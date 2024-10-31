High School

Wyoming high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, matchups, game times

Here are all the 2024 Wyoming high school football playoff brackets, matchups and game times

Ben Dagg

Wyoming High School football playoffs are here!
Wyoming High School football playoffs are here! / Photo by Taylor Balkom, SBLive

Playoff time has arrived in Wyoming high school football.

The postseason officially kicks off this Friday as 1A through 4A start playing playoff football on Friday, Nov. 1.

>>Wyoming high school football playoff brackets<<

Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 WHSAA football playoffs.

Wyoming high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Here are the Wyoming high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from WHSAA 1A through 4A, plus some featured first-round matchups:

4A

First-round featured matchups

(1) Sheridan vs. (8) Laramie

6 p.m. Friday

(4) Notrona County vs. (5) Walsh

6 p.m. Friday

(3) East vs. (6) Thunder Basin

6 p.m. Friday

(2) Campbell County vs. (7) Rock Springs

6 p.m. Friday

2024 WHSAA 4A bracket

3A

First-round featured matchups

(1) Star Valley vs. (4) Lander Valley

5 p.m. Friday

(2) Riverton vs. (3) Powell

6 p.m. Friday

(2) Cody vs. (3) Torrington

6 p.m. Friday

(1) Douglas vs. (4) Evanston

7 p.m. Friday

2024 WHSAA 3A bracket

2A

First-round featured matchups

(1) Big Horn vs. (4) Worland

6 p.m. Friday

(2) Lovell vs. (3) Burns

6 p.m. Friday

(2) Newcastle vs. (3) Cokeville

6 p.m. Friday

(1) Mountain View vs. (4) Wheatland

1 p.m. Friday

2024 WHSAA 2A bracket

1A-9 Man

First-round featured matchups

(1) Lingle-Fort Laramie vs. (4) Wind River

6 p.m. Friday

(2) Big Piney vs. (3) Southeast

1 p.m. Saturday

(2) Pine Bluffs vs. (3) Greybull

2 p.m. Friday

(1) Shoshoni vs. (4) Saratoga

2 p.m. Friday

2024 WHSAA 1A-9 Man bracket

1A-6 Man

First-round featured matchups

(1) Little Snake River vs. (4) Meeteetse

12 p.m. Friday

(2) Riverside vs. (3) Dubois

6 p.m. Friday

(2) Encampment vs. (3) Kaycee

2 p.m. Friday

(1) Burlington vs. (4) Farson-Eden

1 p.m. Friday

2024 WHSAA 1A-6 Man bracket

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

-- Ben Dagg | @sblivesports

Published
Ben Dagg
BEN DAGG

Home/Wyoming