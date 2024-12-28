Top 30 National High School Wrestling Team Rankings (12/28/2024)
Here is the latest edition of the High School On SI Top 30 National High School Wrestling Team Rankings.
1. Wyoming Seminary, PA
Previous rank: 1
Sent some starters to the Beast of the East but most of the “A” team was idle
2. Faith Christian Academy, PA
Previous rank: 2
Captured the Beast of the East Team Title finishing ahead of Lake Highland Prep (FL), Malvern Prep (PA), Blair Academy (NJ), Brecksville (OH), and St. Joseph Regional (NJ)
3. Bishop McCort, PA
Previous rank: 4
Captured the crown at the National Hall of Fame Duals Classic with wins over Delbarton, NJ (37-28), Edmond North, OK (46-17) and Massillon Perry, OH (36-24)
4. Lake Highland Prep, FL
Previous rank: 5
The Highlanders were the second-place squad at the Beast of the East finishing in front of Malvern Prep, Blair, Brecksville, and St. Joseph Regional
5. Malvern Prep, PA
Previous rank: 9
Placed third in the team race at the Beast of the East ahead of Blair, Brecksville, and St. Joseph Regional
6. Delbarton, NJ
Previous rank: 6
Earned runner-up status at the Hall of Fame Duals with wins over Stillwater, OK and Sunnyside, AZ
7. St. Joe Regional, NJ
Previous rank: 3
Finished sixth as a team at the Beast of the East. At the moment, a few starters are missing from their optimal lineup, so they are still partly being judged on their potential
8. St. John Bosco, CA
Previous rank: 7
Won the team title at the Reno Tournament of Champions by finishing ahead of Poway (CA), Layton (UT), and Gilroy (CA)
9. Buchanan, CA
Previous rank: 12
Hosted the Zinkin Classic and won the team crown, outpointing Clovis (CA)
10. Poway, CA
Previous rank: 13
Placed second behind St. John Bosco at the Reno Tournament of Champions outpointing Layton (UT) and Gilroy (CA)
11. Gilroy, CA
Previous rank: 8
Placed fourth as a team at the Reno TOC
12. Massillon Perry, OH
Previous rank: 22
Came in third at the Hall of Fame Duals with wins over Stillwater, OK (33-26) and Edmond North, OK (30-29)
13. Stillwater, OK
Previous rank: 10
Finished fourth at the Hall of Fame Duals with a win over Sunnyside, AZ
14. St. Edward, OH
Previous rank: 11
Competed in the Vermilion Duals
15. Edmond North, OK
Previous rank: 14
Attended the Hall of Fame Duals and landed in the fifth spot with wins over Sunnyside, AZ and Ponaganset, RI
16. Blair Academy, NJ
Previous rank: 15
Placed fourth as a team at the Beast of the East ahead of Brecksville (OH), St. Joseph Regional (NJ), and Bethlehem Catholic (PA)
17. Perrysburg, OH
Previous rank: 16
Won a dual meet with Maumee High School, OH (61-15)
18. Brownsburg, IN
Previous rank: 17
Came out ahead in the team race at the Carnahan Memorial ahead of Dundee (MI) and Crown Point (IN)
19. Southeast Polk, IA
Previous rank: 18
Went undefeated at the Waterloo Duals to win the crown with wins over Iowa powers Don Bosco (55-24) ad Waverly-Shell Rock (61-14)
20. Sunnyside, AZ
Previous rank: 19
Finished sixth at the Hall of Fame Duals with a win over Green Farms Academy (CT), 34-29
21. Brecksville, OH
Previous rank: Not ranked
Finished fifth in the team race at the Beast of the East ahead of St. Joseph Regional, Bethlehem Catholic (PA), and Bergen Catholic (NJ)
22. Bethlehem Catholic, PA
Previous rank: 20
Ended the Beast of the East in seventh place, ahead of Bergen Catholic and St. Peter’s Prep (NJ)
23. Dundee, MI
Previous rank: Not ranked
Finished second at the Carnahan Memorial in front of Crown Point (IN), Cleveland (TN), Detroit Catholic Central (MI), and Lowell (MI)
24. Crown Point, IN
Previous rank: 23
Hosted the Carnahan Memorial in which they placed third behind Brownsburg and Dundee but ahead of Cleveland, Detroit Catholic Central, and Lowell
25. Clovis, CA
Previous rank: 25
Placed second at the Zinkin Classic
26. St. Michael Albertville, MN
Previous rank: 30
Captured the team title at the Minnesota Christmas Tournament
27. Layton, UT
Previous rank: Not ranked
Finished second in the team race at Reno TOC to St. John Bosco, but placed ahead of Gilroy
28. Bergen Catholic, NJ
Previous rank: Not ranked
Placed eighth at the Beast of the East in front of St. Peter’s Prep (NJ)
29. St. Peter’s Prep, NJ
Previous rank: 24
Finished tenth at the Beast of the East
30. Green Farms Academy, CT
Previous rank: Not ranked
Finished seventh at the Hall of Fame Duals with a win over Ponaganset, RI