Angels Veteran Provides Latest Injury Update: 'I Feel Like I'm On the Right Track'
Infielder Brandon Drury has been out with a strained left hamstring but there is promising news with his recovery as he has been participating in baseball-related activities.
According to Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register, Drury has been hitting off a tee and he said he planned to advance to hitting flips on Friday. He was going to begin light jogging on Saturday.
“It’s feeling a lot better each day,” Drury said. “I feel like I’m healing fast for the injury that I had. I feel like I’m on the right track.”
The 31-year-old left the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on May 8 at the bottom of the seventh after suffering the injury and is hoping to turn his season around once he returns to the active roster. Thus far in 2024, the veteran is slashing .173/.230/.240 with a .470 OPS, one home run, six RBIs, and 18 hits in 104 at-bats and 30 games.
He has played in parts of 10 major league seasons but last season, was his best. Drury hit 26 home runs and drove in 83 runs in his first year in Anaheim. He batted .262 and recorded a career-high 241 total bases.