B, in front of Delbarton and Poway.
6-Delbarton, NJ
Previous No. 5
Tied Poway for fourth at Doc B.
7-Malvern Prep, PA
Previous No. 6
Won the team a crown at Virginia’s East Coast Catholic Classic over Christian Brothers Academy.
8-Poway, CA
Previous No. 11
Tied with Delbarton for fourth at Doc B.
9-Christian Brothers Academy, NJ
Previous No. 8
Finished second to Malvern Prep at the East Coast Catholic Classic.
10-Wyoming Seminary, PA
Previous No. 9
Beat Notre Dame-Green Pond in a dual meet, 57-10.
11-Bishop McCort, PA
Previous No. 10
Won the team title at the Mid-Winter Mayhem in Pennsylvania.
12-Clovis, CA
Previous No. 12
Landed in sixth place at Doc B.
13-Edmond North, OK
Previous No. 14
Were seventh at Doc B.
14-Stillwater, OK
Previous No. 13
Finished Doc B in 11th place but only took five wrestlers.
15-Perrysburg, OH
Previous No. 15
Hosted and won the Perrysburg Invitational.
16-Massillon Perry, OH
Previous No. 16
Beat Massillon Jackson, 59-6, in a dual.
17-Bishop McDevitt, PA
Previous No. 17
Handed a loss to Milton Hershey in a dual (score not available).
18-St. Edward, OH
Previous No. 18
Took losses to Blair Academy and Lake Highland Prep on a trip to New Jersey.
19-St. Peter’s Prep, NJ
Previous No. 21
Placed eighth as a team at Doc B, ahead of Clovis North and Clovis.
20-St. Joseph Regional, NJ
Previous No. 22
Won a dual meet versus Don Bosco Prep, 42-29.
21-Clovis North, CA
Previous No. 19
Finished ninth at Doc B.
22-Gilroy, CA
Previous No. 20
Ended Doc B in 10th place.
23-Greens Farms Academy, CT
Previous No. 23
Attended the Bissell Invitational in Pennsylvania, a mostly National Prep Tournament team affair, and finished fourth. The Dragons did not take all of their regulars.
24-Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA
Previous No. 24
Fell 57-10 to Wyoming Seminary in a dual meet.
25-Brecksville, OH
Previous No. 29
Idle.
26-Marmion Academy, IL
Previous No. 30
Captured the team crown at Iowa’s Jack Mendenhall Invitational.
27-Dundee, MI
Previous No. 31
Finished first in the team race at the New Lothrop Hall of Fame Tournament.
28-Crown Point, IN
Previous No. 32
Captured the 4A State Dual Championship with a 34-32 win in the finals over Brownsburg and a 43-22 victory against Center Grove in the semifinals.
29-Brownsburg, IN
Previous No. 27
Were second to Crown Point at the 4A State Dual Tournament.
30-Dublin Coffman, OH
Previous No. 28
Won a dual meet with Olentangy Liberty (score not available).
31-Broken Arrow, OK
Previous No. 25
Were second to Mustang, OK at the Geary Invitational, while missing a few starters.
32-Allen, TX
Previous No. 26
Placed first at the Crushing Tiger Invitational in Oklahoma.
33-St. Michael-Albertville, MN
Previous No. 33
Captured the team trophy at the Gerry Bakke Memorial.
34-Center Grove, IN
Previous No. 35
Came in third at the 4A State Duals after a semifinal loss to Crown Point.
35-Grassfield, VA
Previous No. 36
Won the American Towne Bank Division at the Virginia Duals over Nazareth in the finals, 43-26.
36-Nazareth, PA
Previous No. 39
Were second at the Virginia Duals after a loss to Grassfield.
37-Bergen Catholic, NJ
Previous No. 40
Finished 12th at Doc B.
38-Esperanza, CA
Previous No. 34
Place 15th as a team at Doc B.
39-Pomona, CO
Previous No. 37
Placed 23rd at Doc B but only brought four guys.
40-Bethlehem Catholic, PA
Previous No. 38
Defeated East Stroudsburg Area South, 57-14.