Updated National Prep Tournament wrestling rankings (2/8/2025)
The National Prep Wrestling Tournament 2025, set to take place at Lehigh University on February 21-22, will feature some of the nation’s top-ranked high school wrestlers. This year’s event is stacked with talent, including four teams ranked in the top 10 nationally — No. 3 Wyoming Seminary (PA), No. 4 Lake Highland Prep (FL), No. 6 Malvern Prep (PA), and No. 9 Blair Academy (NJ). Additionally, No. 31 Greens Farms Academy (CT) and No. 34 Northfield Mount Hermon (MA) will bring more depth to the competition.
This week, we analyze the top-ranked wrestlers set to compete. As expected, the tournament’s highest-ranked teams dominate the individual rankings. Wyoming Seminary leads with 10 nationally ranked wrestlers, followed closely by Lake Highland Prep with 9, Malvern Prep and Blair Academy with 6 each, while Greens Farms and Northfield Mount Hermon contribute a few standout competitors.
With highly anticipated matchups and a deep field of talent across multiple weight classes, the National Prep Tournament is shaping up to be one of the most competitive yet. Let’s take a closer look at the elite wrestlers who will battle for national recognition.
Wyoming Seminary’s ranked guys are No. 18 Wyatt Stauffer (106), honorable mention Wyatt Spencer (113), No. 12 Shamus Regan (120), No. 3 Nate Desmond (126), No. 5 Matthew Botello (132), HM Dale Corbin (138), No. 21 Anthony Evanitsky (150), No. 5 Vince Bouzakis (157), No. 19 Brian Chamberlain (175), and No. 1 Jude Correa (215).
Lake Highland’s nine are, HM Liam Davis (113), No. 8 Jayce Paridon (138), No. 16 Charlie DeSena (144), No. 6 Zeno Moore (150), No. 11 Lucas Boe (157), No. 9 Claudio “CJ” Torres (165), No. 7 Robert Kucharczk (190), No. 25 Alex Smith (215), and No. 7 Jacob Levy (285).
Malvern’s top guys are No. 4 Justin Farnsworth (106), No. 8 Lukas Littleton-Mascaro (120), No. 8 Matt O’Neill (126), No. 20 Tyler Conroy (132), HM Duncan Christensen (175), and HM Stosh Zalota (285).
Blair wrestlers in the ranks are HM Eddie George (106), No. 16 Michael Batista (113), No. 1 Leo DeLuca (120), No. 15 Vince Anello (126), HM Weston Borgers (138), and No. 3 William Henckel (175).
Greens Farms guys on the list are No. 17 Liam Carlin (165) and No. 23 Kingston Daniels-Silva (215). NMH’s three are No. 20 Elliott Humphries (175), HM Dylan Greenstein (215), and No. 14 James Bechter (285).
The weight classes with the most nationally ranked wrestlers are 106 (8), 175 (7) and 215 (6).
The 106-pounders are Farnsworth, No. 10 Corey Brown (Mt. St. Joseph, MD), Stauffer, No. 21 Tanner Tran (Father Ryan, TN), No. 27 Ariah Mills (Athens Christian, GA), No. 30 Tyler Verceles (Loyola-Blakefield, MD), George, and HM Royce Wetzler (Benedictine Prep, VA).
At 175, Henckel leads the way followed by No. 8 Emmitt Sherlock (Gilman School, MD), No. 10 Maximus Norman (Baylor School, TN), Chamberlian, Humphries, No. 21 Ben Smith (New York Military Academy, NY), and Christensen.
215lbs contains Correa, No. 16 Cash Colbert (Paul VI, VA), Daniels-Silva, Smith, Greenstein, and HM Zak Zindle (Hill School, PA).
113lbs, 120, 132, 150, and 190 have four nationally ranked guys at each.
The 113lbs who grace the rankings are Julian Rios (Phillips Andover, MA), Batista, Spencer, and Davis. 120lbs are DeLuca, Littleton-Mascaro, Regan, and No. 19 Oumar Tounkara (New York Military Academy). 132 gives us Botello, Conroy, No. 21 Musa Tamaradze (New York Military Academy), and No. 22 Casen Roark (Father Ryan, TN).
The 150lbers littering the national list are Moore, Evanitsky, HM Tyler Hood (St. Christopher’s), and HM Evan Boblits (St. Mary’s Ryken, MD). 190lbers are No. 3 Lane Foard (Benedictine Prep), Kucharczk, No. 21 Isael Perez (NYMA), and HM Sepanta Ahanj-Elias (Bullis School, MD).
Weights with three each are 126, 138, 165, and 285.
The 126-pounders on list were the previously mentioned Desmond, O’Neill, and Anello. Paridon. Corbin and Borgers are the 138-pounders. Torres and Carlin are joined by No. 12 Salah Tsarni (Bullis School) at 165. Levy, Bechter and Zalota are the sole heavyweights nationally ranked.
Bouzakis and Boe are the only nationally ranked 157-pounders. DeSena is alone at 144.
Next week, we will look at wrestlers in the rankings that share a history on the mat, plus report on any notable happenings at some of the various conference tournaments. We will also check in on Texas, who is having their National Prep Tournament qualifier this weekend.
106 LBS
1-Justin Farnsworth (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
2-Ariah Mills (Athens Christian, GA) 8th
3-Corey Brown (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) FR
4-Tanner Tran (Father Ryan, TN) JR
5-Wyatt Stauffer (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR
6-Max Berman (Germantown Academy, PA) FR
7-Tyler Verceles (Loyola Blakefield, MD) FR
8-Brock Humphrey (Linsly School, WV) FR
9-Eddie George (Blair Academy, NJ) FR
10-Royce Wetzler (Benedictine Prep, VA) SO
11-Camden Ritchie (McCallie School, TN) 8th
12-Tristan Mouton (Baylor School, TN) SO
13-Christian Wirts (Gilman, MD) FR
14-Jacob Naylor (McDonogh) FR
15-Charlie Mutschler (Archbishop Spalding, MD) FR
16-Brody Sayers (Belmont Hill, MA)
113 LBS
1-Julian Rios (Phillips Andover, MA) JR
2-Michael Batista (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
3-Wyatt Spencer (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR
4-Liam Davis (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
5-Liam McGettigan (Gilman, MD) SO
6-Brighton Karvoski (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SO
7-Brendan Kelly (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
8-Kole Davidheiser (Hill School, PA) SO
9-Nate Manos (Athens Christian, GA) FR
10-Eli Chesla (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SO
11-Cash Waymire (Brentwood Academy, TN) JR
12-Landon Herdic (New York Military Academy, NY) SO
13-Trey McKinney (Paul VI, VA) SR
154-Desmond Brown (Mount de Sales, GA)
120 LBS
1-Leo DeLuca (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
2-Lukas Littleton-Mascaro (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
3-Shamus Regan (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
4-Jack Baron (Germantown Academy, PA) JR
5-Isaac Novod (Belmont Hill, MA) SO
6-Oumar Tounkara (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
7-Gabe “Christopher” Swann (Baylor School, TN) JR
8-Alex Choo (St. John’s School, TX)
9-Axel Ritchie (McCallie School, TN) JR
10-Marlo Clark (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
11-Chase Kastner (Greens Farms Academy, CT)
12-Jayden Jackson (Loyola Blakefield, MD) JR
13-Luke Galipeau (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA)
14-Nolan Hardeman (Boyd Buchanan, TN) JR
15-Caleb Haney (St. Christopher’s, VA) SR
16-Henry Jones (Benedictine Prep, VA)
17-JD Vassar (Gilman, MD) SO
18-Kaden Simpson (Southlake Christian, NC) SR
126 LBS
1-Nathan Desmond (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
2-Matt O’Neill (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
3-Vince Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
4-Brody Gobbell (Father Ryan, TN) SR
5-Sean Garretson (Archbishop Spalding) SR
6-Jackson Heslin (Greens Farms Academy, CT) JR
7-Jacob Bond (Baylor School, TN) SR
8-Jake Tamai (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) JR
9-Shai Sabag (Germantown Academy, PA) SO
10-Noah Rankin (St. Christopher’s, VA) JR
11-Adaias Ortiz (Lake Highland Prep, FL)
12-Jaxon Lane (McCallie School, TN) FR
13-Wes Baumgartner (McDonogh School, MD) FR
14-George Mamakos (Linsly School, WV) FR
15-Tanner Hunt (Athens Christian, GA)
16-Leo Badolato (Paul VI, VA) JR
17-Mason Lum (St. John’s, TX) SR
18-AJ Stover (Peddie School, NJ) FR
19-Wynn Pooler (Hill School, PA) JR
20-Dylan Kadish (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR
132 LBS
1-Matthew Botello (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
2-Tyler Conroy (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
3-Musa Tamaradze (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
4-Casen Roark (Father Ryan, TN) SR
5-Drew Roggie (St. Christopher’s, VA) JR
6-Brady Kaupp (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SR
7-Maddox Preskitt (Bishop Lynch, TX) JR
8-Jack Dragoumanos (Belmont Hill, MA)
9-Ellis Kirsch (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
10-Joshua Stonebraker (Cary School, NC) SO
11-Cole Gumlick (Lakeway Christian Academy, TN) SR
12-Dom Marinelli (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR
13-Garrett Clark (Kinkaid School, TX) JR
14-Zach Glory (Gilman, MD) SR
15-Gabe Burns (Athens Christian, GA)
16-Clinton Plotner (Lake Highland Prep, FL)
138 LBS
1-Jayce Paridon (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
2-Dale Corbin (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
3-Jason Torres (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
4-Zane Leitzel (Archbishop Spalding, MD) JR
5-Weston Borgers (Blair Academy, NJ) FR
6-Hunter Avalos (All Saints, TX) SO
7-Rohan “RJ” Bucknor (Bullis School, MD) SR
8-Josh Hale (Loyola Blakefield, MD) JR
9-Tyler Stephens (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) SO
10-Jameson Burns (Benedictine Prep, VA) SO
11-Joseph Mahoney (Greens Farms Academy, CT)
12-Charles Lussier (St. Paul’s School, NH)
13-Robert Leeds (Germantown Academy, PA) SR
14-Spear Gorelick (Charlotte Latin, NC) JR
15-Cainan Williams (McCallie School, TN) FR
16-Malachi Puckett (Baylor School, TN) SO
17-Niko Colavecchio (Paul VI, VA) SO
18-Gavin Ulrich (Metrolina Christian Academy, NC) JR
144 LBS
1-Andrew McCarthy (New York Military Academy, NY) JR
2-Charlie DeSena (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
3-Matthew Dimen (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
4-Walker Turley (St. Christopher’s, VA) JR
5-Ben Zuckerman (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SR
6-Brooklyn Pickett (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) FR
7-Raymond Fitzgerlad (Malvern Prep, PA) SO
8-Nicky Melfi (Severn, MD) SR
9-Vedwin Nivas (Blair Academy, NJ)
10-Andrew Pimental (Belmont Hill, MA) SR
11-Colby Houle (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SO
12-Marco Cartella (Western Reserve, OH) SR
13-Henry Gessford (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SR
14-Nate Foldes (Benedictine Prep, VA) SO
15-Robert Pavlek (Hill School, PA) SR
16-Jack Signor (Episcopal Academy, PA) JR
17-Hudson Frazier (Montgomery Bell Academy, TN) SR
18-Dylan Villers (McCallie School, TN) FR
19-Ethan Lampert (Father Ryan, TN) SR
150 LBS
1-Zeno Moore (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
2-Anthony Evanitsky (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
3-Tyler Hood (St. Christopher’s, VA) SR
4-Declan O’Byrne (Malvern Prep, PA) SO
5-Evan Boblits (St. Mary’s Ryken, MD) SR
6-Cole Albert (Hill School, PA) JR
7-Griffin Stewart (Calvert Hall, MD) SR
8-Luke Martin (Hammond School, SC) SR
9-Jordan Joslyn (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
10-Jeremy McGrath (Greens Farms Academy, CT)
11-Myles Burroughs (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SO
13-Oliver Phillips (Baylor School, TN) JR
14-Ryan Meier (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
15-Ziko Madjidov (Poly Prep, NY) JR
16-Morgan Tannery (Kinkaid School, TX) JR
17-Ngus Ward (Metrolina Christian Academy, NC) SR
18-Justin Lim (Roxbury Latin, MA)
157 LBS
1-Vince Bouzakis (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
2-Lucas Boe (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SO
3-Luke Murray (Peninsula Catholic, VA) SR
4-Arment Waltenbaugh (Hill School, PA) JR
5-Nate Consigli (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) JR
6-John Jurkovic (Gilman School, MD) SR
7-Nadav Nafshi (Germantown Academy, PA) SR
8-Joseph Schinder (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
9-Stephen Smith (Malvern Prep, PA) SO
10-Cameron Cannaday (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) SR
11-Noah Tucker (Bullis School, MD) SO
12-Brodie Beford (All Saints, TX) JR
13-Graham Furtick (Metrolina Christian Academy, NC) JR
14-Will Motley (Greens Farms Academy, CT)
15-Grayson Woodcock (Western Reserve, OH) JR
16-Shea Morris (New York Military Academy, NY) JR
17-Cole Wilson (Paul VI, VA) JR
18-George Emendorfer (Baylor School, TN) JR
165 LBS
1-Claudio “CJ” Torres (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
2-Salah Tsarni (Bullis School, MD) SO
3-Liam Carlin (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SR
4-Jack Chamberlain (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
5-Mason Butler (Christian Brothers Academy, TN) SR
6-Titus Norman (Baylor School, TN) JR
7-Chancery Deane (Father Ryan, TN) SR
8-Seth Digby (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) PG
9-Chase Hetrick (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
10-Barry Norman (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
11-Rhonin Swenson (Bishop McNamara, MD) SR
12-Brody Casto (Lakeway Christian Academy, TN) SR
13-Braxton Bell (Calvary Day School, GA)
14-Bojan Sulc (Gonzaga, Washington D.C.) JR
15-Ryan Barone (Fishburne Military Academy, VA) JR
16-Tyler Fromm (Trinity-Pawling, NY)
17-Jack Turner (Chattanooga Christian School, TN)
18-Wyatt Loehr (St. Mark’s School, TX) SR
19-Chase Carpintieri (Saint Frances Academy, MD) SR
20-Jack Degl (Brunswick School, CT) SR
175 LBS
1-William Henckel (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
2-Emmitt Sherlock (Gilman School, MD) SR
3-Maximus Norman (Baylor School, TN) SR
4-Brian Chamberlain (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
5-Elliott Humphries (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR
6-Ben Smith (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
7-Greyson Catlow-Sidler (William Penn Charter, PA) SR
8-Duncan Christensen (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
9-Tyler Neiva (Greens Farms Academy, CT)
10-Luke Sugalski (Germantown Academy, PA) SR
11-Hunter Wagner (Fishburne Military School, VA) SR
12-Matt Van Sice (Gonzaga, Washington D.C.) SR
13-Miguel Rojas (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SO
14-Declan Bligh (Roxbury Latin, MA)
15-Ronin Foldes (Benedictine Prep, VA) SR
16-Claiborne Tompkins (Montgomery Bell Academy, TN) SR
190 LBS
1-Lane Foard (Benedictine Prep, VA) SR
2-Robert Kucharczk (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
3-Isael Perez (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
4-Sepanta Ahanj-Elias (Bullis School, MD) SR
5-Reese Spiro (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR
6-Kendall Drake (Wyoming Seminary, PA) PG
7-Gabriel Smith (Gilman School, MD) SR
8-Jay Eversole (Lakeway Christian Academy, TN) SR
9-Elijah Josey (St. Frances Academy, MD) SR
10-Matthew Connolly (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
11-Dylan Reel (Baylor School, TN) JR
12-Alex White (Belmont Hill, MA)
13-Ryan Schneider (Greens Farms Academy, CT) JR
14-Sebastian Rodriguez (St. John’s School, TX)
15-Jonah Bumgarner (Chattanooga Chrstian School, TN) SR
16-Brody Belville (Brentwood Academy, TN)
215 LBS
1-Jude Correa (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
2-Cash Colbert (Paul VI, VA) JR
3-Kingston Daniels Silva (Greens Farms Academy, CT) JR
4-Alex Smith (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
5-Dylan Greenstein (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR
6-Zak Zindle (Hill School, PA) SR
7-Ryder Smith (Chattanooga Christian School, TN) JR
8-TJ Kellas (Blair Academy, NJ) FR
9-Mark Feldman (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
10-Tiller Smith (Landon School, MD) SR
11-Myles Beckett (Belmont Hill, MA)
12-Michael Seward (St. Paul’s School, NH) FR
13-Jason Hubbard (Metrolina Christian Academy, NC) SR
14-Italo Chavarria-Mendez (St. Thomas, TX) JR
285 LBS
1-Jacob Levy (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
2-James Bechter (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) JR
3-Stosh Zalota (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
4-Dominic Iaquinto (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SR
5-Walker Walls (Bishop Lynch, TX) SR
6-Jackson Schwab (Blair Academy, NJ) PG
7-Dante Donaldson (Hill School, PA) SR
8-Luke Randazzo (Loyola-Blakefield, MD) SR
9-Miles Sanderson (Paul VI, VA) JR
10-Andeson Palian (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
11-Kweku Arthur-Mensah (Trinity-Pawling, NY) SR
12-Kayden Bennett (Suffield Academy, CT) JR
13-Killian McNulty (St. John Paul the Great Catholic, VA) SR
14-Lance Clelland (St. Christopher’s, VA)
15-James Trainer (Montgomery Bell Academy, TN) SR
16-Cooper Gentle (McCallie School, TN) JR
17-Austin Williams (Christian Brothers Academy, TN)
18-Michael Marini (Brunswick School, CT) SR