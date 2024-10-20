Should the Angels Release Anthony Rendon Before Start of 2025 Season?
When the Los Angeles Angels set their roster for the 2025 season, there is a chance that Anthony Rendon won't be on it.
While the Angels still owe third baseman more than $76 million over the next two seasons, is he really worth it?
Rendon is a walking trip to the injured list. He has only played in 257 out of a possible 546 games with the Angels and has not hit a home run since July 2023. Since he signed his massive seven-year, $245 million contract before the 2020 season, the Angels have used 29 other third basemen.
Based on this season's results, Rendon has lost his job and is too expensive to sit on the bench. The Angels aren't wanting the most-expensive lineup on the field, they want the most-competitive. It doesn't include him.
“When Anthony has played, he hasn’t been productive,” general manager Perry Minasian said when the season ended. “He’s going to have to come in and earn it. There are no handouts. We’re starting to create some depth. … The best players are going to play.”
While this might be the best decision for the Angels moving forward, it isn't solely Minasian's to make. Owner Arte Moreno has a say and isn't going to like wasting that amount of money.
However, according to Sam Blum of The Athletic, Minasian successfully convinced Moreno to release Justin Upton before the 2022 season and Albert Pujols a month into the 2021 season.
Both players were in the final year of their contracts when that happened, but if Rendon doesn't prove himself during spring training, Moreno might have to bite his tongue and let Minasian take the wheel on the decision.
Moreno might be convinced to part ways if Rendon starts more drama in the offseason or during camp.
“We’re going to look at everything,” Minasian said when asked if Rendon was assured a roster spot. “We’re going to look at this club. What makes the best sense for this organization. Tony does bring some experience. He’s been in winning environments. He is a smart baseball player.
“For everybody, not just Tony, guys are going to have to come in and earn their jobs.”
Rendon has been a disaster for five years, is he really worth another two?
It seems like Minasian's patience has run out and if the oft-injured star isn't available for more of the season then they are better off without him.