Top 35 National High School Wrestling Team Rankings (2/19/2025)
It was a largely a quiet week for movement in the National High School Team Rankins, but St. Joseph Regional did move up three spots to No. 5, after its big win over Delbarton in theNew Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) Non-Public A championship match.
Also new this week is the addition of St. John Vianney to the Top 35, at No. 32.
1. Faith Christian Academy, PA
Previous Rank: 1
Won the District 1 AA Tournament title.
2. Bishop McCort, PA
Previous rank: 2
Captured the team crown at the District 6 AA Championships.
3. Wyoming Seminary, PA
Previous rank: 3
Won the team race at the PAISWT National Prep Qualifying Tournament over Malvern Prep, 339-320.
4. Lake Highland Prep, FL
Previous rank: 4
Won the team Crown at the Southeast Region National Prep Qualifier.
5. St. Joseph Regional, NJ
Previous rank: 8
Defeated Delbarton, 30-26, in the Non-Public Group A state finals. Also beat St, Peter’s Prep in the semis, 39-21.
6. Delbarton, NJ
Previous rank: 5
Fell to St. Joseph Regional, 30-26, in the Non-Public Group A State Team Duals final. Downed Saint John Vianney, 45-17, in the semifinals.
7. Malvern Prep, PA
Previous rank: 6
Finished second behind Wyoming Seminary at the PAISWT Prep State Tournament.
8. St. John Bosco, CA
Previous rank: 7
Placed first as a team at the Southern Section Central Division Tournament over Palm Desert.
9. Blair Academy, NJ
Previous rank: 9
Won the team title at the New Jersey/New York National Prep Qualifier.
10. Bishop McDevitt, PA
Previous Rank: 10
Competed in the District 3 Section 2 Championships and claimed the top team honors.
11. St. Edward, OH
Previous rank: 11
Idle.
12. Poway, CA
Previous rank: 12
Finished first at the San Diego Section Division 1 Tournament, beating Granite Hills.
13. Buchanan, CA
Previous rank: 13
Were the team titlists over Clovis at the Central Section Division 1 Tournament.
14. Massillon Perry, OH
Previous rank: 14
Idle.
15. Stillwater, OK
Previous rank: 15
Defeated Edmond North, 33-32, to claim the 6A Dual Meet State Crown.
16. Edmond North, OK
Previous rank: 16
Fell to Stillwater, 33-32, in the 6A dual meet state finals.
17. Clovis, CA
Previous rank: 17
Finished second at the Central Section Division 1 competition to St. John Bosco, and above third place Clovis North.
18. Gilroy, CA
Previous rank: 18
Competed in the Central Coast Section Southern Region where it appears no team scores were kept.
19. Perrysburg, OH
Previous rank: 19
Brought home the team title from the Northern Lakes League Tournament.
20. Brownsburg, IN
Previous rank: 20
Took home the team trophy by finishing ahead of Center Grove, 266-166.5, at the Ford Center Semi-State.
21. Southeast Polk, IA
Previous rank: 21
Captured the team crown at the 3A District 2 Championships.
22. Sunnyside, AZ
Previous rank: 22
Won their Sectional Tournament over Corona del Sol.
23. Brecksville, OH
Previous rank: 23
Idle.
24. Dundee, MI
Previous rank: 24
Competed in Region 11-3. No team points were counted.
25. St. Michael Albertville, MN
Previous rank: 25
Won the 5AAA Team Sectional versus Wayzata, 61-6.
26. Center Grove, IN
Previous rank: 26
Were runners-up to Brownsburg at the Ford Center Semi-State.
27. Crown Point, IN
Previous rank: 27
Staked claim to the team championship at the East Chicago Central Semi-State.
28. SLAM! Academy, NV
Previous rank: 28
Their season is over after winning the 5A State Tournament.
29. Bethlehem Catholic, PA
Previous rank: 29
Idle.
29. St. Peter’s Prep, NJ
Previous rank: 29
Fell in the Non-Public Group A state duals semis to St. Joseph Regional, 39-21.
30. Greens Farms Academy, CT
Previous rank: 31
Won the team race at the NEPSWA National Prep Qualifier, outpointing Northfield Mount Hermon, 331.5-307.
31. Christian Brothers Academy, NJ
Previous rank: 32
Idle.
32. Saint John Vianney, NJ
Previous rank: Not ranked
Dropped a state semi-final match in the Non-Public Group A brackets to Delbarton, 45-17.
33. Bergen Catholic, NJ
Previous rank: 30
Idle.
34. Northfield Mount Hermon, MA
Previous rank: 33
Came in second behind Greens Farms Academy at the NEPSWA Tournament.
35. Ponaganset, RI
Previous rank: 34
Idle.