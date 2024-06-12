Angels Notes: Injuries Plague Loss to D-Backs, Another Bounceback Candidate Arrives, 2023 Trade Continues to Haunt
The Angels lost a forgettable game Tuesday, falling 9-4 to the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. The game was most notable for two players who were removed due to injuries. Left fielder Taylor Ward left with back tightness as a precautionary move, and catcher Logan O'Hoppe left with something, well, a little more delicate.
Here's all the news you might have missed Tuesday:
Logan O'Hoppe Exits Angels Game With Injury
Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe left Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks after being hit by a foul ball in the sixth inning. His exit due to an injury in such a sensitive area (euphemistically, a "cup check") raised concerns about his availability for Wednesday's game.
Angels Sign Former Brewers Prospect
The Angels have signed infielder Keston Hiura, a Southern California native and former Brewers prospect, to a minor league contract after his release from the Detroit Tigers. This addition marks his third professional baseball organization since his major league debut in 2017.
No Demotion for Struggling Angels Reliever
Despite recent poor performances against the Houston Astros, an Angels veteran reliever will remain in high-leverage situations. His ability to manage inherited runners has been notable, though his ERA took a hit over the weekend.
Former Angels Prospect Thriving After Trade
Edgar Quero, a catcher the Angels sent to the Chicago White Sox in the Lucas Giolito/Reynaldo Lopez trade at last year's deadline, is now flourishing with his new team. Quero recently won a major award at Double-A.
Loss of a Beloved Minor League Broadcaster
The Angels community mourned the death of a beloved Triple-A broadcaster, Steve Klauke, who spent nearly three decades as the voice of minor league games in Salt Lake City.