Top 35 National High School Wrestling Team Rankings (3/8/2025)
As we release our next to last set of National Team Wrestling Rankings for the 2024-2025 season, we figured we’d check in on the New Jersey and Pennsylvania state tournaments, to update you on the action that began Thursday and concludes on Saturday.
No. 4 St. Joseph Regional is leading the team charge after the second day over No. 5 Delbarton. All that’s left to wrestle are tomorrow morning’s consolation semifinals and the placement matches with the finals slated for 3:30 pm (NJ.com has a PPV option available).
St. Joe’s edge over the Green Wave is comfortable at 200.5-181. New Jersey’s single class state tournament standings are being dominated by four other teams in our top 35 with No. 33 Saint John Vianney in third, well back of the top two with 117 points.
No. 32 Christian Brothers is in fourth (112), fifth is No. 29 St. Peter’s Prep (104), breaking up the rankings party is Camden Catholic (78.5) in sixth, followed by No. 34 Bergen Catholic (73.5) in seventh.
The top two teams in the country are duking it out at the AA States in Pennsylvania with No. 1 Faith Christian Academy ahead of Bishop McCort, 187.5-168.5. No. 9 Bishop McDevitt is third with 124.5 points and then there is a severe drop-off to fourth with Grove City only holding 52 points.
Like New Jersey, Pennsylvania will start Saturday’s action with the consolation semis. Their finals are scheduled for 4pm and can be viewed on Flo Wrestling if you have an account.
On the AAA side, we preached a wait and see approach with No. 31 Bethlehem Catholic in response to their recent tournament finishes behind Nazareth. That could still come to pass once more as Friday night Bethlehem Catholic was atop the AAA standings but only seven points separated them from fifth-place Nazareth.
Be-Ca, as they’re known, holds 67 points. Northampton, who were once in our team rankings, is in second with 64. Connellsville, another temporary rankings visitor, sits in third with 63. Thomas Jefferson’s fourth-place count is 61 with Nazareth holding 60. There is a gap between that group and sixth-place Altoona’s 47.5 points.
Ohio’s state tournament kicked off on Friday and wrestled up to the quarterfinals. The D1 standings currently reflect our rankings with No. 10 St. Edward ahead of the pack, but only by a half point over No. 13 Massillon Perry, 45.5-45.
1. Faith Christian Academy, PA
Previous rank: 1
Won the AA Southeast Region Title over Bishop McDevitt, 267.5-210.5.
2. Bishop McCort, PA
Previous rank: 2
Claimed the team crown at the AA Southwest Region.
3. Lake Highland Prep, FL
Previous rank: 3
Season is over. Captured their first ever National Prep Tournament Title over second place Blair Academy of New Jersey 332-277.5
4. St. Joseph Regional, NJ
Previous rank: 4
Outpointed runner-up Mt. Olive by 100-points at the Region 2 Tournament, 288.5-188.5.
5. Delbarton, NJ
Previous rank: 5
Captured the first place trophy at the Region 3 Tournament by a wide margin, 332.5-162.5, over Pope John XXIII.
6. Blair Academy, NJ
Previous rank: 6
Season is over. Finished second in the team race at National Preps ahead of Seminary and behind Lake Highland.
7. Wyoming Seminary, PA
Previous rank: 7
Season is over. Placed third in the team race at National Preps behind Lake Highland Prep and Blair Academy. As with St. Joseph Regional earlier in the year, at some point in time, if a team has undergone a change, it can’t be ignored. The Blue Knights team that ended the year was far from the one they began the journey with.
8. Malvern Prep, PA
Previous rank: 8
Season is over. Were fourth at the National Prep Tournament, behind Wyoming Seminary.
9. Bishop McDevitt, PA
Previous rank: 10
Finished second in the AA Southeast Region to Faith Christan Academy.
10. St. Edward, OH
Previous rank: 11
Came in first at the D1 Perrysburg District Tournament ahead of the hosts, 344-291.
11. Buchanan, CA
Previous rank: 13
Won the California state tournament finishing in front of Poway, who had defeated them in a dual meet this year, Gilroy, St. John Bosco, and Clovis.
12. Poway, CA
Previous rank: 12
Finished second in the California state tournament team race. Outpaced Gilroy, St. John Bosco, and Clovis.
13. Massillon Perry, OH
Previous rank: 14
Won the D1 Hoover District tournament with 358 points to Brecksville’s 247.5.
13. Gilroy, CA
Previous rank: 18
Placed third in the state team standings ahead of St. John Bosco and Clovis.
14. St. John Bosco, CA
Previous rank: 9
Finished fourth at the California states.
15. Stillwater, OK
Previous rank: 15
Defeated their rival Edmond North one more time this year at the 6A state tournament, 192-156.5.
16. Edmond North, OK
Previous rank: 16
Fell to Stillwater one final time at the 6A state tournament with a second place showing.
17. Clovis, CA
Previous rank: 17
Ended the state tournament in fifth place.
18. Perrysburg, OH
Previous rank: 19
Were runners-up to St. Edward at the D1 District Tournament they hosted.
19. Brownsburg, IN
Previous rank: 20
Season is over. Won the crown at their single class state championships, with Center Grove in second and Crown Point in third.
20. Southeast Polk, IA
Previous rank: 21
Season is over. Brought home the 3A State Tournament crown comfortably ahead of Bettendorf, 259.5-142.5.
22. Sunnyside, AZ
Previous rank: 22
Season is over. Placed first at the Division 1 State Tournament over Liberty, 244.5-178.5.
23. Brecksville, OH
Previous rank: 23
Came in second at the D1 Hoover District Tournament behind Massillon Perry.
24. Dundee, MI
Previous rank: 24
No team score are kept at their state tournament, which was completed last weekend.
25. St. Michael Albertville, MN
Previous rank: 25
Had a busy week where they captured the AAA State Dual Meet crown versus Shakopee, 46-18, on Thursday then competed in their individual states over the weekend. No team scores were tabulated the individual affair.
26. Center Grove, IN
Previous rank: 26
Season is over. Finished second in the state tournament point count behind Brownsburg, but ahead of third-place Crown Point.
27. Crown Point, IN
Previous rank: 27
Season is over. Were third at the state tournament to Brownsburg and Center Grove.
28. SLAM! Academy, NV
Previous rank: 28
Season is over. They are 5A State Champs.
29. St. Peter’s Prep, NJ
Previous rank: 29
Won the team race at the Region 5 Tournament over St. Joseph Metuchen, 250-178.5.
30. Greens Farms Academy, CT
Previous rank: 30
Season is over. Finished fifth in the National Prep team race ahead of Northfield Mount Hermon, but behind Lake Highland, Blair, Wyoming Seminary, and Malvern Prep.
31. Bethlehem Catholic, PA
Previous rank: 31
Finished second in the AAA Northeast Region team standings, a week after a third place showing at Districts. Nazareth, who they beat in numerous dual meets, has won both of those. For now, based on their dual meet season that saw them capture another AAA state crown and defeat Nazareth multiple times, we are leaving them here and will look at adding Nazareth if they land ahead of them again.
32. Christian Brothers Academy, NJ
Previous rank: 32
Locked down the team title with a 277.5-147.5 divide in the standing with Brick Memorial.
33. Saint John Vianney, NJ
Previous rank: 33
Claimed top honors at the Region 7 Championships, outgaining Southern Regional, 266.5-174.
34. Bergen Catholic, NJ
Previous rank: 34
Won Region 7 over Don Bosco Prep, 242-148.
35. Northfield Mount Hermon, MA
Previous rank: 35
Season is over. Finished sixth in the team tally at National Preps.