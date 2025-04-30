Angels Not Projected to Draft Second-Generation Star in New Baseball America Mock
The Los Angeles Angels find themselves in a very strong position ahead of the 2025 MLB Draft.
Possessing the second overall pick, the Halos will add an impact talent to a farm system in need of some replenishing. When surveying the landscape of the available players, there are a few with notable surnames.
Ethan Holliday is the most noteworthy prospect being the son of former MLB star Matt Holliday and the brother of current Baltimore Orioles player Jackson Holliday. Southern California native Brady Ebel is a highly-touted prospect. His father, Dino, spent years as a coach with the Angels before moving up north to become the current third base coach with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Baseball America recently revealed their latest staff mock draft. The name slated to go first overall to the Washington Nationals may sound familiar to Angels fans. Oklahoma prep infielder Eli Willits is the son of former Angels outfielder Reggie Willits.
Willits was never a star player — though he played the game exceptionally hard with effort, enthusiasm, and speed. From 2006-11, Willits played parts of six seasons for the Halos before his professional career ended.
While the Angels might miss out on the son of a former player, Jamie Arnold wouldn't be a poor consolation prize. The Florida State left-handed pitcher is arguably the best college arm in the draft. While not the tallest pitcher at 6-foot-1, he has a deceptive delivery with a mix of five different pitches.
Though Arnold's velocity is more than adequate, the lower slot delivery makes his pitches even more difficult to pick up. His ability to pound the strike zone is something scouts reportedly love.
The front office has been steadfast in trying to stockpile arms within the farm system. According to MLB.com, six of the top 10 prospects within the system are pitchers. These arms include Caden Dana (2), George Klassen (3), Sam Aldegheri (5), Ryan Johnson (7), Chris Cortez (8), and Barrett Kent (10). Aldegheri is the only lefty within the group.
When zooming out further, infielder Christian Moore is the highest-rated prospect within the system — coming in as the No. 64 prospect overall. Dana ranks at No. 74 in the top 100.
