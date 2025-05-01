Angels Are Having Their Hitters Scout Opposing Pitchers Less in Hopes of Fixing Offense
The Los Angeles Angels are in the midst of a five-game losing streak.
During this time, manager Ron Washington is taking all kinds of measures to try and snap the skid. One of the tactics the skipper has deployed, per the Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher, is to use their scouting department less.
“There’s so much information now in baseball,” Washington said. “Sometimes you let that information dictate how you go up there and have your at-bats. You’ve got to know which type of at-bats you’re capable of having to have those at-bats, and add that information to it, instead of allowing that information to dictate how you go about your business.
“I think with all this information, sometimes these kids totally believe in it 100%, so they don’t ever believe in themselves.”
Washington believes that what may have contributed to the team's collective hitting slump is the influx of information presented to his ball club. Especially with some of the younger Halos, the skipper sees some of the advanced analytics as more of a detriment to his squad.
This has led to less information from scouts on opposing teams to the dugout.
Washington has also tried different lineups in hopes of sparking more offense in his ball club's cold bats, as he revealed he made "22 or 23" different ones on an off day.
Tuesday's defeat saw Zach Neto leading off, while the game before had Mike Trout take his talents to the top of the lineup. Jorge Soler took the previous four games, after Taylor Ward led off every game since Opening Day.
“I had nothing else to do, so I just grabbed some paper and just started putting down lineups, and that was the one that stuck with me,” Washington said of Neto leading off.
Fans will hope that the constant tinkering can lead to success and whatever tactic is used, no matter how unconventional, will get them back to the win column.
