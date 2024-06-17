Angels News: Latest Mike Trout Update Doesn't Bode Well For Return
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout had surgery to repair a torn meniscus on May 3 and has yet to resume baseball activities, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
The surgery was initially projected to sideline Trout for four to six weeks. It appears it's going to be much longer.
Trout spoke with reporters on May 25 and said he receives treatment twice a day at Angel Stadium and has progressed to riding a bike and using an elliptical. He followed it up with the next step which would include walking and eventually jogging on an Ultra G treadmill, which reduces the impact of running on the legs.
The three-time AL MVP and 11-time All-Star will start ramping up baseball activities once he's able to do all the things mentioned above.
“I haven’t even talked about it,” Trout said on May 25. “I think getting me on the Ultra G is the first step. Once that happens, I think it could ramp up. They have a plan for me, but we’re not there yet. Just take it one day at a time and whenever it feels right, I’ll be out there.”
Manager Ron Washington would love to have a healthy Trout back in the lineup. He would have a steady veteran prensence in the lineup and a consistent bat in the heart of the order.
Entering Monday's series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers, the Angels' record of 28-43 is the fifth-worst in Major League Baseball.