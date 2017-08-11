Cubs catcher Willson Contreras will miss four to six weeks with a hamstring strain, the club announced Friday. He's expected to return before the end of the regular season.

The #Cubs announce catcher Willson Contreras will be out 4 to 6 weeks with strained hamstring, expect him back before end of regular season — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 11, 2017

Contreras injured his right hamstring while running to first base in the eighth inning of the Cubs' 3-1 loss to the Giants on Thursday.

It's terrible timing for Contreras, who was enjoying a breakout stretch and was named NL Player of the Week on Monday after hitting four home runs in five games. For the season, Contreras is hitting .274 with 21 home runs and 70 RBIs, and he's one of the toughest catchers to run on in the majors.

Contreras was replaced in the lineup for Friday's game by Alex Avila, who the Cubs acquired from the Tigers after they traded Miguel Montero, who lost favor in the clubhouse after speaking critically of the pitching staff. Avila is batting .268 with 12 home runs and 34 RBIs in 81 games this season.