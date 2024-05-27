Angels Notes: Injury Updates, Adell Accepting The Challenge, and More
Stay updated with everything about the Los Angeles Angels as they gear up for upcoming games, player developments, and special events. Dive into the latest news to ensure you're in the loop with all things Angels.
Angels Veteran Provides Latest Injury Update: 'I Feel Like I'm On the Right Track'
Los Angeles Angels infielder Brandon Drury, recovering from a strained left hamstring, shares positive updates on his health. Engaging in baseball-related activities, Drury expresses optimism about his return, highlighting his progress and the potential impact on the team's lineup.
Why Do Angels Players Have Green Ribbons on Their Uniforms?
In a show of solidarity and awareness, the Angels will sport green ribbons on their uniforms on May 25. This gesture is part of a broader initiative to highlight Mental Health Awareness Month, marked by lighting up the halo at Angel Stadium in green.
Jo Adell Gets High Praise From Angels Manager Ron Washington
Outfielder Jo Adell's recent performances have caught the eye of Angels manager Ron Washington, earning him high praise. Washington's comments reflect Adell's impressive skills and growth as a key player for the Angels, signaling his rising status within the MLB.
Angels Infielder Zach Neto Provides Update on Elbow Injury
Neto gave an update on his elbow injury.
One Former Angel's Injury Continues the Improbable Comeback Bid of Another
Sometimes one injury can open the door for another player to make their mark.