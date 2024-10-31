Wyoming high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, matchups, game times
Playoff time has arrived in Wyoming high school football.
The postseason officially kicks off this Friday as 1A through 4A start playing playoff football on Friday, Nov. 1.
Wyoming high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the Wyoming high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from WHSAA 1A through 4A, plus some featured first-round matchups:
4A
First-round featured matchups
(1) Sheridan vs. (8) Laramie
6 p.m. Friday
(4) Notrona County vs. (5) Walsh
6 p.m. Friday
(3) East vs. (6) Thunder Basin
6 p.m. Friday
(2) Campbell County vs. (7) Rock Springs
6 p.m. Friday
3A
First-round featured matchups
(1) Star Valley vs. (4) Lander Valley
5 p.m. Friday
(2) Riverton vs. (3) Powell
6 p.m. Friday
(2) Cody vs. (3) Torrington
6 p.m. Friday
(1) Douglas vs. (4) Evanston
7 p.m. Friday
2A
First-round featured matchups
(1) Big Horn vs. (4) Worland
6 p.m. Friday
(2) Lovell vs. (3) Burns
6 p.m. Friday
(2) Newcastle vs. (3) Cokeville
6 p.m. Friday
(1) Mountain View vs. (4) Wheatland
1 p.m. Friday
1A-9 Man
First-round featured matchups
(1) Lingle-Fort Laramie vs. (4) Wind River
6 p.m. Friday
(2) Big Piney vs. (3) Southeast
1 p.m. Saturday
(2) Pine Bluffs vs. (3) Greybull
2 p.m. Friday
(1) Shoshoni vs. (4) Saratoga
2 p.m. Friday
1A-6 Man
First-round featured matchups
(1) Little Snake River vs. (4) Meeteetse
12 p.m. Friday
(2) Riverside vs. (3) Dubois
6 p.m. Friday
(2) Encampment vs. (3) Kaycee
2 p.m. Friday
(1) Burlington vs. (4) Farson-Eden
1 p.m. Friday
