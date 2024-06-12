Angels' Logan O'Hoppe Provides Update on 'By Far' Worst Injury He's Ever Had
Logan O'Hoppe suffered one of the worst injuries a catcher can imagine Tuesday. The Angels' backstop was hit in the place no man would ever want to be hit. Even with a protective cup standing between the baseball and unimaginable pain, O'Hoppe said it was by far the worst injury he's suffered.
After Tuesday's loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, O'Hoppe told Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register that he was feeling much better.
"I'm still in some pain," O'Hoppe said. "I was dizzy after I got hit. And that was why I left. That was tough."
The video shows how the injury transpired:
The 24-year-old stood down on the ground for a while before getting on his feet. Matt Thaiss ultimately took over at catcher.
O'Hoppe has been having a solid season for the struggling Halos, hitting .270 with eight home runs, 28 RBIs, one stolen base, and a .771 OPS in 196 at-bats.
Unfortunately, this isn't the first injury O'Hoppe has suffered. Last season, he missed most of the season after suffering a torn labrum in his left shoulder, and given a recovery time of four to six months. O'Hoppe returned at the four-month mark in August and finished the season with a .236 average in 51 games.
The New York native was traded to the Angels in 2022 from the Philadelphia Phillies for outfielder Brandon Marsh.