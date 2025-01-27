Vote: Who is the National High School Upper Weight Wrestler of the Week? (1/27/2025)
As the 2024-25 high school wrestling season heads towards the postseason it is time cast your vote for our weekly National High School Upper Weight Wrestler of the Week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Covy Merrill of JW North (CA).
Here is this week's list of nominees. Voting ends at 11:59 PT on Feb. 2.
Jacob Perez (Everett Alvarez, CA) 157
In the Mid-Cal Finals, No. 9 Leo Contino (Buchanan, CA) was holding a 7-6 lead when Perez decked him at the 4:33 mark of the third period to win the title on an upset victory.
James Curoso (Clovis, CA) 157
At Saturday’s St. Edward Quad in Ohio, Curoso downed previously ranked Jared Goldberg of the host school, 9-4.
Lincoln Jipp (Bettendorf, IA) 175
A week after falling to No. 30 Jacob Helgeson (Johnston, IA) at the Midwest Shootout, the now honorable mention Jipp avenged that loss in the Ed Winger Finals, picking up a 3-1 win over Helgeson.
Adrien Reyes (Clovis, CA) 175
Reyes’ team was part of the St. Edward Quad on Saturday. Reyes, who is No. 26 in the nation, authored a mild upset of No. 21 Tyrel Miller (St. Edward), 4-1.
Carl “CJ” Betz (Delbarton, NJ) 190
At the St. Edward Quad, Betz, a honorable mention grappler at 190, surprised No. 6 Jarrel Miller of St. Edward, 6-4, in their dual meeting.
Zak Zindle (Hill School, PA) 215
The unranked Zindle met honorable mention Stosh Zalota (Malvern Prep, PA) at the PAISSA Duals and posted a 9-4 decision.