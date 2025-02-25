Vote: Who is the National High School Upper Weight Wrestler of the Week? (2/25/2025)
The 2024-25 high school wrestling season is winding its way through postseason events all across the nation. With the best of the best going head to head, its time to pick our National High School Upper Weight Wrestler of the Week.
Here is this week's list of nominees. Voting ends at 11:59 PT on March 2, 2025.
Justin Avila (Iowa City, West, IA) 150
Avila, who has never appeared in our national rankings, defeated previously ranked Jabari Hinson (Ames), 9-7, to claim the Iowa 3A state championship.
Carson Weber (Joliet West, IL) 150
Weber is ranked 30th in the nation and faced off with No. 28 Justin Wardlow (Lockport Township) in the 3A state finals, where he pulled off a slight upset, 1-0. Weber lost to Wardlow, 4-2, a week ago in the region finals.
Parker Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) 150
The 26th ranked Reynolds won the Indiana state crown 9-6 over Portage’s Michael Ortega. To do so, Reynolds needed to take out No. 22 Linkin Carter (Eastside), 4-1 in overtime, in the semis.
Jacob Helgeson (Johnston, IA) 175
Helgeson won the rubber match for all the marbles in a battle of national honorable mention wrestlers over Bettendorf’s Lincoln Jipp by pinning his rival, 2:52, to claim the 3A state title. Helgeson won their first meeting at the Midwest Shootout, 1-0, and then lost a week later at the Ed Winger Tournament, 3-1.
Brayden Zuercher (Nazaret, PA) 189
Zuercher reached the finals of the AAA District XI Tournament and was set to face Dominic Sumpolec (Notre Dame-Green Pond), who was ranked 19th at 175. The unrated Zuercher came out ahead, 9-5.
Lane Foard (Benedictine Prep, VA) 190
The No. 4 Foard was slated to see a foe he knows very well in the National Prep finals with No. 3 Emmitt Sherlock (Gilman School, MD). Over the previous two seasons, Sherlock had compiled a 4-0 record versus Foard, with two of those wins coming at the National Prep Tournament. Foard avenged those losses with a dominant 6-0 win.
Brokton Borelli (Los Banos, CA) 190
No. 19 Borelli took on No. 13 Levi Bussey (Granite Bay) in the Sac-Joaquin Masters and walked off with a 4-1 upset on a late takedown. Bussey had beaten Borelli in the finals of Doc Buchanan, 13-11, in early January.
Jude Correa (Wyoming Seminary, PA) 215
The top ranked Correa edged No. 16 Cash Colbert (Paul VI, VA) in the National Prep finals to claim title number four in his career, becoming just the 13th wrestler to reach that plateau.
Charles Walker (Joliet Central, IL) 215
Walker is unranked on the national scene and squared off with No. 21 Kai Calcutt (Loyola Academy) in the 3A state finals where he posted a 7-5 upset.