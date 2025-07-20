Halos Today

Angels Notes: Ex-Angel Announces Sudden Retirement, Unfortunate Christian Moore Injury Update, Bold Prediction

Aaron Coloma

July 27, 2019; Anaheim, CA, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Trevor Cahill (53) throws against the Baltimore Orioles during the sixth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
After winning their first game of the second half on Friday, the Los Angeles Angels took a 9-5 loss against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday. Jo Adell and Taylor Ward both hit homers for the second consecutive game, but a Kyle Schwarber grand slam put the game out of reach for the visitors.

Former Angels starting pitcher Trevor Cahill officially retired from baseball after having played in independent leagues over the last few years. His last season in MLB was with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2021.

He pitched for the Angels in 2019, making 37 appearances and reaching the 100 innings mark for the final time in his career. He had an ERA of 5.98 that season.

Interim manager Ray Montgomery gave an update on injured rookie Christian Moore, stating there was not a lot of progress and they will need more time to give him a concrete return timeline.

Finally, the Angels shocked the baseball world with their No. 2 overall selection of Tyler Bremner over both Kade Anderson and Ethan Holliday, but Mike Axisa of CBS Sports believes the newly drafted pitcher will reach MLB in the bullpen this season.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

