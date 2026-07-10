With Fargo Underway Here Is Special Update to the Boys National High School Postseason Rankings

We will keep this introduction short. We spent the better part of Thursday night pouring over the brackets and made last-minute adjustments to National High School Wrestling Postseason Rankings for the Fargo participants.

Everyone is at the weight they will be wrestling in Fargo. If we overlooked anyone, we apologize. We also released an accompanying preview on Friday morning.

High School On SI

2026 Boys Wrestling Postseason National Rankings - July 10, 2026

106-Pounds

1-Kooper Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) FR

2-Luke Loren (St. John Bosco, CA) FR

3-Aiden Talavera (Reedley, CA) SO

4-Tyler Sweet (Clovis North, CA) SO

5-Ace Chittum (Cleveland, TN) SO

6-Cache Wiliams (Choctaw, OK) SO

7-Carter Smith (Perrysburg, OH) 8th

8-Joe Cady (Chatfield, MN) FR

9-Amir Newman-Winfrey (Southeast Polk, IA) FR

10-Knox Ayala (Fort Dodge, IA) FR

11-Nelson Villafane (West Scranton, PA) 8th

12-Rylen Wax (Dublin Coffman, OH) 8th

13-Pietro Velardi (Delbarton, NJ) 8th

14-Brandon Eisenhour (Montoursville, PA) SO

15-Max Quarry (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) FR

16-Jackson Thorn (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SO

17-Giovani Suarez (Esperanza, CA) SO

18-Leo Murillo (Trinity, PA) FR

19-Johnathan Thompson (IA) 8th

20-Cyrus Millage (IA) 8th

21-Sebastian Gutierrez (CA) 8th

22-Casen Becker (CO) 8th

23-Miro Parr-Coffin (Gonzaga Prep, WA) FR

24-Santino Andujo (Valiant Prep, AZ) 8th

25-Parker Hansen (Ozark, MO) FR

26-Derek Kiefer (West Forsyth, GA) SO

27-Rylan Sandoval (Blackwell, OK) FR

28-Alex Hall (St. Pius X, MO) FR

29-Max Lindquist (Timberland, MO) FR

30-Ty Martin (Don Bosco, IA) FR

113-Pounds

1-Ariah Mills (Buford, GA) FR

2-Killian Coluccio (Lacey Township, NJ) JR

3-Charles Esposito (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR

4-Jarreau Walker (Streetsboro, OH) JR

5-Evan Restivo (State College, PA) 8th

6-Michael Bernabe (Clovis, CA) FR

7-Arav Pandey (Trinity, PA) FR

8-Camden Rugg (Union Grove, WI) JR

9-Connor Maddox (Westfield, IN) SO

10-Cason Craft (Coweta, OK) SO

11-Turner Ross (Edmond North, OK) JR

12-Thomas Blewett (Middletown North, NJ) SO

13-Traevon Ducking (Brownsburg, IN) SO

14-Thales Silva (Buchanan, CA) FR

15-Cooper Sandoval (McQueen, NV) JR

16-Analu Woode (Enlightium, HI) SO

17-Jax Vang (Buchanan, CA) SO

18-Cruz Gannon (Dowling Catholic, IA) SO

19-Lucas Forman (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR

20-Ausome Guillermo (CA) 8th

21-Brody Compau (Rockford, MI) FR

22-Diego Robertty (Iowa City, West, IA) FR

23-Eric Bocanegra (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

24-Lincoln Valdez (Pomona, CO) SO

25-Brock Humphrey (Linsly School, WV) SO

26-Niko Odiotti (Loyola Academy, IL) SO

27-Ryan Hirchert (Nampa, ID) SR

28-Spencer Lee (James Madison, NY) 8th

29-Evan Cies (Malvern Prep, PA) FR

30-Izaya Shickley (Halifax Area, PA) JR

HM:

Jacob Carr (Sun Valley, PA) SO

Shaefer Hoffman (Downingtown West, PA) SO

Tanner Tran (Father Ryan, TN) SR

Kingston Cruzat (Folsom, CA) SR

Koa DeLoach (North Bay Haven, FL) SR

Jett Kline (Stillwater, OK) FR

Oscar Gauna (Goddard, KS) JR

Nathan Schuman (Honesdale, PA) SO

Nathan Hoopman (Saint Thomas Academy, MN) FR

Lee Dreshman (Canon-McMillan, PA) FR

Onofre Gonzalez (IMG Academy, FL) FR

120-Pounds

1-Landon Sidun (Norwin, PA) JR

2-Rocklin Zinkin (Buchanan, CA) SR

3-Anthony Garza (Clovis, CA) JR

4-Chase Karenbauer (Grove City, PA) SO

5-Michael Batista (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

6-Jovanni Tovar (Miami Southridge, FL) SO

7-Brayden Wenrich (Northampton, PA) SO

8-Gabe Swann (Baylor School, TN) SR

9-Dunia Sibomana (Long Beach, NY) SR

10-Cooper Merli (New York Military Academy, NY) SR

11-Corey Brown (Chesapeake-AA, MD) SO

12-Keegan Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) SO

13-Max Murillo (Esperanza, CA) JR

14-Jarrett Smith (Lowell, MI) SR

15-Lazarus McEwen (Capital, WA) SO

16-Thiago Silva (Buchanan, CA) FR

17-Tee Mills (Mill Creek, GA) SR

18-Michael “MJ” Rundell (Oak Park River Forest, IL) JR

19-Brandon Bickerton (Highland, OH) JR

20-Loc Webber (Dublin Coffman, OH) SO

21-Liam Davis (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

22-Julián Ríos (Phillips Academy, MA) SR

23-Tommy Gretz (Connellsville, PA) JR

24-Cruzer Dominguez (Creighton Prep, NE) SO

25-Roman Luttrell (Cleveland, NM) SR

26-Cade Collins (Southern Regional, NJ) SO

27-Shiloh Joyce (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) FR

28-Joel Friederichs (Watertown, MN) SR

29-Ayden Dodd (Perrysburg, OH) SR

30-Nathan Lyttle (Harmony, FL) SR

HM:

Derion Williams (Trinity, OH) JR

Tyler Verceles (Loyola-Blakefield, MD) SO

Landon Thoennes (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) JR

Jack Wallukait (Dowling Catholic, IA) JR

Eli Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) SO

Jaxon Sanchez (CA) 8th

126-Pounds

1-Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, OH) JR

2-Samuel Sanchez (Esperanza, CA) SO

3-Hayden Schwab (Don Bosco, IA) JR

4-Henry Aslikyan (Birmingham, CA) SR

5-Dominic Munaretto (St. Charles East, IL) SR

6-Ignacio Villasenor (Stillwater, OK) JR

7-Freddy Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO

8-JoJo Uhorchuk (Signal Mountain, TN) JR

9-Mikey Ruiz (Canyon Randall, TX) SR

10-Siraj Sidhu (Clovis North, CA) SR

11-Mason Jakob (Dobyns Bennett, TN) SR

12-Alex Rozas (Teurlings Catholic, LA) SR

13-Dominic Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) SR

14-Cam Sontz (Delbarton, NJ) JR

15-Caleb Noble (Warren Township, IL) JR

16-Isaiah Jones (Bixby, OK) SR

17-Rylan Seacrist (Brecksville, OH) SR

18-Cody Clarke (Buford, GA) FR

19-Braiden Lotier (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR

20-Justin Farnsworth (Malvern Prep, PA) JR

17-Case Bell (Brownsburg, IN) SO

21-Titan Friederichs (Watertown, MN) SR

22-Cale Vandermark (Ankeney Centennial, IA) SR

23-Dominick Morrison (Hatboro Horsham, PA) JR

24-Izayiah Chavez (Allen, TX) SO

25-Maximus Hay (Brown Deer, WI) SR

26-Mateo Gallegos (DuBois, PA) SO

27-Van Smith (Mustang, OK) JR

28-Cael Floerchinger (Great Falls, MT) JR

29-Kavin Muyleart (Cedar Cliff, PA) JR

30-Austin Bickerton (Highland, OH) JR

HM;

Thunder Lewis (Del Norte, CA) SR

Sean Willcox (St. John Bosco, CA) SR

Nicolas Enzminger (Bismarck Legacy, ND) SR

Max Dinges (Penns Valley, PA) SO

Lander Bosh (Layton, UT) SR

Oleksandr Havrylkiv (Hersey, IL) SO

Dalton Weber (Pope John XXIII, NJ) SR

Mikey Bautista (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR

Anthony LaGala Ryan (Longwood, NY) JR

Logan Stewart (Reynolds, PA) JR

Zaiyahn Ornelas (Creighton Prep, NE) SR

Lukas Littleton-Mascaro (Malvern Prep, PA) SR

Jack Baron (Germantown Academy, PA) SR

Eli Gabrielson (Archbishop Spalding, MD) JR

Cam Baker (Burrell, PA) SR

David Hill (Oak Grove, AL) JR

Santino Sloboda (Butler, PA) SR

Laz Soto (Southwest Miami, FL) JR

132-Pounds

1-Ashton Besmer (Buchanan, CA) SR

2-Keanu Dillard (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SR

3-Antonio Mills (Mill Creek, GA) SR

4-Arno Vardanyan (Birmingham, CA) SR

5-Paul Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) JR

6-Nicholas Garcia (Marmion Academy, IL) SR

7-Antonio Rodriguez (Los Gatos, CA) SR

8-Slater Hicks (Valencia, CA) JR

9-JoJo Burke (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SO

10-Paul Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) SO

11-Tommy Wurster (Dublin, OH) SO

12-Evan Sanati (Brentsville, VA) SR

13-Vincenzo Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

14-Nathan Carillo (St. John Bosco, CA) SR

15-Liston Seibert (Massillon Perry, OH) SR

16-Will Detar (Trinity, PA) SR

17-Elijah Collick (Stephen Decatur, MD) SR

18-Nathan Rioux (Avon, IN) SR

19-Christopher Noto (Honeoye Falls-Lima, NY) SR

20-Justyce Zuniga (Toppenish, WA) SR

21-Willmont Kai (Whitehall, PA) SR

22-Jake Knight (Bettendorf, IA) SR

23-Anthony DiAndrea (Watchung Hills, NJ) SR

24-Johnathon McGinty (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR

25-Sammy Spaulding (Camden Catholic, NJ) SR

26-Miklo Hernandez (Pipestone Area, MN) SO

27-Angel Cejudo, Jr. (Valiant Prep, AZ) SO

28-Brock Rothermel (Line Mountain, PA) JR

29-Tanner Telford (Corner Canyon, UT) JR

30-CJ Caines (Hanover, PA) SO

HM:

Finn O’Brien (Blair Academy, NJ) SO

Alex Denkins (Perrysburg, OH) SR

Blaze Van Gundy (Dublin Coffman, OH) JR

Wyatt Lees (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) SR

Brenden Jorden Agcaoili (SLAM! Academy, NV) SR

Owen Marshall (Tahoma, WA) JR

Jason Hampton (Joliet Catholic, IL) SR

Cooper Mathews (Cherokee Trail, CO) JR

Jamiel Castleberry (Oak Park-River Forest, IL) JR

Lukas Foster (Joliet Catholic, IL) JR

Bobby Ruscitti (Lombard Montini, IL) JR

Conner Whitely (St. Edward, OH) SO

Eddie Woody (Southeast Polk, IA) SO

Ryder Owen (Gonzaga Prep, WA) FR

Graydon Martin (Staunton River, VA) SO

138-Pounds

1-Moses Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) SR

2-Tyler DeKraker (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

3-Dean Anderson (Valiant Prep, AZ) JR

4-Karson Brown (St. Edward, OH) SR

5-Camden Baum (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR

6-Israel Borge (Bixby, OK) JR

7-Nicholas Sorrow (Hudson Area, MI) SR

8-Dawson Youngblut (Jessup, IA) JR

9-Shamus Regan (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR

10-Chris “CJ” Huerta (Buchanan, CA) SR

11-Ray Rivera (Clovis, CA) SR

12-Matthew Orbeta (Poway, CA) JR

13-Tyler Conroy (Malvern Prep, PA) SR

14-Chase Hansen (Lower Cape May, NJ) SR

15-Ryan Rios (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

16-John Stewart (Scottsboro, AL) SR

17-Kiernan Meink (Millard South) SR

18-Gino Schinina (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR

19-Griff Powell (Lyons, IL) SR

20-Eric Casula (Stillwater, OK) SR

21-Trey Beissel (Hastings, MN) SR

22-Chase Mills (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SR

23-Gage Bjerga (Staples Motley, MN) SO

24-Jensen Boyd (Delta, IN) JR

25-Urijah Lopez (Perrysburg, OH) SO

26-Greyson Pettit (Delsea, NJ) SR

27-Blake Bartos (Buckeye, OH) SR

28-Dalton Wenner (Cranberry, PA) SR

29-Aiden Herndon (Cedar Cliff, PA) JR

30-Nick Strand (Bemidji, MN) SR

HM:

Carter Chunko (Saucon Valley, PA) JR

Evan Stanley (Lowell, IN) JR

Emilio Albanese (Emmaus, PA) JR

Jake Kos (Simley, MN) JR

Christian Jelle (Grand Rapids, MN) SR

Cael Humphrey (Sultana, CA) JR

Landyn Shaffer (Deposit/Hancock, NY) JR

Austin Ellis (Davis, UT) JR

Joaquin Chacon (Valiant Prep, AZ) SO

Riker O’Hearon (Carbon, UT) SO

Konner Larkin (Valiant Prep, AZ) JR

Timothy Boda (Merritt Island, FL) SO

Calan Manley (Stillwater, OK) SO

Gage Spurgeon (Eddyville, IA) JR

Deven Lopez (Pueblo East, CO) JR

Max Cumbee (IC Catholic Prep, IL) JR

Stephen Myers (Parkersburg, WV) JR

Royce Malone (Center Grove, IN) JR

Jack Simpson (Ponderosa, CO) JR

Curtis Zion Borge (Bixby, OK) SR

144-Pounds

1-Bo Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) SR

2-Jayden Raney (Union County, KY) SR

3-Brandt Harer (Montgomery, PA) SR

4-Lincoln Sledzianowski (St. John Neumann, FL) JR

5-Kellen Wolbert (Oconomowoc, WI) SR

6-Dale Corbin (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

7-Jesse Grajeda (St. John Bosco, CA) JR

8-Arseni Kikiniou (Poway, CA) JR

9-Bodie Abbey (Hartland, MI) SR

10-Valentine Popadiuc (St. Pius X, NM) JR

11-Braylon Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) JR

12-Kai Vielma (Connellsville, PA) JR

13-Greyson Music (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR

14-Yandel Morales (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

15-Gavin Mangano (Shoreham-Wading River, NY) JR

16-Sean Hall (Canyon Ridge, ID) SR

17-Tyler Traves (Mountain View, VA) SR

18-Miller Sipes (Staley, MO) SR

19-Thomas Verrette (Edmond North, OK) SR

20-Drake Hooiman (SLAM! Academy, NV) SR

21-Ashten Haley (Cobleskill-Richmondville, NY) JR

22-Jovani Solis (South Dade, FL) SO

23-Tylin Thrine (New Castle, IN) SR

24-Garrison Weisner (Oregon Clay, OH) SR

25-Mason Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) SR

26-Reece Movahed (Faith Christian Academy, PA) FR

27-Cole Speer (Brecksville, OH) SO

28-Gideon Gonzalez (Bergen Catholic, NJ) SO

29-Brian Little (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) JR

30-Declan O’Byrne (Malvern Prep, PA) JR

HM:

Jackson Butler (Bishop McCort, PA) SR

Gavin Landers (Denver, IA) JR

Joseph Toscano (Buchanan, CA) SR

Michael Lopez (Ponderosa, CO) SR

Caeleb Hutchinson (Manhattan, KS) SR

Quincey Crawford (Hickman, MO) SO

Edgar Jimenez (Valiant Prep, AZ)

Josh Kerr (Maize South, KS) JR

Ty Eversman (Thompson Valley, CO) SO

Chris Lalonde (Roosevelt, CO) SR

Vinnie Gutierrez (Fountain Valley, CA) JR

Ryan DeGeorge (Delbarton, NJ) JR

DJ Clarke (Buford, GA) SR

Isaias Hernandez (DePaul Catholic, NJ) JR

Garrett VerHeecke (Unity Christian, IL) SR

Demetrios Carrera (Marmion Academy, IL) SR

Adante Washington (Joliet Catholic, IL) JR

Garrison Sartain (Edmond North, OK) JR

150-Pounds

1-Jordyn Raney (Union County, KY) SR

2-Clinton Shepherd (Crown Point, IN) JR

3-Michael Romero (St. John Bosco, CA) JR

4-Jason Dube (Spire Academy, OH) SO

5-Austin Paris (Layton, UT) SR

6-Donovan Rosauer (Yorkville, IL) JR

7-Hunter Stevens (Mt. Horeb, WI) SR

8-Zachary Stewart (Marmion Academy, IL) SR

9-Sonny Amato (Rumson-Fair Haven, NJ) JR

10-Robert Duffy (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SR

11-Matt O’Neill (Malvern Prep, PA) SO

12-Ashton Hobson (Marmion Academy, IL) SR

13-Grayson Fuchs (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) JR

14-Brady Hand (Christiansburg, VA) SR

15-Peyton Hornsby (Center Grove, IN) JR

16-Kane Shawger (St. Xavier, OH) JR

17-Samson McKissick-Staley (Pittsford, NY) SR

18-Ivan Arias (Buchanan, CA) SR

19-Alias Raby (Anderson, CA) SR

20-Legend Ellis (Coweta, OK) JR

21-Davis Parrow (Farmington, MN) SR

22-Derek Barrows (Pomona, CO) SR

23-Carter Price (Ripley, WV) JR

24-Armand Williams (South Dade, FL) JR

25-Chris Arreola (Clovis North, CA) SO

26-Isaiah Gallegos (Jefferson, CO) SR

27-Parker Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) SR

28-Xavier Chavez (Sunnyside, AZ) JR

29-Grayson Davis (Cape Henlopen, DE) FR

30-Blake Fox (Osage, IA) SR

HM:

Roman Stewart (Liberty, MO) JR

Justis Jesuroga (Southeast Polk, IA) SR

Dominic Wilson (Rockwall, TX) SR

Vince Jasinski (Grant, IL) SR

Bennett Kujawa (Becker, MN) JR

Elijah Blewitt (Indianola, IA) JR

Chance Ruble (Seckman, MO) JR

Hudson Hohman (Grove City, PA) SR

Brant Laughlin (Seneca, MO) JR

Camron Duffield (Parkway South, MO) JR

Samuel Gehring (Slinger, WI) JR

Drew Moro (Brecksville, OH) SO

Austin Collins (Wray, CO) SR

157-Pounds

1-Charlie DeSena (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

2-Mac Crosson (Indianola, IA) JR

3-Wyatt Medlin (Washington, IL) SR

4-Justus Heeg (Providence Catholic, IL) SO

5-Zeno Moore (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

6-Bentley Sly (Stuart Cramer, NC) SR

7-Reagan Milheim (Warrior Run, PA) SR

8-Gus Cardinal (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR

9-Jake Miller (Broken Arrow, OK) SR

10-Travis Cardenas (Chandler, AZ) SR

11-Dallas Russell (Jefferson, GA) SR

12-Christopher Creason (El Diamante, CA) SR

13-Michael Turi (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR

14-Blake Cosby (Dundee, MI) SR

15-Marcus Killgore (Sahuarita, AZ) SO

16-Gage Lohr (Watertown, SD) JR

17-Cooper Rowe (Mound-Westonka, MN) SR

18-Gabe Ballard (Northampton, PA) JR

19-Lincoln Robideau (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SO

20-James Tildsley (Shawsheen, MA) SR

21-Bryston Scoles (Kewaskum, WI) JR

22-Weston Borgers (Blair Academy, NJ) SO

23-Colin Rutlin (Christian Brothers College, MO) JR

24-Jet Brown (Odessa, MO) JR

25-Brooklyn Pickett (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) SO

26-Mason Petersen (Columbus, NE) SR

27-Nick Schwartz (Delbarton, NJ) SO

28-Bradley Williams (Spain Park, AL) SR

29-Tommy Holguin (Bellarmine Prep, CA) SR

30-Jacob Morris (South Anchorage, AK) JR

HM:

Noah Bull (Layton, UT) SR

Miguel Rojas (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR

Jake Hughes (Beaver, OH) SO

Joey Canova (Bergen Catholic, NJ) SR

Dylan Villers (McCallie School, TN) SO

Dominic Way (Parkersburg, WV) JR

Jackson Weller (Delran, NJ) JR

Michael Craft (Camden Catholic, NJ) SR

James Whitbred (State College, PA) JR

Zane Leitzel (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SR

Michael Ruane (Franklin Regional, PA) JR

Shea Morris (New York Military Academy, NY) SR

Jon Smith (Oxford Area, PA) JR

Jordan Thompson (Bradford, PA) SR

Westin Ingham (Amery, WI) JR

Ian Longenberger (Boiling Springs, PA) SR

Cade Campbell (Nazareth, PA) SR

165-Pounds

1-Jayden James (Delbarton, NJ) SR

2-Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort, PA) JR

3-Slava Shahbazyan (Birmingham, CA) SR

4-Rocco Cassioppi (Hononegah, IL) JR

5-Matthew Staples (New Prairie, IN) SO

6-Haakon Peterson (Dodgeville, WI) SR

7-Joe Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR

8-Camryn Howard (Bellport, NY) SO

9-Griffin LaPlante (St. Francis, NY) SR

10-Liam Kelly (Mt. Carmel, IL) SR

11-Kross Cassidy (Fairfax, VA) SR

12-Gabriel Logan (Delbarton, NJ) JR

13-Josh Piparo (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) JR

14-Harrison Murdock (Baylor School, TN) SO

15-Jay’Den Williams (Roseville, MI) SR

16-Declan Koch (Neenah, WI) SR

17-Tucker Roybal (Union, UT) SR

18-Titus Norman (Baylor School, TN) SR

19-Barry Norman (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

20-Don Beaufait (Dundee, MI) SR

21-Nate Consigli (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR

22-Arment Waltenbaugh (Hill School, PA) SR

23-Kaleo Garcia (Gilroy, CA) SR

24-Jackson Barron (Shakopee, MN) SR

25-Grayson Eggum (Stillwater, MN) SO

26-Tommy Schechterly (West Scranton, PA) SO

27-Thunder Page (Rose Hill, KS) SO

28-Jerin Coles (PA) SO

29-Steel Meyers (IMG Academy, FL) JR

30-Ethan Sonne (Marist, IL) JR

HM:

Justin Wardlow (Lockport Township, IL) SR

Jonny O’Brien (North Penn, PA) JR

Brian Chamberlain (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR

Nolan Fellers (Bondurant-Farrar, IA) SR

Jacob Perez (Everett Alvarez, CA) SR

Emmitt Munson (Pomona, CO) SR

Kalias Nazaro (Mater Lakes Academy, FL) SR

Joe Monticello (Hanover Park, NJ) JR

Luke Scholz (Cranford, NJ) SR

Aiden Arnett (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SO

Tre Haines (Arlington, WA) SR

Thomas Belding (LaGrande, OR) SR

Boden White (Denver, IA) SR

Kawayran Vazquez (Jesuit, FL) JR

Landen McDowell (St. Pius X, MO) JR

Luke Knox (Perkiomen Valley, PA) JR

175-Pounds

1-Joseph Jeter (Edmond North, OK) SR

2-Mario Carini (Poway, CA) JR

3-Jayden O’Farrill (State College, PA) SO

4-Isai Fernandez (St. John Bosco, CA) SO

5-Maximus Dhabolt (Ankeny Centennial, IA) JR

6-Brody Kelly (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SR

7-Santino Rodriguez (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) SR

8-Maximus Fortier (University, WV) JR

9-Gage Wentzel (Montoursville, PA) SR

10-Jordan Fincher (Hickman, MO) SR

11-Bruno Cassioppi (Hononegah, IL) JR

12-Lucas Boe (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR

13-Mason Horwat (Derry Area, PA) SR

14-Lorenzo Alston (Uwharrie Charter Academy, NC) SR

15-Max Wirnsberger (Warrior Run, PA) SR

16-Nadav Nafshi (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

17-Jaxon Miller (Carlisle, IA) SR

18-Liam Crook (Kaukauna, WI) SR

19-Ryder Schulte (Liberty, AZ) SO

20-Kyler Walters (Shakopee, MN) SR

21-Colin Wooldridge (La Salle, OH) SR

22-Zane Gerlach (South Anchorage, AK) JR

23-Jackson Angelo (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

24-Noah Tucker (Bullis School, MD) JR

25-Kalob Ybarra (Pomona, CO) SR

26-Travis Grace (Gilroy, CA) SR

27-James Curoso (Clovis, CA) SO

28-McKaden Speece (Wilson West Lawn, PA) SR

29-Gavin Ciampoli (Altoona, PA) JR

30-Luke Hamiti (Stillwater, OK) SR

HM:

Zack Aquila (Brecksville, OH) JR

Musa Apshev (IL)

Brody Sendele (Hononegah, IL) JR

Zandon Hopson (Liberty, AZ)

Chris Dennis (Central Bucks West, PA) SR

CJ Pensiero (Bishop McCort, PA) JR

Jake Robie (Christiansburg, VA) SR

Royce Lopez (Warren Township, IL) SR

Nate Moore (Grassfield, VA) SR

Kobe Cunanan (Valiant Prep, AZ)

Isaak Chavez (Mullen, TX) SR

Layden Acevedo (Berks Catholic, PA) SO

Sawyer Jones (Woodgrove, VA) SR

Aidan Kincaide (Noblesville, IN) JR

Teag Sanderson (State College, PA) FR

Ryan Meier (Blair Aademy, NJ) SR

Ibrahim Dheel (Mountain View, VA) FR

Sean Breedlove (Center Grove, IN) JR

Carter Fielden (Garrett, IN) SR

Nathaniel Replogle (Central York, PA) SO

Jakob Hoke (Graham, OH) SO

190-Pounds

1-Michael White (Lawrence North, IN) SR

2-Waylon Cressell (IA/IN) SR

3-Carl “CJ” Betz (Delbarton, NJ) SR

4-Ryder Wilder (Camden County, GA) SR

5-Jonathan Rocha (Clovis North, CA) SR

6-Lucas Ricketts (Union County, KY) SR

7-Salah Tsarni (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

8-Eli Leonard (Mt. Horeb, WI) SR

9-Riley Johnson (Omaha Skutt, NE) SR

10-Mason Ontiveros (John H Pitman, CA) SR

11-Aaron Stewart (Warren Township, IL) SR

12-Mario Hutcherson (Kiski Area, PA) SO

13-Dominic Sumpolec (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) SR

14-Jaxon Penovich (Mt. Prospect, IL) SR

15-Kyle Scott (Tyrone, PA) SR

16-Nevin Mattessich (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) SR

17-Everett Joyce (Maize, KS) JR

18-Brayden Zuercher (Nazareth, PA) SR

19-Alexander Reyes (Holmdel, NJ) SR

20-John Murphy (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SR

21-Nicholas Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR

22-Brennan Warwick (Massillon Perry, OH) SR

23-Victor Marks-Jenkins (Perry Hall, MD) SR

24-Jason Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR

25-Mason Savidan (St. John Bosco, CA) SO

26-Dominic Dotson (Poway, CA) SR

27-Braeden Simoneaux (New York Military Academy, NY) JR

28-Hunter Snyder (Greater Latrobe, PA) JR

29-Peter Snyder (Stephen Decatur, MD) SR

30-Gabriel Barragan (Esperanza, CA) SR

HM:

Hugh Meyer (Dickinson, ND) SR

JT Smith (Creighton Prep, NE) JR

Cael Dunn (South Davidson, NC) SR

Tristan Waters (Smithville, MO) SR

Broedy Hendricks (Humboldt, IA) JR

Deacon Moran (Ft. Zumwalt North, MO) SR

Elijah Hawes (Layton, UT) SR

Cody Savage (Rockwall Heath, TX) SO

Sean Perez (Humble, TX) JR

Maximus Purdy (Assumption, Davenport, IA) SO

Jaden Simpson (Camden Catholic, NJ) SR

Caige Horak (Massillon Perry, OH) JR

Brady Brown (Derry Area, PA) JR

Ibrahim Zaky (Woodgrove, VA) JR

Budder Manley (River Valley, OH) SO

215-Pounds

1-Michael Boyle (Bishop Watterson, OH) JR

2-Jimmy Mastny (Marian Central Catholic, IL) JR

3-Adam Waters (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR

4-Garett Kawczynski (Port Washington, WI) SR

5-Maximus Konopka (Greens Farms Academy, CT) JR

6-William Ward (Moorhead, MN) SR

7-Ladd Holman (Juab, UT) JR

8-Tanner Hodgins (Howell, NJ) JR

9-Lincoln Jipp (Bettendorf, IA) SR

10-Elijah Brown (Belle Vernon, PA) SR

11-Nicolas Gonzalez (Mt. Olive, NJ) SR

12-Cash Colbert (Paul VI, VA) SR

13-David Calkins (Liberty-Brentwood, CA) SR

14-Wes Burford (Oakdale, CA) SR

15-Cael Weidemoyer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR

16-Aiden Cooley (Allen, TX) SR

17-Ceasar Salas (Crown Point, IN) SO

18-Mick Moylan (Poway, CA) JR

19-Carter Brown (Lafayette (Wildwood), MO) JR

20-Sam Howard (Boonville, IN) JR

21-Colton Bell (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SO

22-Kai Calcutt (Loyola Academy, IL) SR

23-Paxton Hunt (Garnet Valley, PA) SR

24-Frankie Pieffer (St. Edward, OH) JR

25-Kendahl Hoare (DuBois, PA) SO

26-Aiden Bliss (Port Allegany, PA) SR

27-Sal Marchese (Delsea, NJ) SR

28-Dante DeLuca (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) SR

29-Sutton Kenning (St. Cloud Tech, MN) SR

30-Tyler Palumbo (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SR

HM:

Decker Bechtold (Owen J. Roberts, PA) SO

Cooper Reves (Salina-Central, KS) SR

Rocco Salerno (Seton Hall Prep, NJ) SR

28-Xander Dossett (Ola, GA) SR

29-Carter Vannest (John H. Pitman, CA) SR

Devin Downes (Plainedge, NY) SR

Brock Swenson (Saint Croix Central, WI) SR

Lucas Nance (Fremd, IL) SR

Kellen Fellure (Franklin Community, IN) JR

Danny Zmorowski (Lake Catholic, OH) JR

Josh Hoffer (Washington, IL) SR

Ronan An (North Cobb, GA) JR

Trey Craig (Christian Brothers College, MO) SR

Kade Splinter (Stoughton, WI) FR

Brian Haran (Gilroy, CA) JR

Satoshi Davis (SLAM! Academy, NV) SO

Wyatt Hanssen (Wasatch, UT) JR

Mason Chamberlain (Malvern Prep, PA) FR

Mason Koehler (Glenwood, IA) SR

285-Pounds

1-Dreshaun Ross (Fort Dodge, IA) SR

2-Coby Merrill (John W. North, CA) SR

3-Dean Bechtold (Owen J. Roberts, PA) SR

4-Michael Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) SR

5-Mark Effendian (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR

6-Cristian Alvarez (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR

7-Jonathan Rulo (Belleville East, IL) SR

8-Ashton Honnold (Nodaway Valley, IA) SR

9-Tyson Martin (Aquinas, WI) SR

10-Lukas Zalota (Malvern Prep, PA) JR

11-Mateo Vinciguerra (Woodstown, NJ) SR

12-Cael Mielnik (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

13-Isaiah Taylor (AIM Academy, PA) SR

14-Peter Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) SO

15-Makhi Rodgers (Brown Deer, WI) SR

16-Cael Leisgang (Seymour, WI) SR

17-Logan Tollison (Grand Ledge, MI) SR

18-Zayne Candelaria (Sunnyside, AZ) SR

19-Elijah Schunke (Brandon Valley, SD) SR

20-William Glesing (New Palestine, IN) JR

21-Camden Williams (Whiteland, IN) JR

22-Bruno Pallone (Hardin, MT) SO

23-Kal-El Fluckiger (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR

24-Kameron Hazelett (Lowell, IN) SO

25-Preston Wagner (Fremont, NE) SR

26-Eaghan Fleshman (Alburnett, IA) SO

27-Odin Schwabenbauer (Snohomish, WA) JR

28-Trayvn Boger (South Summitt, UT) SR

29-Alex Rose (Legend, CO) SR

30-Leland Day (Grandview, CO) JR

HM:

Destry Lujan (Yukon, OK) SR

Bradyn McConneha (North Allegheny, PA) SR

Zyan Knollmeyer (Helias Catholic, MO) JR

Caleb Tyler (Fairfield, PA) JR

Colin Whyte (West Greene, PA) SR

Jacob Ramirez (Grand Prairie, TX) JR

Joseph Favia (Marmion Academy, IL) SR

Preston Krueger (New London, WI) JR

Kaz Morosetti (North Kingstown, RI) JR

Sammy Seja (Buchanan, CA) SO

Anderson Palian (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR

Caleb Rodriguez (Bishop McCort, PA) SR

Keyshon Morrison (Lake Norman, NC) JR