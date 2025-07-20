Angels Notes: Ex-Angel Announces Sudden Retirement, Unfortunate Christian Moore Injury Update, Bold Prediction
After winning their first game of the second half on Friday, the Los Angeles Angels took a 9-5 loss against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday. Jo Adell and Taylor Ward both hit homers for the second consecutive game, but a Kyle Schwarber grand slam put the game out of reach for the visitors.
Former Angels starting pitcher Trevor Cahill officially retired from baseball after having played in independent leagues over the last few years. His last season in MLB was with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2021.
He pitched for the Angels in 2019, making 37 appearances and reaching the 100 innings mark for the final time in his career. He had an ERA of 5.98 that season.
Interim manager Ray Montgomery gave an update on injured rookie Christian Moore, stating there was not a lot of progress and they will need more time to give him a concrete return timeline.
Finally, the Angels shocked the baseball world with their No. 2 overall selection of Tyler Bremner over both Kade Anderson and Ethan Holliday, but Mike Axisa of CBS Sports believes the newly drafted pitcher will reach MLB in the bullpen this season.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Jo Adell Identifies Encouraging Trait Separating 2025 Angels From Years Past
Angels Manager Has Unfortunate Christian Moore Injury Update
Former Angels Pitcher Announces Sudden Retirement, Ending Comeback Attempt
MLB Insider Makes Bold Predictions for Angels' Draft Pick in 2025
Angels' Mike Trout Makes Massive Announcement About Return to Outfield
Angels Predicted to Have Aggressive Trade Deadline by MLB Insider
Angels Saved Over $2.5 Million on Surprise First-Round Pick Selection
Angels Expected to Trade Star Outfielder in Potential Blockbuster Deadline Move
Angels Tweets of the Day:
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.