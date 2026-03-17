Unranked Stars Shock the Nation at USA Wrestling Boys Folkstyle Nationals

As New Jersey and Ohio clung to the 2025-2026 wrestling season with their state tournaments, out in Iowa a crew of fellas who have been idle for a while were rearing to go last weekend at U.S.A. Wrestling’s Folkstyle Nationals in West Des Moines, Iowa. The Folkstyle Crown is the first step to a Triple Crown, which can be completed at Fargo if a champ from here wins Freestyle and Greco Roman titles there.

On Saturday the older boys took to the mats for their Junior Division Finals at the MidAmerica Energy Company RecPlex. The 16U gauntlet had its finals on Sunday. Like our girls’ article on the event, we will limit our focus to wrestlers who appear in our latest national rankings.

Idaho’s Impressive Duo

The two biggest movers and shakers came from Idaho as two unranked grapplers, Sean Hall (144 pounds) and Jake Mescher (150) won back-to-back crowns after putting upsets on the bracket as they advanced to the finals.

Hall of Fame Performance

Hall added two such outcomes to his resume with two of the biggest wins of his career. The first came in the quarterfinals opposite Minnesota’s Connor Peterson (No. 36 at 138 pounds), who Hall went into overtime with before staking his claim to victory with an 8-5 tally.

This set up a semifinal showdown with No. 13 Dawson Youngblut of Iowa. Youngblut’s lofty ranking has been earned, so when Hall heard the final buzzer and saw he was up 11-7, it was the completion of a monumental moment. Hall would face Washington’s Carson Neubert in the gold medal match.

Hall started a Fireman’s Carry in the first that he finished off as a single leg and would go on to add two more near-fall points on a half for a five-to-zip count at the end of one. Hall would add a double leg takedown in the second period to go up 8-0. Neubert, in the hope of changing his luck, tried his hand in the top position and it momentarily worked when he picked up two back points, but Hall would reverse him for the final points of the 10-2 major decision.

Mescher Messes Up the 150s

Mescher had a huge top 20 win himself in the quarters when he squared off with No. 17 Noah Bull of Utah and ended up on the right side of a football score, 13-10. Mescher built on that win with a pin in the semis and then blanked Wisconsin’s Westin Ingham, 4-0, in the finals.

Iowa Stands Out with Five Champs

Iowa crowned five junior champs in No. 4 Mac Crosson (165 pounds), No. 10 Maximus Dhabolt (175), No. 13 Gavin Landers (138 pounds), Hendrix Schwab (126), and Waylon Cressell (190 pounds).

Mac’s Mini-Margin

Crosson had a tougher than expected time with Kansas’ Thunder Page (No. 28 at 157 pounds) in a 2-1 win in tiebreakers. The only points scored were off escapes. Crosson’s bracket had a few ranked guys in it, and he got by No. 32 Steel Meyers of Texas, 4-1, in the semis.

Page squeezed by Wisconsin’s unranked Torin Kuokkanen, 7-6, in his semifinal. Kuokkanen made his bones with an 11-5 win over No. 23 Kross Cassidy (Virginia) in the round of 16. Cassidy came back for third, while Kuokkanen defaulted in the consolation bracket.

Dhabolt Wins Big

Dhabolt dropped a 13-3 major decision on Oregon’s Leif Larwin. During the season, No. 11 Jaxon Miller (Iowa) beat Dhabolt in their first meeting. Dhabolt got him back in the state finals and defeated Miller again, 2-1, in the quarters.

Landers had little trouble with his final foe, Noah Wuthnow of Kansas, rolling to a 12-1 major decision. The Schwab boys chose not to engage with each other in the 126-pound final. No. 5 Hayden forfeited to Hendrix instead of putting their sibling rivalry on full display for all.

The Reappearance of Mr. Cressell

The final Iowa champ was not born on that soil. Waylon Cressell is an import from Indiana that arrived in the Heartland last fall to prep for college at the University of Northern Iowa. Cressell chose to forgo his senior campaign on the mats but did appear at Super 32 where he beat the current number one at 175 pounds, Mario Carini of California, on the way to winning the belt.

Cressell was up at 190 pounds here and that’s where we will place him in our first report once the final high school rankings are released. Cressell is not eligible for those since he did not compete during the season. Cressell went off on fellow Iowan Broedy Hendricks for a 19-4 tech fall.

Oklahoma’s Shining Duo

Oklahoma’s Junior Champs came at 113 and 120 pounds by No. 21 Cason Craft and No. 19 Isaiah Jones respectively. Craft went late into the second period with Georgia’s Joseph Austin before running and arm bar and gaining the fall with 13 seconds left, 3:47.

Jones had to put his nose to the grind in his gathering with Washington’s Laz McEwen, who is rated 19th at 113 pounds. They didn’t find any points in the opener, then Jones acquired an escape in the second, of which McEwen answered back in the third. With the score at one each Jones was able to use a spin behind with a few ticks remaining for the 4-1 win.

Holman Holds Up

Utah’s Ladd Holman is another guy up in weight from where he starred during the season. Holman worked to a number three ranking at 190 pounds now jumps into the fray at 215 pounds with his 18-2 dismantling of No. 22 Bruno Pallone from Montana. Pallone raised his stock with an 18-4 major of No. 15 Carter Brown (Missouri) in the semis.

At 132 pounds, No. 32 Max Cumbee brought a crown back to Illinois after a drama free 20-7 major decision over New Mexico’s Diego Torrez.

It’s Valiant Prep Time

The Valiant Prep school operates outside of Arizona’s Athletic Association and therefore does not compete against high school teams during the season. Various members hit college opens and other events they can attend but it’s only during March through November that we really get to see them take on high school kids.

Gus Cardinal claimed the 157-pound championship over Oklahoma’s Jake Miller (No. 4 at 150) on a 3-2 decision where an overtime reversal delivered the victory. The win shows Cardinal’s vast potential, which seems to be derailed more than other Valiant guys due to their time off the circuit.

Cardinal’s history shows some eye-popping wins like this one over Miller, but they are countered by plenty of things that make you say, “hmmm”. In fact, when Cardinal last appeared in our rankings it was in the honorable mention section as a result of some damaging losses.

Kal-El Fluckiger was winning a Super 32 Belt at 215 pounds the last time he graced a major stage and would be the number six guy in those rankings. We will have to see where he fits in at his new weight of 285, but his only matches in that echelon happened here as everything in his past is below that threshold.

We know he will, at the very least, slot in at No. 9 after Fluckiger engineered a 4-1 win on a third period takedown of No. 9 Ashton Honnold of Iowa in the finals.

Murdock Is Sole 16U Champ in the Rankings

Georgia’s No. 24 Harrison Murdock is the only ranked wrestler of ours that appeared in the 16U Finals. Murdock toed the line with Blu Stephens from Utah at 165 pounds and came through with an impressive 20-3 tech fall.

Junior Boys Medal Match Results

100-Pounds

1st - Max Lindquist (Xtreme Training) F. Rocco Valvano (ISI Wrestling Club), 3:29

3rd - Hudson Cox (Moen Wrestling Academy) T.F. Yuzu Parungao (North Atlanta High School Wrestling), 19-0 (3:42)

5th - Carson Altice (Empire Wrestling Club) T.F. Malachi Burnham (Team Idaho Wrestling Club), 17-2 (4:11)

7th - Caden Bock (Freedom High School Wrestling) Bye [first_name] [last_name] ([team_name]),

106-Pounds

1st - DeVaughn Miller (Alabama Takedown Academy) T.F. Noah Ahn (Timpanogos Wrestling), 16-1 (5:31)

3rd - Jantz Greenhalgh (Carbon Wrestling Club) Dec. Tristan Mendenhall (Team Idaho Wrestling Club), 7-1

5th - Burke Blue (Team Idaho Wrestling Club) F. Tayden Ringstad (Team Nazar Training Center), 3:00

7th - Gavyn DeCol (Uintah Wrestling) T.F. Dustin Collier (Indiana), 17-2 (4:00)

113-Pounds

1st - Cason Craft (Threestyle Wrestling Of Oklahoma) F. Joseph Austin (Glasgow Wrestling Academy), 3:47

3rd - Andres Rambo Lopez (WLV Wrestling) F. Aidan Ortega (Izzy Style Wrestling), 3:54

5th - Jackson Parmater (DC Elite Wrestling) Dec. Braydon Studer (Dragon Wrestling Club), 5-4

7th - Treyton Kessinger (Grindhouse Wrestling Club) Maj. Vito Farano (New Mexico), 11-0

120-Pounds

1st - Isaiah Jones (Threestyle Wrestling Of Oklahoma) Dec. Lazarus McEwen (Mat Demon Wrestling Club), 4-1

3rd - Drake VomBaur (Bear Cave Wrestling Club) Maj. Brand'n Edstrom (Team Idaho Wrestling Club), 11-2

5th - Greysen Packer (Team Idaho Wrestling Club) Dec. Daniel Goodwin (Illinois), 3-2

7th - Kooper Nowell (Canyon View Falcons) Dec. Jack Wallukait (Sebolt Wrestling Academy), 7-3

126-Pounds

1st - Hendrix Schwab (Immortal Athletics WC) Med. For. Hayden Schwab (Immortal Athletics WC),

3rd - Cale Vandermark (Sebolt Wrestling Academy) Dec. Ayden Bergman (Immortal Athletics WC), 10-3

5th - Jon Gonzalez (Sebolt Wrestling Academy) Med. For. Izayiah Chavez (Best Trained Wrestling),

7th - Vincent Contreras (Team Idaho Wrestling Club) Dec. Samuel Murante (Izzy Style Wrestling), 7-4

132-Pounds

1st - Maxwell Cumbee (Izzy Style Wrestling) Maj. Diego Torrez (New Mexico), 20-7

3rd - Deklan Barr (Young Guns Wrestling Club) Dec. Jasper Croom (Sons of Thunder), 7-6

5th - Merrik Williams (Arizona) Dec. Taiivaughnn Walsh (Cache Wrestling Club), 7-2

7th - Trevor Christenson (Basehor-Linwood High School Wrestling) Dec. Beckett Rehorst (Heartland Wrestling Academy), 1-0

138-Pounds

1st - Gavin Landers (Immortal Athletics WC) Maj. Noah Wuthnow (Abilene Kids Wrestling Club), 12-1

3rd - Gage Spurgeon (Sebolt Wrestling Academy) Dec. Deven Lopez (Duran Wrestling Club), 6-3

5th - Calan Manley (Cowboy Wrestling Club) T.F. Colt Goodman (Indiana RTC), 25-9 (4:59)

7th - Gavin Rangel (Newberg High School Wrestling) SV Richard Rogers (Franklin Central Wrestling Club), 4-1

144-Pounds

1st - Sean Hall (Team Idaho Wrestling Club) Maj. Carson Neubert (Team Nazar Training Center), 10-2

3rd - Dawson Youngblut (Immortal Athletics WC) Dec. Konner Larkin (Valiant Wrestling Club), 3-1

5th - Isaac Conner (Oregon Boys Wrestling National Team) Dec. Makael Aguayo (Team Champs Wrestling Club), 4-1

7th - Connor Peterson (Pinnacle Wrestling Club) Dec. Tohmi Carney (Coweta Youth Wrestling), 4-2

150-Pounds

1st - Jake Mescher (Team Idaho Wrestling Club) Dec. Westin Ingham (Pinnacle Wrestling Club), 4-0

3rd - Legend Ellis (Threestyle Wrestling Of Oklahoma) Ult. Tie Br. Parker Reynolds (Red Cobra Wrestling Academy), 4-2

5th - Noah Bull (Sanderson Wrestling Academy) Dec. Noah Garcia-Salazar (Top Notch Wrestling Club), 9-7

7th - Elijah Blewitt (Sebolt Wrestling Academy) Dec. Chance Ruble (Team Missouri Select), 1-0

157-Pounds

1st - Gus Cardinal (Valiant Wrestling Club) TB Jake Miller (Broken Arrow Wrestling Club), 3-2

3rd - Austin Paris (Empire Wrestling Club) Dec. Thomas Belding (La Grande Mat Club), 4-2

5th - Knox Verbais (Illinois) Dec. Dalton Humeniuk (Bison Wrestling Club), 12-8

7th - Jerin Coles (Pennsylvania) Dec. Drake Morrison (Team Idaho Wrestling Club), 5-1

165-Pounds

1st - Mac Crosson (Sebolt Wrestling Academy) TB Thunder Page (South Central Punisher Wrestling), 2-1

3rd - Kross Cassidy (Patriot Elite Wrestling Club) F. Jacob Weaver (Central Indiana Academy Of Wrestling), 2:58

5th - Torin Kuokkanen (Askren Wrestling Academy) Med. For. Steel Meyers (Best Trained Wrestling),

7th - Keegan Rager (Wyoming) F. Ethan Christoffer (Immortal Athletics WC), 4:30

175-Pounds

1st - Maximus Dhabolt (Sebolt Wrestling Academy) Maj. Leif Larwin (Bend Senior High School Wrestling), 13-3

3rd - Jaxon Miller (Ubasa Wrestling Academy) Dec. Tucker Athey (Askren Wrestling Academy), 4-0

5th - Zandon Hopson (Reddot Wrestling Club) Maj. Fisher Jolley (Timpanogos Wrestling), 14-2

7th - George Mansfield (Empire) Dec. Ryan Lewis (Team Idaho Wrestling Club), 9-7

190-Pounds

1st - Waylon Cressell (Immortal Athletics WC) T.F. Broedy Hendricks (BTWC), 19-4 (5:24)

3rd - Braeden Simoneaux (Rebel Wrestling Club) Dec. Hugh Meyer (Dickinson Wrestling Club), 8-6

5th - Jacob Hutchins (River Falls High School Wrestling) F. Braden Strain (Berryhill High School Wrestling), 2:07

7th - Deacon Moran (Zumwalt Wrestling Club) SV Elijah Hawes (Empire Wrestling Club), 5-1

215-Pounds

1st - Ladd Holman (Juab Wrestling Club) T.F. Bruno Pallone (Hardin Wrestling Club), 18-2 (4:40)

3rd - Carter Brown (Team Missouri Select) T.F. Julian Burgett (Fishers Wrestling Club), 15-0 (2:54)

5th - Kellen Fellure (Franklin Wrestling Club) Dec. McGregor Miller (Team Idaho Wrestling Club), 5-3

7th - Layne O'Neil (223 wrestling) Dec. Kadin Dibbini (Manhattan Regional Training Center (MRTC)), 12-5

285-Pounds

1st - Kal-El Fluckiger (Valiant Wrestling Club) Dec. Ashton Honnold (Moen Wrestling Academy), 4-1

3rd - Elijah Schunke (Heartland Wrestling Academy) T.F. Aiden Isaacson (Wisconsin), 18-3 (3:30)

5th - Carlos Rodriguez Jr. (Heartland Wrestling Academy) T.F. Jordan Sherrod (South Sip Wrestling Club), 16-0 (2:55)

7th - Grey Richardson (Glasgow Wrestling Academy) F. Damian Bodiu (Texas), 2:40

16U Boys Medal Match Results

88-Pounds

1st - Colton Wiseman (Contenders Wrestling Academy) Dec. Isaac Hierro (Grindhouse Wrestling Club), 4-3

3rd - Cameron Smith (Burnett Trained Wrestling) Dec. Ezra Cappa (Contenders Wrestling Academy), 4-0

5th - Keian Linnell (Stallions Wrestling Club) T.F. Ashton Cornicelli (Top Flight Wrestling Academy), 15-0 ()

7th - Max Alley (Team Idaho Wrestling Club) F. Jonah Scott (Sault Ste Marie Wrestling Club), 1:09

94-Pounds

1st - Johnathan Thompson (Sebolt Wrestling Academy) T.F. Anthony Sunnell (All-Phase Wrestling Club), 15-0 (1:01)

3rd - Xander Edstrom (Team Idaho Wrestling Club) Maj. Joshua Sanders (Red Cobra Wrestling Academy), 16-2

5th - Kaden Aguayo (Team Champs Wrestling Club) Dec. Nicholas Rubio (Big Game Wrestling Club), 4-1

7th - Grayson Stenberg (Team Nazar Training Center) Dec. Gavin Flowers (Wrecking Crew Wrestling Club), 8-1

100-Pounds

1st - Max Lindquist (Xtreme Training) Maj. Ty Martin (Immortal Athletics WC), 8-0

3rd - Cyrus Millage (Sebolt Wrestling Academy) Maj. Shay Lundvall (Sebolt Wrestling Academy), 14-2

5th - Miller WILLIAMS (Arizona) Maj. Curran Meyer (Immortal Athletics WC), 13-1

7th - Dalton Perkins (Mustang Bronco Wrestling Club) T.F. Rudy Everin (Middletown Youth Wrestling Club), 20-2 (2:27)

106-Pounds

1st - Carter Smith (Perrysburg Wrestling Club) Dec. Knox Ayala (Sebolt Wrestling Academy), 2-1

3rd - Jantz Greenhalgh (Carbon Wrestling Club) Dec. Lincoln Whitcome (Immortal Athletics WC), 2-0

5th - Nolan Culp (HSE Wrestling Club) Dec. Michael Bird (Izzy Style Wrestling), 9-4

7th - Tyler Gerhold (DC Elite Wrestling) T.F. Landon Burkett (Contenders Wrestling Academy), 16-0 (3:18)

113-Pounds

1st - Noah Thomas (Xtreme Training) Dec. Bryce Dacoco (Vasky Bros\Pitman Wrestling Club), 10-5

3rd - Tate St. Laurent (Central Indiana Academy Of Wrestling) Dec. Cody Sieminski (Sweet Home High School Wrestling), 8-1

5th - Braxton Plunk (Threestyle Wrestling Of Oklahoma) Med. For. Camden Runnels (Threestyle Wrestling Of Oklahoma),

7th - Nox O'Brien (Wasatch Wrestling Club) T.F. Jack Holman (Juab Wrestling Club), 18-1 (3:00)

120-Pounds

1st - Roman Tuttle (Wichita Training Center) Maj. Josiah Stanton (Red Cobra Wrestling Academy), 13-0

3rd - Jacob Saunders (Xtreme Training) Maj. Lincoln Swick (Askren Wrestling Academy), 12-2

5th - Pedro Pena (RBY Wrestling Club) T.F. Lucas Stirling (Camel Kids Wrestling), 17-1 (2:23)

7th - Jesse Grossman (Billings Wrestling Club) Dec. Declan Keller (Dodge City High School Wrestling), 5-3

126-Pounds

1st - Patrick Pina III (RBY Wrestling Club) Dec. Scout Scott (Team Idaho Wrestling Club), 4-3

3rd - Vincenzo Mannello (GPS Wrestling) Maj. Jeremy Carver (Contenders Wrestling Academy), 11-3

5th - Jaxten Bowler (Champions Wrestling Club) For. Lewis Davis (Threestyle Wrestling Of Oklahoma),

7th - Isaac Weber (Ringers Wrestling Club) F. Owen Williams (Team Idaho Wrestling Club), 4:51

132-Pounds

1st - Jeffrey Dunaway (Illinois) T.F. Declan Dahl (Pinnacle Wrestling Club), 17-2 (5:12)

3rd - Uriah Anderson (Delta Wrestling Club) Dec. Bryson Galofaro (Scanlan Wrestling Academy), 4-0

5th - Maddax Hacking (Uintah Wrestling) Maj. Maxim Sim (World Team Training Center), 10-2

7th - Ethan Gomez (Big Game Wrestling Club) Maj. Noah Garcia (Big Game Wrestling Club), 17-5

138-Pounds

1st - Marco Costa (Costa Training Center) Dec. Tyler Paulson (LaCrosse Area Wrestlers), 15-9

3rd - Mitchel Baker (Jackson High School Wrestling) Dec. Ryder Kleinschmidt (WOW Wrestling Club), 10-5

5th - Easton Bylin (Mat Demon Wrestling Club) Med. For. Danny Gatto (Legacy Dragons Wrestling),

7th - Jaxon Felker (Bear Cave Wrestling Club) Maj. Maximilian Kruppe (Farmington Mat Rat Wrestling Club), 8-0

144-Pounds

1st - Jeremiah Hayes (Backyard Brawlers Midwest WC) T.F. Lincoln Steele (Team Idaho Wrestling Club), 21-3 (5:50)

3rd - Caddo Gilmore (Team Conquer Wrestling) Maj. Kawika Freeman (Cyclones Wrestling & Fitness), 9-1

5th - Landon Lill (New Jersey) Dec. Noah Kauffman (Moen Wrestling Academy), 3-1

7th - Isaac Foster (Aviators Wrestling) T.F. David Johnson (Tennessee), 20-3 (2:45)

150-Pounds

1st - Caden Woodall (Black Cat Wrestling Club) F. Everett Zeitler (Aviators Wrestling), 1:50

3rd - Stetson Gabel (Bear Cave Wrestling Club) Dec. Ry Talbot (Utah), 8-7

5th - Jasper Johns (Central Kansas Young Lions Wrestling Club) Maj. Michael Laux (Askren Wrestling Academy), 13-4

7th - Ericson (EJ) Coney (YIC) Dec. Rhys Safratowich (Grand Forks Gladiators Wrestling Club), 8-1

157-Pounds

1st - Jaimon Mogard (Moen Wrestling Academy) Maj. Jack Burdick (Carbon Wrestling Club), 17-5

3rd - Allen Diaz (Kearney MatCats Wrestling Club) Dec. Vedwin Nivas (Blairstown Wrestling Club), 4-2

5th - Aaron Schmitz (Billings Wrestling Club) F. Limoni Matakaiongo (Canyon View Falcons), 0:42

7th - Keanu Lee (Heartland Wrestling Academy) Dec. Jacob Goodwin (Arizona), 14-10

165-Pounds

1st - Harrison Murdock (Minion Training Center) T.F. Blu Stephens (Sanderson Wrestling Academy), 20-3 (5:05)

3rd - Jaiden Finger (Thorobred Wrestling Club) Maj. Croix Gudenkauf (Mission Athletics), 16-5

5th - Dalton Pattee (Tennessee) SV Max Shanno (Iowa), 9-5

7th - Mykal Robles (Nebraska Wrestling Academy) For. Noah Dove (Eastside Wrestling Club),

175-Pounds

1st - Dresden Beard (Andover Wrestling Club) F. Ibrahim Dheel (Legacy Dragons Wrestling), 3:36

3rd - Destan Skelly (Jack Pine Savage Wrestling) F. Nevan Doyle (Askren Wrestling Academy), 2:42

5th - Baron Krueger (Team Nazar Training Center) F. Emmett Shedek (Big Game Wrestling Club), 0:32

7th - Malachi Anderson (Berge Elite Wrestling Academy) Maj. Laird Buboltz (Powerhouse Wrestling Club), 13-0

190-Pounds

1st - Traycen Wegele (Bear Cave Wrestling Club) F. Payton Kimmerle (Immortal Athletics WC), 1:05

3rd - Peter Wilson (Tennessee) F. Gabe Wagner (Lancaster Wrestling Club), 0:11

5th - Kiptyn Morehead (Iowa) F. Rocco Hadwiger (Premier Wrestling Center), 4:26

7th - Grady McKinnon (MO West Championship Wrestling Club) Bye [first_name] [last_name] ([team_name]),

215-Pounds

1st - Leland Havens (RT Elite Wrestling) Maj. Rodney Sabin (Uintah Wrestling), 14-0

3rd - Dominic Darch (New York) F. Garrett Cowan (MATPAC Wrestling Club), 2:27

5th - Meric Hagarty (Immortal Athletics WC) F. Layne Hearne (Iowa), 2:32

7th - Carter Eddy (Indee Mat Club) T.F. Levi Aitkin (Minnesota), 19-3 (2:22)

285-Pounds

Champ. Round 1 - John Montgomery (Knights Wrestling Club) Maj. Sidi Kante (Team Idaho Wrestling Club), 9-1

Champ. Round 1 - Owen Miller (Iowa) F. Wyatt Horton (Braves Wrestling Club), 3:27

Champ. Round 2 - Sawyer Schendel (Jack Pine Savage Wrestling) F. Wyatt Horton (Braves Wrestling Club), 0:31

Champ. Round 2 - Sidi Kante (Team Idaho Wrestling Club) F. Owen Miller (Iowa), 2:40

Champ. Round 3 - Sawyer Schendel (Jack Pine Savage Wrestling) F. Owen Miller (Iowa), 1:03

Champ. Round 3 - John Montgomery (Knights Wrestling Club) F. Wyatt Horton (Braves Wrestling Club), 0:29

Champ. Round 4 - Sawyer Schendel (Jack Pine Savage Wrestling) Dec. John Montgomery (Knights Wrestling Club), 7-2

Champ. Round 4 - Sidi Kante (Team Idaho Wrestling Club) F. Wyatt Horton (Braves Wrestling Club), 1:17

Champ. Round 5 - Sawyer Schendel (Jack Pine Savage Wrestling) Maj. Sidi Kante (Team Idaho Wrestling Club), 12-2

Champ. Round 5 - John Montgomery (Knights Wrestling Club) For. Owen Miller (Iowa)