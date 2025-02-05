Top 35 National High School Wrestling Team Rankings (2/5/2025)
All 35 teams return to this week's National High School Wrestling Team Rankings with only minor shuffling. The biggest move came from California's Poway, which climbed five spots up to No. 12, after dual meet upset of Buchanan.
New Jersey power Delbarton also made an upward move, two spots, to No. 5.
1. Faith Christian Academy, PA
Previous rank: 1
Won their opening match of the AA State Dual Tournament over Northwestern Lehigh, 75-0. Sitting on the opposite side of the AA bracket is Bishop McCort. Saturday’s state final should give us the highly anticipated No. 1 versus No. 2 showdown.
2. Bishop McCort, PA
Previous rank: 2
Beat Bald Eagle Area, 65-10, in the regional duals final, then defeated Corry 58-12 in their round of 16 match in the state duals bracket.
3. Wyoming Seminary, PA
Previous rank: 3
Idle.
4. Lake Highland Prep, FL
Previous rank: 4
Their main squad was idle. They sent some grapplers to the Live Greco Tournament.
5. Delbarton, NJ
Previous rank: 7
Beat Blair Academy in an exciting dual meet, 30-29. Traveled to Malvern Prep with a depleted squad and lost 54-17.
6. Malvern Prep, PA
Previous rank: 8
Defeated Delbarton 54-17 in a dual that included four forfeits from the Green Wave.
7. St. John Bosco, CA
Previous rank: 6
Idle. We have left them here because when they lost to Buchanan at Doc Buchana and 5 Counties, they did not have they were missing starters and lost by scores that suggest they would have won with the missing grapplers.
8. St. Joseph Regional, NJ
Previous rank: 9
Beat North Highlands Regional, 50-30, in a dual meet.
9. Blair Academy, NJ
Previous rank: 10
Lost a heartbreaker on the final match, 30-29, to Delbarton.
10. Bishop McDevitt, PA
Previous rank: 11
Kicked off the AA state dual tournament with a 53-13 win over Hughesville.
11. St. Edward, OH
Previous rank: 12
Captured the Upper Bracket in the St. Edward Regional of the OHSWCA Division I Duals 63-12 over Medina.
12. Poway, CA
Previous rank: 17
Surprised Buchanan by winning the last three bouts of their dual meet to claim a 31-30 victory.
13. Buchanan, CA
Previous rank: 5
Fell to Poway, 31-30, in a dual meet.
14. Massillon Perry, OH
Previous rank: 13
Won the Upper Bracket of the OHSWCA Division I Regional at Hoover with an 80-0 win versus Mentor.
15. Stillwater, OK
Previous rank: 14
Beat two Oklahoma teams in dual meets, Union (47-23) and Ponca City (71-11).
16. Edmond North, OK
Previous rank: 15
Idle.
17. Clovis, CA
Previous rank: 16
Defeated Clovis North, 40-18, in a dual meet.
18. Gilroy, CA
Previous rank:18
Sent their “A” team upper weights to the Colt Invitational and claimed the team title. This tournament saw the debut of Colorado Transfer and Top five national talent, Tyler Eise (175).
19. Perrysburg, OH
Previous rank: 19
Idle.
20. Brownsburg, IN
Previous rank: 20
Won the team race at the Avon Sectional over Avon.
21. Southeast Polk, IA
Previous rank: 21
Downed Ankeny Centennial, 58-14.
22. Sunnyside, AZ
Previous rank: 22
Idle.
23. Brecksville, OH
Previous rank: 23
Took the top honors in the Lower Bracket of the OHSWCA Division I Regional Duals at Brecksville with a 50-15 win over Wadsworth.
24. Dundee, MI
Previous rank: 24
Won the LCAA Dual Meet Tournament with a win over Hudson Area, 48-15.
25. St. Michael Albertville, MN
Previous rank: 25
Beat fellow state power Simley, 48-13.
26. Center Grove, IN
Previous rank: 26
Placed first at the Mooresville Sectional ahead of Whiteland.
27. Crown Point, IN
Previous rank: 27
Claimed the team title at the Crown Point Sectional over Lowell.
28. SLAM! Academy, NV
Previous rank: 28
Came out ahead of the team race at the Class 5A Sout Region Tournament.
29. Bethlehem Catholic, PA
Previous rank: 29
Won a very tough AAA Reginal with wins over Nazareth (36-24), Notre Dame-Green Pond (36-23), and Parkland (44-28). They followed that up by winning their round of 16 match with Sun Valley, 60-9, in the AAA state duals.
29. St. Peter’s Prep, NJ
Previous rank: 29
Dominated the St. Benedict’s Quad with wins over Seton Hall Prep (49-20), Passaic County Vo-Tech (60-9), and the hosts (71-3).
30. Bergen Catholic, NJ
Previous rank: 30
Beat Don Bosco Prep, 50-19, and Ridgewood, 56-16.
31. Greens Farms Academy, CT
Previous rank: 31
Captured the team crown at the Fairchester Invitational dual tournament.
32. Christian Brothers Academy, NJ
Previous rank: 32
Won both dual meets they had versus Brick Memorial, 43-27, and St. Thomas Aquinas, 74-6.
33. Northfield Mount Hermon, MA
Previous rank: 33
Defeated the Eagle School, 79-18/
34. Ponaganset, RI
Previous rank: 34
Won all three matches of a quad meet with Central High (72-6), Barrington (71-3), and Woonsocket (69-6).
35. Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA
Previous rank: 35
Lost to Bethlehem Catholic in the AAA Regional Duals, 36-23.