Angels Claim Veteran Utility Player Off Waivers
In another move designed to bolster their ailing infield, the Angels claimed veteran utilityman Niko Goodrum off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday.
In a corresponding move, the Angels recalled pitcher Kelvin Caceres from Triple-A Salt Lake and placed him on the 60-day injured list. Caceres suffered a lat injury in spring training and hasn't pitched since. Caceres wasn't in line for a promotion until he was healthy, but the Angels needed to free up a 40-man roster space in order to add Goodrum; moving Caceres to the 60-day IL allowed that to happen.
Goodrum appeared in nine games with Tampa Bay, going 3 for 16 with six strikeouts. The 32-year-old has spent time with five different organizations on two continents over the last four seasons. The Angels will become the fifth MLB club he's played for once he debuts.
In parts of seven seasons with the Minnesota Twins, Detroit Tigers, Houston Astros and Tampa Bay, Goodrum has hit .226 with a .298 on-base percentage and .387 slugging percentage. He's appeared at every position except pitcher and catcher.
Goodrum split the 2023 season between the Boston Red Sox's Triple-A affiliate and the Lotte Giants of the KBO. He returned to North America in Dec. 2023, re-signing with the Twins, but was traded to the Rays in March.
The Angels host the Kansas City Royals on Thursday, the opener of a four-game series. They will need to make corresponding 26-man roster moves to make room for both Goodrum and Luis Guillorme before the game.
Anthony Rendon, the Angels' Opening Day third baseman, has been sidelined with an injury since April. On Wednesday, they lost veteran infielder Brandon Drury to a hamstring injury. Utility player Luis Rengifo has missed five consecutive games because of skin irritation. Drury and Rengifo are both candidates to be placed on the injured list.