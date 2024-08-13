2024 Wyoming high school football schedules released: Sheridan vs. East state championship rematch on Sep. 20
The time has come to start circling dates on your calendar for this year's must-see games and can't-miss matchups as 2024 Wyoming high school football schedules have been released for the upcoming WHSAA season.
Most teams will play their first games on Friday, August 30, and the football calendar year will conclude with the 2024 WHSAA state championships taking place November 15-16 in Laramie.
2024 Wyoming high school football schedules for all teams in every WHSAA classification are available on SBLive Wyoming, where you can also find live Wyoming high school football scores and much more.
2024 Wyoming WHSAA high school football season schedule
Here is a look at the full 2024 WHSAA high school football season schedule:
- August 12: First day of practice for Class 4A
- August 19: First day of practice for Classes 1A-3A
- August 29: First contests
- August 30: First Friday night
- November 1: Playoffs Week 1
- November 8: Playoffs Week 2
- November 15: Classes 2A, 3A WHSAA State Football Championships*
- November 16: Classes 1A-6 Man, 1A-8 Man, 4A State Football Championships*
*The 2024 WHSAA State Football Championships will be played at the University of Wyoming's War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.
Not sure which team's schedule you want to dive into first? You could always start with last year's Wyoming state champions to check out their road to a potential repeat.
Here are the 2023 Wyoming football state champions in each classification:
2023 Wyoming high school football state champions
- Class 4A: Sheridan Broncs
- Class 3A: Star Valley Braves
- Class 2A: Torrington Trailblazers
- Class 1A-9 Man: Big Piney Punchers
- Class 1A-6 Man: Burlington Demons
