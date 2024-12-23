Vote: Who is the National High School Upper Weight Wrestler of the Week? (12/23/2024)
The 2024-25 high school wrestling season is fully underway and now it is time cast your vote for our weekly National High School Upper Weight Wrestler of the Week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Ben Hegler of Brecksville (OH).
Here is this week's list of nominees. Voting ends at 11:59 PT on Dec. 29.
Reagan Milheim (Warrior Run, PA) 160
Milheim is ranked 27th at 157 in the country. In the King of the Mountain finals, Milheim squared off with No. 13 Luke Sipes (Altoona, PA) and came away with an overtime victory, 4-1.
Jadyn Johnson (Melissa, TX) 165
Johnson pulled off two upsets to win the crown at the KC Stampede. In the semis, Johnson won a 4-0 match with No. 24 Trae Rios (Westmoore, OK). After pinning No. 27 Tristan Steldt (Fennimore, WI) in finals, 1:11, Johnson will surely be moving up from his current Honorable Mention position.
Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort, PA) 165
Miller is the No. 4 165lber in the nation. At the Hall of Fame Duals Classic when his squad faced Edmond North, Kody Routledge, who is No. 1 at 157 and just won an Ironman crown there, bumped up to face Miller. Miller was up for the challenge and pocketed an 8-5 win.
William Henckel (Blair Academy, NJ) 175
No. 2 Henckel was able to secure his second straight Beast of the East Championship when he pulled of a mild upset of No. 1 Ryan Burton (St. Joseph Regional, NJ), 5-3. Burton had beaten Henckel at Fargo.
Hunter Snyder (Greater Latrobe, PA) 189
Snyder is in the HM part of the 190lb rankings. In the finals of the King of the Mountain Tournament, Snyder met No. 16 Caleb Close (Bald Eagle Area, PA), and authored a 10-5 upset in overtime.
Levi Bussey (Granite Bay, CA) 190
A big upset propelled Bussey to the top of the Reno Tournament of Champions podium. Bussey, who is ranked 23rd in the country, beat No. 27 Aiden Cooley (Allen, TX), 10-2, in the finals. But his big win occurred in the semis versus No. 10 De’Alcapon Veazy (Ponderosa, CO), where he picked up a 9-8 win.
Angelo Posada (Poway, CA) 215
The Reno Tournament of Champions final gave the No. 4 Posada a chance to rekindle his rivalry with No. 3 Cade Ziola (Skutt Catholic, NE), who had beaten him in their two previous encounters. On this occasion, though, Posada came out on top with a 5-4 decision.
Cash Colbert (Paul VI, VA) 215
Colbert is the last man listed in our 215lb HM section. In the Beast of the East quarters, Colbert surprised No. 17 Riley McPherson (Brecksville, OH), 9-3, and kept that momentum rolling all the way through his finals meeting with Blair Academy’s Peter Snyder (No. 18 at 190), who he downed 3-1 for the Beast glory.
Jacob Levy (Lake Highland Prep, FL) 285
Levy won the Beast title with a 10-2 major decision over unranked Cristian Alvarez (St. Joseph Regional). To get there, Levy (No. 11) had to get by No. 10 Mark Effendian (Faith Christian Academy, PA), who had beaten him twice recently at Super 32 and Ironman. Levy hung a 7-3 loss on Effendian.
Caleb Rodriguez (Bishop McCort, PA) 285
Rodriguez was in the position of being able to seal the title for the Crushers at the Hall of Fame Duals when he fell behind early to Delbarton, New Jersey’s August Moler. With his squad up by three, there was little margin for error. Rodriguez composed himself and changed the flow of the match, eventually planting Moler in the second period to clinch victory for McCort.