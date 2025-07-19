MLB Insider Makes Bold Predictions for Angels' Draft Pick in 2025
The Los Angeles Angels have a philosophy few around the sport utilize.
While player development can vary in terms of how players best prepare themselves for the big leagues, the Halos would rather promote promising prospects to the show as early as possible rather than have them toiling around the minor leagues for years.
We've seen a consistent pattern with this premise. In recent years, the likes of Christian Moore, Zach Neto, and Nolan Schanuel have all been promoted to the top level of professional baseball with less than a year in the minors. For some like Schanuel, he made his debut with the Angels less than two months after he was drafted.
Mike Axisa of CBS Sports took a look towards the second half of the MLB season. A number of proclamations and predictions were made by the writer. One of the more interesting ones revolves around the Angels' penchant for promoting prospects without much time being spent in the minor leagues. Unquestionably, the player specifically mentioned in relation with this preference is this year's No. 2 overall pick, UCSB pitcher Tyler Bremner.
"Who is Tyler Bremner? Tyler Bremner was the No. 2 overall pick in the amateur draft this past week," Axisa writes. "It was a bit of a surprise pick, not that he was an undeserving first rounder. The UC Santa Barbara righty sports a lively fastball, a very good changeup, and a slider. Angels draftees Chase Silseth (2021), Zach Neto (2022), and Nolan Schanuel (2023) were the first players from their draft classes to reach the big leagues, and Schanuel debuted a few weeks after being selected No. 11 overall. This is what the Angels do. They get their draft picks to the majors quickly, and I boldy prediction Bremner will finish this season in the big-league bullpen the way Garrett Crochet and Chris Sale did their draft years."
The Angels are teetering on the imaginary line between a wildcard contender and a team that will be a seller. In either circumstance, Bremner may be called up to see what he can bring to the mound.
If the Angels are in the hunt for a playoff spot, Bremner may be a fresh arm entering the rotation to provide a bit of a jolt. If Los Angeles is out of the race, Bremner can slowly be broken in without much pressure.
Either way, it'll be fascinating.
