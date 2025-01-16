Top 35 National High School Wrestling Team Rankings (1/16/2024)
Although little changed this week among the top teams in our weekly National High School Wrestling Team Rankings, six new teams are now nationally ranked, including the final five, as we have expanded from 30 to 35 teams.
1. Faith Christian Academy, PA
Previous rank: 1
Defeated Council Rock North (PA) 53-20 in a dual and won the Great Valley Duals.
2. Bishop McCort, PA
Previous rank: 2
Won the team title at the Mid-Winter Mayhem.
3. Wyoming Seminary, PA
Previous rank: 3
Sent partial teams to the Bissell Tournament in Pennsylvania and another to the Eastern States Classic in New York.
4. Lake Highland Prep, FL
Previous rank: 4
Hosted a tri-meet with Blair Academy (NJ) and St. Edward (OH). The Highlanders beat both foes, Blair (38-25) and St. Edward (45-17).
5. Delbarton, NJ
Previous rank: 5
Sent a partial team to the East Coast Catholic Classic.
6. Malvern Prep, PA
Previous rank: 6
Captured the team crown at the East Coast Catholic Classic.
7. Buchanan, CA
Previous rank: 7
Idle.
8. St. John Bosco, CA
Previous rank: 8
Idle.
9. Massillon Perry, OH
Previous rank: 9
Idle.
10. Clovis, CA
Previous rank: 10
Idle.
11. Poway, CA
Previous rank:11
“A” Team was idle.
12. Gilroy, CA
Previous rank: 12
“A” Team was idle.
13. Stillwater, OK
Previous rank: 13
Idle.
14. Blair Academy, NJ
Previous rank: 16
Traveled to Lake Highland Prep where they beat St. Edward (OH), 38-18, and lost to LHP, 38-25.
15. St. Edward, OH
Previous rank: 14
Lost both matches of a tri-meet at Lake Highland Prep, falling to the hosts, 45-17, and Blair Academy, 38-18.
16. Edmond North, OK
Previous rank: 15
Claimed the first-place trophy at the Geary Invitational by a slim margin over fellow Oklahoma power, Broken Arrow, 151.5-148.
17. St. Joe Regional, NJ
Previous rank: 17
Showed some life and reversed the outcome of the Catholic School Duals where they lost to Bergen Catholic, 48-30, by winning this one, 34-33, on a tiebreaker.
18. Perrysburg, OH
Previous rank: 18
Hosted and won the Perrysburg Invitational.
19. Brownsburg, IN
Previous rank: 19
Won the IHSWCA 4A State Dual Meet Championship with a 50-16 win over Center Grove in the finals.
20. Southeast Polk, IA
Previous rank: 20
Idle.
21. Sunnyside, AZ
Previous rankL 21
Idle.
22. Brecksville, OH
Previous rank: 22
Came in first at the Suburban League Tournament.
23. Bethlehem Catholic, PA
Previous rank: 23
Won a dual meet versus Freedom (PA) 41-24.
24. Dundee, MI
Previous rank: 24
Attended the Detroit Catholic Central Super Duals, but did not meet the home team. The two Michigan squads only wrestled the two Ohio teams on the slate. Dundee downed Olentangy Liberty, 70-6, and Bishop Watterson, 62-15.
25. St. Michael Albertville, MN
Previous rank: 26
Won a dual meet versus Watertown-Mayer, 30-21, and placed third at the Gerry Bakke Tournament, but did not take all their starters.
26. Center Grove, IN
Previous rank: Not ranked
Finished second at the Indiana 4A State Duals, losing in the finals to Brownsburg, 50-16, but beating Crown Point, 41-20, to reach the final.
27. Crown Point, IN
Previous rank: 24
Placed third at the 4A State Dual Tournament in Indiana by beating Evansville Mater Dei, 42-14. They lost to Center Grove in the semifinals, 41-20.
28. St. Peter’s Prep, NJ
Previous rank: 28
Defeated Green Farms Academy (CT), 38-30, and Germantown Academy (PA), 49-13, in a tri-meet.
29. Bergen Catholic, NJ
Previous rank: 29
Lost to St. Joseph’s Regional (NJ), 34-33.
30. Bishop McDevitt, PA
Previous rank: Not ranked
Won dual meets over Wilson West Lawn, 46-19, and previously undefeated Montoursville, 45-15.
31. Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA
Previous rank: Not ranked
Idle.
32. Green Farms Academy, CT
Previous rank: 27
Lost to St. Peter’s Prep, 38-30, and beat Germantown Academy, 53-11.
33. SLAM! Academy, NV
Previous rank: 30
Brought home the Championship from the Rockwell Rumble finishing ahead of Layton (UT). Also beat Layton, 40-19, in a dual meet prior to the Rumble.
34. Detroit Catholic Central, MI
Previous rank: Not ranked
Won duals versus Olentangy Liberty, 68-11, and Bishop Watterson, 53-14, at their Super Duals.
35. Layton, UT
Previous rank: Not ranked
Lost a dual meet to SLAM! Academy 40-19 and finished second at the Rockwell Rumble to SLAM!.