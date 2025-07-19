Former Angels Pitcher Announces Sudden Retirement, Ending Comeback Attempt
In 2019, Trevor Cahill achieved a somewhat dubious distinction by becoming the only pitcher on the Angels' staff to throw 100 innings — 102.1 to be exact. The feat had been accomplished only once before in baseball history.
Cahill's 4-9 record and 5.98 ERA in Anaheim did not portend another four seasons in professional baseball. Yet the right-hander had mastered nothing if not comebacks.
Cahill decided to end his most recent comeback bid this month after making two appearances with the Gastonia Ghost Peppers of the independent Atlantic League. The Ghost Peppers listed Cahill as retired on July 5, and he recently confirmed the decision in a private Instagram post.
The one-year layover in Anaheim was part of a long career that saw Cahill pitch 455 professional games from 2006-25, including 361 at the major league level.
Cahill also briefly played in the minor league systems of the Los Angeles Dodgers (2015) and New York Mets (2022).
The A's drafted Cahill in the second round of the 2006 MLB Draft out of Vista (California) High School. He enjoyed his best seasons as a starter in Oakland, including his lone All-Star season of 2010. That year, Cahill went 18-8 with a 2.97 ERA in 30 starts.
The following year, 2011, Cahill led the American League with 34 starts. But by 2015, he found himself released by the Atlanta Braves, having failed to crack their bullpen with a 7.52 ERA.
Cahill latched on with the Cubs and revived his career as a reliever. In 2016, he made 50 relief appearances and struck out more than a batter per inning.
After the Cubs' historic victory parade, Cahill became a free agent, embarking on a baseball odyssey that would see him pitch for six teams in a five-year span — including the Angels.
Cahill's last major league appearance came in June 2021 with Pittsburgh. He spent part of the 2022 season in the Mets' organization but was not called up to the big leagues.
Despite a three-year layoff, he attempted a brief comeback this summer. He retires with an 86-99 record and a 4.26 ERA across 13 major league seasons with the Oakland A's (2009-11; 2018), Arizona Diamondbacks (2012-14), Atlanta Braves (2015), Chicago Cubs (2015-16), San Diego Padres (2017), Kansas City Royals (2017), Los Angeles Angels (2019), San Francisco Giants (2020), and Pittsburgh Pirates (2021).
