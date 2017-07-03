MLB

Miguel Montero traded to Blue Jays for player to be named later or cash

0:40 | MLB
Cubs designate Miguel Montero for assignment after catcher calls out Jake Arrieta
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired catcher Miguel Montero from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations, the team announced.

Montero was designated for assignment last week after criticizing pitcher Jake Arrieta and allowing seven stolen bases in a game. He told reporters that Arrieta did not hold any runners on base and the stolen bases fall on him.

Montero was hitting .286 with four home runs and eight RBIs on the year. He is 0-for-31 in throwing out base stealers.

Montero was also critical of Cubs manager Joe Maddon for his playing time during Chicago's World Series run. Maddon primarily used Montero as the third option to catch. The two reportedly talked and mended their relationship during the off-season.

