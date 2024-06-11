Angels Reliever Struggling on Mound, But Won't Face Demotion
As recently as last Thursday, Angels pitcher Hunter Strickland was maintaining an earned-run average below 2.00 — the hallmark of a reliable reliever.
Two bad outings against the Houston Astros blew up Strickland's ERA. Yet, as manager Ron Washington told reporters over the weekend, the nightmare series won't cost Strickland his job in high-leverage relief situations.
Strickland recorded only one out Friday against the Houston Astros while allowing two hits and three runs. A bases-clearing double by Yordan Alvarez and a two-run home run by Yainer Diaz did the damage.
Sunday, Strickland retired only one batter while allowing two hits, two runs, and hitting a batter. The home run by Jose Altuve was only the third Strickland's allowed all season — but the second in the Astros series.
As noted by Dan Arritt in the Orange County Register, Strickland had not allowed an inherited runner to score in 26 appearances to begin the season — until Friday. But as Washington told reporters, there was enough in Strickland's performance to be encouraged.
“I saw the same thing I’ve always seen, the only thing is the results were different,” Washington said of Strickland’s performance Friday, via the Register. “I’m certain when he gets the ball again, he’ll get us three outs.”
Strickland's 28 appearances this season trail only Luis Garcia among Angels pitchers.