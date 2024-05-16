Angels Reinstate Top Hitter Off Injured List in Huge Roster Move
The Los Angeles Angels have made another roster move on Thursday's day off.
The team optioned infielder Niko Goodrum and right-handed pitcher Davis Daniel to Triple-A, and reinstated infielder Luis Rengifo from the injured list.
Related: Angels to Acquire Former Top Prospect From Pirates In Trade
Rengifo has been out since the beginning of May with an illness. He had a viral infection that caused him to have painful blisters on his feet.
Fortunately, he's now back with the Halos, as they start to get healthier after an unfortunate start to the season.
Rengifo was one of the Angels' better hitters this season before he went on the IL. The 27-year-old was slashing .330/.378/.462 with two home runs, 11 RBIs, six doubles, and nine stolen bases.
Rengifo was doing it all for the Angels offensively while playing a majority of second base and third base, with one game at shortstop. He'll now provide a huge boost to the lineup as the Angels try to climb back up after an ugly 16-28 start to the season.
As for the corresponding moves, Goodrum gets sent down after struggling mightily in his brief tenure with the Angels.
The Angels claimed Goodrum off waivers from the Minnesota Twins last week, and he went 0-for-13 with two walks and a stolen base across four games. He also had two errors.
As for Daniel, he was called up on Wednesday but didn't appear in the Angels' 7-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Now, he's heading back down to make room for the recently-acquired top prospect pitcher.