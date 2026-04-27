Former NFL Player, Top Iowa High School Football Coach Steps Down

One of the top Iowa high school football programs in the state’s largest classification has an opening at the head coach position.

Scott Chandler announced on social media Monday that he is stepping down from Iowa City Liberty High School as the head football coach. Chandler noted that he plans to “pursue a coaching career at a higher level” in his post.

“After much prayer and reflection, I have decided to step down from my role as Head Football Coach at Iowa City Liberty,” Chandler posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). “I want to sincerely thank the Liberty administration for their support and belief in our program, especially Justin Colbert and Brent Sands. Your leadership and commitment to Liberty students and athletics helped create an environment where our players and coaches could grow and compete at the highest level.

“I would also like to thank James Harris and Mike Morrison for hiring me at Liberty.”

Dear Liberty Family,



After much prayer and reflection, I have decided to step down from my role as Head Football Coach at Iowa City Liberty High School to pursue a coaching career at a higher level.



I want to sincerely thank the Liberty administration for their support and… — Scott Chandler (@scottchandler84) April 27, 2026

Chandler, a former University of Iowa tight end who carved out an eight-year career in the NFL with five different teams, earned second team all-Big Ten honors with the Hawkeyes. He left Iowa City ranked second in school history for tight ends in catches with 117 and yards with 1,476.

Scott Chandler Had All-State Career In Texas High School Football

A native of Bedford, Texas, Chandler played for Southlake Carroll High School, leading the team to the Texas high school football Class 5A Division II state title as a senior with a 16-0 record. He caught 68 passes for 1,203 yards and scored 18 touchdowns, earning all-district and all-state honors.

The San Diego Chargers selected Chandler in the fourth round with the 129th overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft. After seeing the field in 14 games over his first three years, he played in 14 with nine starts in 2011 for the Buffalo Bills, catching 38 passes for 389 yards with six touchdowns.

Chandler followed that up with 43 receptions for 571 yards and six more TDs, recording 53 catches and 47 in 2013 and 2014. He had a career-best 655 yards receiving in 2013 with the Bills, who he spent four-plus years with.

Iowa City Liberty Reached Class 5A Championship Game Under Former Hawkeye Tight End

Iowa City Liberty handed the football program over to Chandler five seasons ago, quickly becoming a contender. They first found success in Class 4A, including a 9-2 record in Chandler’s first season before going 11-2 this past year with an appearance in the Iowa High School Athletic Association State Football championship game.

“The past five years have been unforgettable, and I will always cherish my time at Liberty,” Chandler wrote. “This program, these players and this community will always hold a special place in my heart.”

The Lightning fell to Dowling Catholic, 27-10.

Iowa City Liberty is set to return the likes of running back Brody Beaver, wide receiver Pryor Reiners and top tackler Alex Strunk among others.