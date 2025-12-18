2025-26 Boys High School Wrestling National Rankings - Dec. 17, 2025
You will notice as you peruse the updated team rankings that the final Ironman Team Standings are not just followed blindly. They are a consideration, a very big one, but some squads only brought a handful of guys, while others had their full rosters.
Why Depth Matters Less at “Big Dog” Tournaments
There is also the “Big” Tournament aspect of it where the teams with the most stars do the best at these types of events. Depth is irrelevant when it comes to tangling with the Big Dogs.
Lake Highland Prep’s Missing Star Alters the Final Standings
Three of the top four teams at Ironman were missing a ranked wrestler from their lineup. Arguably, the hardest hit of those was Lake Highland Prep of Florida as the absence of Charlie DeSena, a top five wrestler at 150 pounds, certainly played a role in their fourth-place finish.
Blair and Delbarton Benefit from Key Lineup Absences
New Jersey’s Blair Academy finished nine points ahead of the Highlanders, a gap DeSena would have surely closed. Another Jersey team, Delbarton finished two ahead of Lake Highland. While Delbarton was missing No. 26 Ryan DeGeorge at 145 pounds, DeSena’s presence with or without DeGeorge would have likely propelled them above the Green Wave.
Faith Christian Academy Holds No. 1 Despite Missing a Top-Five Wrestler
Surprisingly, Pennsylvania’s Faith Christian Academy held onto their number one ranking despite being without No. 5 Fred Bachmann at 132 pounds. The Lions margin of 12 points over Blair would have been larger if Bachmann stepped on the mat.
Major Shakeup: Clovis North Surges After Statement Win Over Gilroy
The biggest non-Ironman related change to the rankings was No. 27 Clovis North downing No. 21 Gilroy, 40-25, in a California Dual Meet. These were their rankings heading into the dual. Clovis North has now moved ahead of Gilroy on the list.
2025-26 Boys High School Wrestling National Rankings - Dec. 17, 2025
1-Faith Christian Academy, PA
Previous No. 1
Captured the Ironman Tournament title over Blair Academy, Delbarton, Lake Highland Prep and more.
2-Lake Highland Prep, FL
Previous No. 3
Placed fourth in the Ironman team race, but if Charlie DeSena was in the lineup, they would have finished higher.
3-Buchanan, CA
Previous No. 4
A team with a few starters and the rest backups won the team race at the James Riddle Memorial Tournament.
4-Blair Academy, NJ
Previous No. 7
Finished second at Ironman.
5-Delbarton, NJ
Previous No. 8
Placed third in the team chase at Ironman.
6-St. John Bosco, CA
Previous No. 5
Idle.
7-Malvern Prep, PA
Previous No. 6
Landed in fifth of the Ironman Team Standing.
8-Bishop McCort, PA
Previous No. 2
The new look Crushers took the mat and, while still a top team, do not seem to have the guns to hang at the very top after some losses from the lineup due to injury and early graduation. McCort was sixth in the Ironman standings.
9-Wyoming Seminary, PA
Previous No. 10
Showed their close dual meet with Faith Christian was no fluke with a seventh-place finish at Ironman.
10-Christian Brothers Academy, NJ
Previous No. 9
Were the eighth-place team at Ironman.
11-Poway, CA
Previous No. 13
Idle.
12-Clovis, CA
Previous No. 18
Main team was idle. Some backups were third at the Webber Lawson Tournament.
13-Edmond North, OK
Previous No. 20
Finished tenth at Ironman.
13-Stillwater, OK
Previous No. 30
Were 12th at Ironman.
14-Massillon Perry, OH
Previous No. 16
Landed in 13th in the Ironman Standings.
15-St. Edward, OH
Previous No. 26
Placed 14th at Ironman.
16-Perrysburg, OH
Previous No. 31
Came in ninth at Ironman.
16-Crown Point, IN
Previous No. 15
Finished 16th at Ironman.
17-Clovis North, CA
Previous No. 28
Beat Gilroy 40-25 in a dual meet.
18-Gilroy, CA
Previous No. 21
Lost to Clovis North, 40-25, in a dual, then won the team crown at Webber Lawson.
19-Broken Arrow, OK
Previous Not Ranked
Were just 34th at Ironman, but beat Allen, TX at Gardner Edgerton, which was a better measure of comparison for the two teams.
20-Allen, TX
Previous No. 29
Placed 20th as a team at Ironman.
21-Brownsburg, IN
Previous No. 11
Finished behind Allen in the Ironman Team Standings.
22-Dublin Coffman, OH
Previous No. 14
Were 23rd at Ironman.
23-Marmion Academy, IL
Previous No. 12
Landed in 24th at Ironman.
24-Bishop McDevitt, PA
Previous No. 17
Won the PennStro Leasing Kickoff.
25-Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA
Previous No. 38
17th at Ironman.
26-St. Joseph Regional, NJ
Previous No. 19
Won a dual meet versus Tenafly, 68-12.
27-St. Peter’s Prep, NJ
Previous No. 24
Beat North Bergen 62-18 in a dual.
28-St. Michael-Albertville, MN
Previous No. 33
Competed at Southeast Polk’s Red Owens Holiday Duals and went 4-0 with a 39-30 win over the hosts and a 51-26 victory against Nebraska’s Creighton Prep.
29-Brecksville, OH
Previous Not Ranked
Made a splash at Ironman with a 15th place finish.
30-Pomona, CO
Previous No. 27
Finished 25th at Ironman.
31-Layton, UT
Previous No. 23
Were 26th in the Ironman Standings.
32-Center Grove, IN
Previous No. 25
They only took four guys to Ironman.
33-Detroit Catholic Central, MI
Previous No. 32
Defeated Davison in a dual meet, 47-17.
34-Southeast Polk, IA
Previous No. 34
Were 3-1 at their Red Owens Duals, losing to St. Michael-Albertville and beating Creighton Prep, 48-28.
35-Dundee, MI
Previous No. 35
Captured the team crown at the Monroe County Sheriffs Invittional.
36-Greens Farms Academy, CT
Previous Not Ranked
Finished Ironman in the 18th position.
37-Bergen Catholic, NJ
Previous No. 36
Placed first at the Caldwell Tournament.
38-SLAM! Academy, NV
Previous No. 37
Only took four to Ironman.
40-Shakopee, MN
Previous No. 40
Placed first at the Andover Invite.