Lakers' Playoff Run Energizes Angels Veteran: 'I Can Finally Express Myself Again'

J.P. Hoornstra

Apr 18, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) and catcher Logan O'Hoppe (14) celebrate the victory against the San Francisco Giants at Angel Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Kenley Jansen played the majority of his career in Los Angeles with the Dodgers. It was not uncommon for the veteran closer and avowed basketball fan to rock a Lakers jersey in the clubhouse.

As a fashion choice, that one wouldn't fly over nearly as well in Boston, where Jansen spent the last two seasons as a member of the Red Sox.

Now that he's back in Southern California, Jansen feels no such pressure to hide his NBA loyalties.

The Angels posted a photo to their Twitter/X account Friday showing Jansen rocking a Los Angeles Lakers number 77 Luka Doncic jersey. The Angels, like the Lakers, are tangling with the team from Minnesota this weekend.

While the Angels are looking to win a three-game series against the Twins beginning Friday in Minneapolis, the Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves are tied 1-1 in their best-of-seven Western Conference playoff series.

Jansen is voluntarily throwing himself into the throes of playoff fever.

"I feel like I can finally express myself again," Jansen said, according to a post on Twitter/X by Erica Weston, the Angels' FanDuel Sports Network reporter.

Jansen is perhaps also riding the high of his 453rd career save Thursday night in Anaheim. He survived a gift single in the ninth inning of a 4-3 game by the Pittsburgh Pirates, then retired star Oneil Cuz with a runner on first base to preserve the win.

Cruz's flyout to Angels right fielder Mike Trout registered a scorching 119.6 mph off the bat, according to Statcast — the second-hardest hit ball of the young season.

All in a good day's work.

Jansen's 453rd career save brought him a bit closer to Hall of Famer Lee Smith, whose 478 career saves rank third all-time behind Mariano Rivera and Trevor Hoffman. Jansen is fourth on the all-time list.

The Curaçao native signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Angels as a free agent in February. At 37, he's yet to allow a run in eight games this season while recording six saves.

Jansen debuted with the Dodgers as a relief pitcher in 2010 after converting from the catcher position as a minor leaguer. From 2010-21 he recorded 350 saves in a Dodgers uniform, making him the franchise's all-time leader in the category.

Now with the Angels, he's adding to his legacy — and happily sporting a Lakers jersey in public again.

J.P. Hoornstra
J.P. HOORNSTRA

J.P. Hoornstra is an On SI Contributor. A veteran of 20 years of sports coverage for daily newspapers in California, J.P. covered MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Los Angeles Angels (occasionally of Anaheim) from 2012-23 for the Southern California News Group. His first book, The 50 Greatest Dodgers Games of All-Time, published in 2015. In 2016, he won an Associated Press Sports Editors award for breaking news coverage. He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.

