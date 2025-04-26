Lakers' Playoff Run Energizes Angels Veteran: 'I Can Finally Express Myself Again'
Kenley Jansen played the majority of his career in Los Angeles with the Dodgers. It was not uncommon for the veteran closer and avowed basketball fan to rock a Lakers jersey in the clubhouse.
As a fashion choice, that one wouldn't fly over nearly as well in Boston, where Jansen spent the last two seasons as a member of the Red Sox.
Now that he's back in Southern California, Jansen feels no such pressure to hide his NBA loyalties.
The Angels posted a photo to their Twitter/X account Friday showing Jansen rocking a Los Angeles Lakers number 77 Luka Doncic jersey. The Angels, like the Lakers, are tangling with the team from Minnesota this weekend.
More news: Former Angels Infielder Announces Sudden Retirement From MLB
While the Angels are looking to win a three-game series against the Twins beginning Friday in Minneapolis, the Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves are tied 1-1 in their best-of-seven Western Conference playoff series.
Jansen is voluntarily throwing himself into the throes of playoff fever.
More news: Son of Former Angels Star Drawing Positive Reviews Ahead of 2025 MLB Draft
"I feel like I can finally express myself again," Jansen said, according to a post on Twitter/X by Erica Weston, the Angels' FanDuel Sports Network reporter.
Jansen is perhaps also riding the high of his 453rd career save Thursday night in Anaheim. He survived a gift single in the ninth inning of a 4-3 game by the Pittsburgh Pirates, then retired star Oneil Cuz with a runner on first base to preserve the win.
More news: Angels Make Roster Move, Massively Shake Up Lineup Ahead of Wednesday’s Game
Cruz's flyout to Angels right fielder Mike Trout registered a scorching 119.6 mph off the bat, according to Statcast — the second-hardest hit ball of the young season.
All in a good day's work.
Jansen's 453rd career save brought him a bit closer to Hall of Famer Lee Smith, whose 478 career saves rank third all-time behind Mariano Rivera and Trevor Hoffman. Jansen is fourth on the all-time list.
More news: Son of Former Angels Star Drawing Positive Reviews Ahead of 2025 MLB Draft
The Curaçao native signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Angels as a free agent in February. At 37, he's yet to allow a run in eight games this season while recording six saves.
Jansen debuted with the Dodgers as a relief pitcher in 2010 after converting from the catcher position as a minor leaguer. From 2010-21 he recorded 350 saves in a Dodgers uniform, making him the franchise's all-time leader in the category.
Now with the Angels, he's adding to his legacy — and happily sporting a Lakers jersey in public again.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.