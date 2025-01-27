High School

Vote: Who is the National High School Upper Weight Wrestler of the Week? (1/27/2025)

Here are 6 nominees for your voting consideration

Billy Buckheit

Bettendorf’s Lincoln Jipp (IA) avenged a loss to Jacob Helgeson of Johnston (IA), from the prior week, a 3-1 victory in the finals of the Ed Winger Tournament. Helgeson came in ranked No. 30 nationally at 175.
Bettendorf’s Lincoln Jipp (IA) avenged a loss to Jacob Helgeson of Johnston (IA), from the prior week, a 3-1 victory in the finals of the Ed Winger Tournament. Helgeson came in ranked No. 30 nationally at 175. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As the 2024-25 high school wrestling season heads towards the postseason it is time cast your vote for our weekly National High School Upper Weight Wrestler of the Week.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Covy Merrill of JW North (CA).

Here is this week's list of nominees. Voting ends at 11:59 PT on Feb. 2.

Jacob Perez (Everett Alvarez, CA) 157

In the Mid-Cal Finals, No. 9 Leo Contino (Buchanan, CA) was holding a 7-6 lead when Perez decked him at the 4:33 mark of the third period to win the title on an upset victory.

James Curoso (Clovis, CA) 157

At Saturday’s St. Edward Quad in Ohio, Curoso downed previously ranked Jared Goldberg of the host school, 9-4.

Lincoln Jipp (Bettendorf, IA) 175

A week after falling to No. 30 Jacob Helgeson (Johnston, IA) at the Midwest Shootout, the now honorable mention Jipp avenged that loss in the Ed Winger Finals, picking up a 3-1 win over Helgeson.

Adrien Reyes (Clovis, CA) 175

Reyes’ team was part of the St. Edward Quad on Saturday. Reyes, who is No. 26 in the nation, authored a mild upset of No. 21 Tyrel Miller (St. Edward), 4-1.

Carl “CJ” Betz (Delbarton, NJ) 190

At the St. Edward Quad, Betz, a honorable mention grappler at 190, surprised No. 6 Jarrel Miller of St. Edward, 6-4, in their dual meeting.

Zak Zindle (Hill School, PA) 215

The unranked Zindle met honorable mention Stosh Zalota (Malvern Prep, PA) at the PAISSA Duals and posted a 9-4 decision.

Published
Billy Buckheit
BILLY BUCKHEIT

Billy Buckheit is a long-time high school wrestling expert and journalist who has been doing the individual national high school wrestling rankings for SBLive Sports since 2022. He also provides coverage a major high school wrestling tournaments throughout the year. Billy previously served as the senior wrestling writer for Varsity Sports Network and the Baltimore Banner. He has also served on the seeding committees for many prestigious regional and national tournaments. In addition, he is the editor of Billy B's Wrestling World, a popular Facebook page dedicated to high school wrestling, and is an editorial contributor for the Maryland State Wrestling Association (MSWA).

Home/Wrestling